Shapiro Administration Secures $15 Million Settlement from Shell, Including $7.5 Million for Beaver County to Resolve Air Quality Violations

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) entered into a consent order and agreement (COA) with Shell Chemicals Appalachia, LLC (Shell), in which Shell formally acknowledged that the company exceeded total emission limitations for air contaminants and violated other environmental requirements, agreed to make improvements to reduce future exceedances, and agreed to pay $15 million to DEP and the local Beaver County community. The COA resolves air quality violations at Shell’s petrochemical facility in Potter and Center townships, Beaver County, from 2023 through August 2026.

Under the agreement, Shell will pay a $7.5 million civil penalty, with 25 percent of that penalty directed to the Potter Township, the host municipality, as required by law. Shell will also contribute an additional $7.5 million to establish the new Beaver County Environment and Community Fund, bringing the total direct investment in the local community to $9.375 million.

The Beaver County Environment and Community Fund will support projects that benefit the environment, health, natural resources, public safety, and small businesses in Beaver County. The fund will begin with $1 million available for grants, while the remaining $6.5 million will be established as an endowment to create a lasting source of grant funding for the community.

“DEP is continuing to hold Shell accountable for air quality violations and continuing to secure resources to improve the neighboring communities,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “This penalty and the new Beaver County Environment and Community Fund will help improve the surrounding communities and reduce the impact from the facility on the people that live there.”

Under the agreement, Shell is required to submit plans to improve the facility’s elevated flare system and complete upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant. Shell also will continue submitting monthly emissions reports to DEP, which will be posted on DEP’s website.

The agreement resolves air quality violations occurring from 2023 through August 2026, including violations involving emissions from the facility and other environmental requirements. Shell also will be required to complete additional operational improvements under the agreement.

The Shapiro Administration has consistently held Shell accountable for violations at the facility. In 2023, DEP secured a nearly $10 million agreement with Shell, including a $4.9 million civil penalty and an additional $5 million commitment for environmental projects benefiting the local community. Projects funded through that agreement included solar energy installations, museum exhibits, and local park upgrades.

Pennsylvania’s Environmental Rights Amendment guarantees Pennsylvanians the right to clean air and pure water. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, his Administration will continue to enforce the Commonwealth’s environmental laws and regulations and hold companies accountable when they violate those requirements.

For more information about the Shell Petrochemical Complex, visit ​Shell Chemical Appalachia, LLC Petrochemicals Complex | Department of Environmental Protection | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

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