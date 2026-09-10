DEP to Host Public Hearing for Blythe Recycling and Demolition Site (BRADS) Landfill in Schuylkill County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a hearing to take testimony from the public on the application for Major Permit Modification for Blythe Recycling and Demolition Site (BRADS) Landfill, Permit # PA101679 to include leachate hauling by truck as the primary means of handling leachate from the facility.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, at the St. Clair Area Elementary/Middle School, located at 227 South Mill Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970. Representatives from DEP will be in attendance.

Individuals wishing to testify at the hearing must submit written notice of intent to Maria Tavera Vilchis, Environmental Justice Coordinator at PA DEP, 2 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915, or by email to mtaveravil@pa.gov.

DEP will accept requests up to the day of hearing. DEP asks that individuals limit their testimony to three to five minutes to ensure all individuals have the opportunity to testify. All comments, whether delivered orally during the hearing or submitted in writing will carry equal weight and consideration with DEP. Individuals attending the hearing will have the opportunity to testify if they so desire. Individuals who pre-register to testify will be given priority on the agenda.

Persons with a disability who wish to testify and require auxiliary aid, service or other accommodations should email DEP Environmental Justice Coordinator Maria Tavera Vilchis mtaveravil@pa.gov or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss how DEP can meet their needs.

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