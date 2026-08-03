DEP Staff Recognized with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for Efforts on Watershed Restoration Projects

Harrisburg, PA – Ten Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) staff members were honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence from Governor Josh Shapiro for their work on projects that exemplify DEP’s efforts to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land, and water resources and to provide for the health and safety of its residents and visitors.

“Every day, DEP’s nearly 2,800 dedicated public service professionals come to work ready to uphold our mission to protect Pennsylvania’s environment and people,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “The work these ten DEP employees receiving awards did on Blue Green Connector and the Cocalico Creek Watershed projects serves as the example of the types of public servants we all aspire to be.”

Shelby Reisinger, Kevin White, David Goerman, Michael Luciani, Shane Kleiner, Christina Dee Fesler, Natahnee Shrawder Miller, Rebecca Albert, Kathryn Anne Beats, and Bruce Eric Naylor were recognized for their collaborative work on two projects that will result in cleaner water, flood resiliency, habitat improvement, and vibrant farms and communities with enhanced recreational opportunities.

The Watershed Restoration Coordination Team is made up of members of the department’s Bureau of Waterways Engineering and Wetlands (BWEW), Bureau of Watershed Restoration and Nonpoint Source Management (BWRNSM), and Bureau of Permit Coordination (BPC).

The group’s innovative Watershed Scale Restoration Permit, coupled with streamlined and flexible funding programs, allowed for faster reviews of project designs and accelerated implementation of two projects – the Blue Green Connector and the Cocalico Creek Watershed projects in Lancaster County.

For the Blue Green Connector, DEP staff across multiple offices coordinated to better complete a thorough review of the permit applications, worked with project partners, and addressed funding gaps. Using floodplain restoration toward post construction stormwater management is an innovative practice for stormwater management and takes expertise on the part of the DEP permit reviewer to ensure that it is being accounted for appropriately. In addition to the Watershed Scale Restoration Permit, an Individual NPDES Construction Stormwater Permit for a portion of the trail was issued in 40 business days, which is 77 days ahead of the 117-business-day PAyback timeframe.

The team then used the knowledge and experience gained with the Blue Green Connector project and applied it to the Cocalico Creek Watershed project to restore streams and floodplains in the watershed, which will improve local water quality and help restore the Chesapeake Bay.

The success of these projects is proof of concept for “Getting Stuff Done” through innovation and collaboration with partners that can be applied to other watershed restoration projects throughout Pennsylvania.

The annual Governor's Awards for Excellence recognize exemplary Commonwealth employees or groups of employees for initiative, leadership, innovation, and increased efficiency. The DEP staff were among 83 employees from 17 Commonwealth agencies were honored for their accomplishments in 2025.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026, the Shapiro Administration is committed to protecting Pennsylvanians’ air, land, and water from pollution. DEP will continue to work as partners with people, businesses, and organizations to protect our natural resources and public health, now and forever.

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