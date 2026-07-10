Shapiro Administration Launches New Heat Pump Workforce Training Program for In-Demand HVAC Jobs

Harrisburg, PA – Building on Governor Josh Shapiro's commitment to workforce development and lowering energy costs for Pennsylvanians, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) launched Penn Heat Pump Pathways, a first-of-its-kind statewide program that will recruit, train, and upskill HVAC workers to install energy-efficient heat pumps.

Funded through a $4.9 million U.S. Department of Energy grant, the program will help prepare Pennsylvania's workforce to meet growing demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems while supporting the Shapiro Administration's broader effort to expand access to skilled trades and create more pathways to family-sustaining careers. Once launched, DEP expects the program to help support energy-efficiency improvements in more than 10,000 homes across the Commonwealth.

"Governor Shapiro has made investing in Pennsylvania's workforce a top priority because we know creating more opportunities for workers strengthens our economy and helps families succeed," said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. "Penn Heat Pump Pathways will prepare Pennsylvanians for good-paying careers while helping homeowners reduce energy costs through high-quality, energy-efficient installations."

Over the past three years, Governor Shapiro has made workforce development a cornerstone of his economic agenda. The Commonwealth has increased funding for apprenticeship programs and career and technical education by more than 50 percent — from $118 million to $183 million — while registering 266 new pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs and enrolling more than 20,000 new apprentices across Pennsylvania.

This program, administered by the Home Performance Coalition, focuses on three key areas: training, support, and opportunity. Training providers will offer approved heat pump instruction for both individuals entering the HVAC industry and experienced technicians looking to expand their skills. Employers can use the program to upskill existing workers and recruit newly trained employees.

Eligible participants may also receive support such as paid training costs, wraparound services, and career resources. By collaborating with employers, the program will also connect new workers with apprenticeships, job placement opportunities, and career counseling.

DEP's Energy Programs Office received the $4.9 million Training for Residential Energy Contractors (TREC) grant through the Inflation Reduction Act from the U.S. Department of Energy to establish the program. Pennsylvania was the first state in the nation to receive TREC funding. Since receiving the award, DEP has worked with the Home Performance Coalition to design Penn Heat Pump Pathways and build on existing heat pump training opportunities across Pennsylvania.

Workers and employers who successfully complete the program may become eligible to participate as qualified contractors in the Penn Energy Savers Program. The program is designed to help eligible low- and moderate-income households purchase and install energy-efficient appliances, including heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, electric stoves, and heat pump clothes dryers, as well as make electrical and insulation upgrades. Eligible households could receive rebates of up to $14,000 toward qualified equipment, materials, and installation costs. More information on this proposed program, eligibility, percent of project covered by the rebate, etc., is available on the Penn Energy Savers website.

By expanding access to specialized HVAC training, Penn Heat Pump Pathways will help meet growing industry demand, strengthen Pennsylvania's skilled workforce, and ensure more homeowners can benefit from energy-saving technologies that lower utility costs.

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