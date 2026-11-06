DEP to Host Informal Open House to Inform Public on Activities Associated with the Proposed Rustic Ridge #1 Permit Revision

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold an open house style informal public conference on Tuesday, November 10, at 6:00 PM, at St. Raymond of the Mountains Church, 170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628, to present, facilitate a general Q&A session, and accept public testimony on the scope of LCT Energy LP’s application for renewal of the existing Coal Mining Activities Permit (CMAP) and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit No. PA0236241 for Rustic Ridge #1 mine. The mine is located in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

DEP received the application on July 14, 2026, and accepted it for review on August 12. The application is currently under technical review.

DEP representatives will be available to answer individual questions regarding the permit renewal application during the open house segment of the evening. Following the open house, oral and written testimony will be accepted regarding the application. Testimony will be placed into the public record for the application and considered by DEP as part of the application review process.

The DEP California District Mining Office will accept additional written comments prior to and up to two (2) weeks after the date of the proceedings until Tuesday, November 24.

Persons with a disability wishing to attend this open house and that require an auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodation to participate in the proceedings, are asked to please contact Lori Jenkins at 724-769-1023 to discuss how DEP may accommodate their needs. If necessary, they may use the AT&T Relay Service by calling 1-800-654-5984 (TDD Users) or 1-800-654-5988 (Voice users) and request that their call be relayed to Lori Jenkins at 724-769-1023.

Copies of the application are on file for public review by appointment at the California District Office located at 25 Technology Drive, California Technology Park, Coal Center, PA 15423. Please call or email Lori Jenkins 724-769-1023 or lorjenkins@pa.gov to inquire about electronic application review options.

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