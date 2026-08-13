Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Highlights More Than $112,000 Investment Helping FaithCentre Food Bank Reduce Food Waste and Fight Hunger in Centre County

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today highlighted more than $112,000 in Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant (FRIG) Program funding that has helped the FaithCentre Food Bank in Bellefonte expand its capacity to safely accept, transport, and store fresh food that could otherwise go to waste — helping get more nutritious food to families in need across Centre County.

The FaithCentre received $112,904.64 through three successive FRIG grant rounds to purchase and install a refrigerated cargo van and 17 refrigerator and freezer units. The investments allow the organization to collect thousands of pounds of fresh, wholesome food from retailers such as grocery stores and membership clubs that otherwise could enter the waste stream and redistribute that food to its hundreds of food bank clients each month.

“A simple thing like a refrigerated cooler or a refrigerated truck can mean the difference between a family having meals or going hungry,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “This program is all about getting good, fresh food to the Pennsylvanians who need it most instead of going to waste in landfills.”

Food Recovery Infrastructure Grants are awarded to reimburse the cost of equipment like refrigerators, freezers, refrigerated and non-refrigerated vehicles, stoves, and microwaves to store, transport, or prepare the recovered safe, fresh, wholesome foods to ensure that the food can be redistributed to the public. Food waste releases greenhouse gases when it decomposes and is estimated to be the largest single component of the PA waste stream.

“These grants have a huge return on investment for Pennsylvanians,” said Jessica Shilladay, Solid Waste Program Specialist in DEP’s Bureau of Waste Management. “By working with capable community partners like the FaithCentre, the FRIG program helps to reduce the amount of fresh, wholesome food that might have otherwise been unnecessarily disposed.”

The Faith Centre received FRIG Program grant funds in 2020 in the amount of $66,185.64 for two freezers, two refrigerator/freezer units, and one refrigerated cargo van; in 2023 in the amount of $17,047 for three freezers and two refrigerators; and in 2026 in the amount of $29,672 for eight freezers.

“Each week, our refrigerated van, purchased through a FRIG grant, is filled with meat and other perishables that are then stored in commercial freezers and refrigerators – once again provided by FRIG,” said Nicole Summers, Executive Director of the FaithCentre. “Without the van and freezers, our offerings would be greatly limited and likely confined to long shelf-life items, such as canned vegetables and soup. Being able to offer a wide range of proteins, vegetables, and grains is important for both the health of those we serve and in ensuring that they will not experience food insecurity or have to skip meals.”

The new cold storage equipment purchased with these grant funds allows the FaithCentre to collect thousands of pounds of fresh, wholesome food from retailers such as grocery stores and membership clubs that would otherwise enter waste streams and provide that food to its hundreds of food bank clients each month.

Prior to obtaining the freezers, the FaithCentre often had to refuse donated frozen meat and produce due to lack of storage capacity to accept it all.

After installing the new equipment, the FaithCentre donated its older, smaller-capacity equipment to community members in need of refrigeration units — extending the life of the equipment and reducing waste in another way.