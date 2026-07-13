DEP to Host Community Meeting on Proposed Air Quality Permit for Amazon Data Center in Falls Township, Bucks County

Falls Township, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a Community meeting regarding a proposed air quality plan approval for Amazon Data Center, developed by NorthPoint Development at Keystone Trade Center in Falls Township, Bucks County on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Pennsbury East High School auditorium, 705 Hood Blvd, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

DEP will discuss its role as the reviewing and regulatory agency at the meeting along with presentations from Amazon, Northpoint Development, Williams, and PECO. Dedicated time is established for a community question & answer segment with stakeholders.

In April 2026, Amazon submitted to DEP a plan approval application for the installation of 280 natural gas-fired generator engines and three diesel-fired emergency generator engines. These generator engines will only provide backup electricity to the data center in the event of a main utility power supply interruption and for other limited testing and maintenance purposes.

The public comment period on DEP’s proposed decision on the air quality Minor New Source Plan Approval Application No. 09-0261A will be open for 30 days after publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The notice is expected to publish on July 18 and will advise the public to send comments to: ra-epseroaqpubcom@pa.gov. Community members may also request a copy of the plan approval application at same email address or visit DEP’s Southeast Regional Office website.

Person with a disability or require auxiliary aid, service or other accommodation for the meeting should contact DEP’s southeast regional office at 484-250-5900 or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 to discuss how DEP can meet their needs.

# # #