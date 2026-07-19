DEP Declares Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke for Sunday, July 19, 2026, for Western Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for particulate matter (PM2.5) from wildfire smoke for Sunday, July 19, 2026, for Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Beaver, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette, and Somerset counties.

On Sunday, wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota will be entering Pennsylvania’s western counties, pushing PM2.5 levels into the Code Orange range. Sensitive groups of the population including children, older adults, and those with respiratory conditions should avoid heavy outdoor activity during this time.

Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area, as local conditions could be more severe.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Alert areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment; and

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all. An Air Quality Alert is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher.

For more information about air quality, visit DEP’s Air Quality Partnership Home Page and EPA’s AirNow.