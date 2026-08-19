DEP to Host Public Meeting and Hearing for "Carbon Node East" Data Center in Nesquehoning, Carbon County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public meeting and hearing on Thursday August 20, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM for the proposed Carbon Node East data center at Panther Valley High School, 912 Coal Region Way, Lansford, PA 18232. DEP will discuss its role as the reviewing and regulatory agency at the meeting. Presentations by DEP and Carbon Node East Development, LLC will be followed by a question-and-answer session with residents. The public meeting will give residents an opportunity to ask questions to Carbon Node East Development, LLC. and DEP.

The public hearing will accept additional comments on the documentation and plans associated with the Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit Application No. E1302226-001 and the Individual NPDES Permit Application No PAD130057 for discharge of stormwater to Broad Run, Dennison Run, Nesquehoning Creek and Exceptional Value Wetlands.

DEP requests that individuals intending to ask a question at the meeting or to testify at the hearing submit a written notice of intent to Patricia Monahan, DEP Northeast Regional Communications Manager at: pamonahan@pa.gov. Individuals attending the hearing will have the opportunity to testify if they so desire; however, individuals who preregister to testify will be given priority on the agenda. DEP will accept requests up to the day of the meeting/hearing. The Department requests that individuals limit their testimony to 3 minutes so that all individuals have the opportunity to testify. DEP can only consider testimony made regarding the NPDES Permit Application No. PAD130057 and Water Obstruction and Encroachment Joint Permit Application No. E13002226-001. All comments, whether delivered orally during the hearing or submitted in writing, will carry equal weight and consideration with DEP. Additionally, DEP will accept written comments until Friday September 4, 2026.

Persons with a disability who wish to testify and require auxiliary aid, service or other accommodations should contact Patti Monahan at pamonahan@pa.gov or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss how DEP can meet their needs.

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