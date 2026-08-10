Shapiro Administration and Sherwin-Williams Enter Consent Order Addressing Air Quality Violations at Facility in Beaver County

Rochester, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has entered into a Consent Order and Agreement (COA) with The Sherwin-Williams Manufacturing Company to resolve violations of Pennsylvania’s Air Pollution Control Act and the associated regulations at the company’s Sherwin-Williams Rochester Plant at 372 Cleveland St., Rochester Borough, Beaver County.

Sherwin-Williams will pay a total $124,700 civil penalty within 30 days of receiving the fully executed consent order.

The consent order addresses violations related to:

Failure to install and operate air cleaning devices in a timely manner.

Air contaminant source construction/installation without proper plan approval.

Missed required startup notifications.

Failure to perform required monitoring and recordkeeping under permit and plan approval conditions.

Issues tied to required control equipment startup timelines and stack testing.

“Protecting Pennsylvanians’ air, land, and water is our top priority, and this agreement holds Sherwin-Williams accountable for previous violations and sets strict penalties for any future violations,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Our enforcement actions will protect Pennsylvania air quality by ensuring the facility follows permit requirements, monitoring rules, and timely operation of emission control equipment. This consent order requires Sherwin-Williams to return to full compliance and complete critical control upgrades and performance testing.”

In addition to the $124,700 civil penalty, the COA establishes stipulated penalties for future violations, Sherwin-Williams will be fined $1,000 per day per violation for failing to meet any of the COA deadlines, including the deadlines to install and operate the Thermal Oxidizer and South Tank Truck Area Carbon Adsorber.

The COA remains in effect until DEP determines that Sherwin-Williams has completed all required corrective actions and paid all required penalties. The COA remains in effect until DEP determines that Sherwin-Williams has completed all required corrective actions and paid all required penalties.

The agreement is attached and may be found alongside this press release in the DEP Newsroom.

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