DEP to Host Public Hearing for Natural Soil Products Municipal Waste Biosolids Composting Permit in Schuylkill County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a hearing to take testimony from the public on the applications for Minor Permit Modification and Permit Renewal to Permit #PA101628. Natural Soil Products (NSP) is requesting renewal of the biosolids composting permit and also requesting additional compost drying capability utilizing Pads 2, 3, 4, and 5 at the site.

The hearing will take place on Thursday November 5, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, at the Tremont Borough Municipal Building, located at 139 Clay Street, Tremont, PA 17981. Representatives from DEP and NSP will be in attendance.

Individuals wishing to testify at the hearing must submit written notice of intent to Maria Tavera Vilchis, DEP Northeast Regional Office Environmental Justice Coordinator at, 4530 Bath Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or by email to mtaveravil@pa.gov.

DEP will accept requests up to the day of hearing. DEP asks that individuals limit their testimony to five minutes to ensure all individuals have the opportunity to testify. All comments, whether delivered orally during the hearing or submitted in writing, will carry equal weight and consideration with DEP. Individuals attending the hearing will have the opportunity to testify if they so desire. Individuals who pre-register to testify will be given priority on the agenda.

Persons with a disability who wish to testify and require auxiliary aid, service or other accommodations should email DEP Northeast Regional Office Environmental Justice Coordinator Maria Tavera Vilchis mtaveravil@pa.gov or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss how DEP can meet their needs.

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