DEP to Host Community Update Meeting on Bishop Tube Site in East Whiteland Township

East Whiteland Township, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public meeting on the Bishop Tube Site in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, to discuss the results of the Pre-Design Investigation and next steps in implementing the response action on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at General Wayne Elementary School auditorium, 20 Devon Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

On September 1, 2026, DEP accepted the Data Gap Pre-Design Investigation Report Volume 2: Groundwater and Surface Water, prepared by DEP’s contractor, Groundwater & Environmental Services, Inc (GES). DEP had accepted Volume 1 of the Report: Soils on July 1, 2026.

In addition, on September 18, 2026, DEP finalized its Response to Public Comments regarding the proposed Consent Decree and a proposed Qualified Settlement Fund Agreement with Whittaker Corporation (Whittaker), Johnson Matthey Inc. (JMI), Marcegaglia USA, Inc. (Marcegaglia), and Constitution Drive Partners, L.P. (CDP). The proposed Consent Decree and the proposed Qualified Settlement Fund Agreement will become effective only when the US District Court enters the proposed consent decree.

Several industrial businesses manufactured stainless steel tubes at the 13.7-acre former Bishop Tube facility from the 1950s to 1999. In 2000, DEP declared it a Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act (HSCA) program site as its groundwater, soil, and surface water were contaminated with Trichloroethene (TCE), which is classified as a known human carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). TCE is a chlorinated solvent and considered the primary site-related contaminant of concern. Other contaminants of concern include other volatile organic compounds, polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and inorganic compounds.

On September 12, 2022, DEP issued a Statement of Decision identifying the remediation plan it would require for cleanup of the Bishop Tube site. Under that plan, the site must be cleaned up to attain a combination of background, statewide health, and site-specific standards in accordance with the Land Recycling Program. After considering several courses of action, DEP chose a combination of in situ chemical injections, soil mixing, engineering practices, institutional controls, and long-term monitoring to address the contamination. The injection of chemical oxidation or reducing agents creates a chemical reaction that destroys harmful contaminants and produces harmless byproducts. It is commonly described as “in situ” because it is conducted in place, without having to excavate soil or pump out groundwater for aboveground cleanup.

In 2023, as part of DEP’s selected Response Action, JMI and Whittaker connected the only residential property with an impacted well to an existing public water line.

Persons with a disability or requiring auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodation for the meeting should contact DEP’s southeast regional office at 484-250-5900 or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss how DEP can meet their needs.

Please visit DEP’s Bishop Tube webpage for more information on the Site.

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