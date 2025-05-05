Facility Information

Site Background
In May 2014, Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC (Shell) submitted initial applications to DEP necessary to construct a petrochemicals complex in Potter Township, Beaver County. Shell has renamed the facility Shell Polymers Monaca Site. The facility includes several ethane cracking furnaces and polyethylene units that use ethane (a natural gas product) to produce polyethylene (a common type of plastic), and three gas powered electricity generating turbines. This first-of-its-kind facility in Pennsylvania required several complex environmental reviews, approvals, and permits from DEP for new construction, remediation of contamination from previous industrial activities on the property, and operation.
The facility has been constructed and began polyethylene production processes in fall 2022. Under Permitting/Approvals, the Title V Operating Permit section includes a recently submitted Title V Operating Permit Application that is currently under review.
Permitting/Approvals
DEP reviewed a plan approval application—that was later modified—for the construction and initial operation of the facility. DEP’s review is highly technical and complex, requiring reviews and modeling by engineers, meteorologists and other environmental professionals in DEP’s Southwest Regional Office and Harrisburg Central Office. After a thorough and complete review of the application and determination that the proposed activity can be done in a manner that complies with applicable rules and regulations—including the health-based National Ambient Air Quality Standards—DEP generates a proposed plan approval that includes specific conditions, including monitoring and reporting.
On July 8, 2025, Shell provided notification for planned performance testing for Ethane Cracking Furnace #7.
On June 30, 2025, Shell submitted a Performance Test Report for three (3) combustion turbines with duct burners as required under Plan Approvals PA-04-00740A and PA-04-00740C.
- Performance Test Report (PDF)
On November 14, 2023, DEP responded to an inquiry by Shell about how to treat circumstances when the ethane cracking furnaces are heated only by pilots and there is no hydrocarbon feed (“Pilots Only Operation”).
On September 11, 2023, DEP requested a control plan to address violations. The August 28, 2023 inspection report and September 11, 2023 notice of violation (NOV) contain additional information. On September 19, 2023, Shell requested an extension to the due date for the control plan.
- Request for Control Plan – September 11, 2023 (PDF)
- Revised Initial Report for 40 CFR Part 61 Subpart FF – April 19, 2023 (PDF)
- Initial Report for 40 CFR Part 61 Subpart FF – December 23, 2022 (PDF)
- Response to NOV and Request for Benzene Waste NESHAP Control Plan – September 25, 2023 (PDF)
- Control Plan Extension Request – September 19, 2023 (PDF)
- NOV response and Control Plan – September 25, 2023 (PDF)
On April 17, 2023, DEP requested a control plan to address violations. The April 3, 2023 inspection report, April 3, 2023 notice of violation, and March 27, 2023 malfunction report below contain additional information. On April 26, 2023, Shell submitted the control plan requested by DEP.
On February 17, 2023, Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), Clean Air Council, and Eyes on Shell sent a letter to DEP with enforcement requests. On February 28, 2023, DEP responded to this letter.
Section B, Condition #012 of Air Quality Plan Approval 04-00470C requires Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC (Shell) to submit a Risk Management Plan (RMP) which meets the requirements of Section 112(r) of the Clean Air Act, 40 CFR Part 68 and the Federal Chemical Safety Information, Site Security and Fuels Regulatory Relief Act when a regulated substance listed in 40 CFR §68.130 is present in a process in more than the listed threshold quantity at the facility. The RMP is required to be submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
On August 31, 2022, Shell submitted a letter notifying DEP that it submitted the RMP to EPA on April 6, 2022. Information on the RMP Rule and accessing RMP information is available on EPA’s website.
Plan Approvals and Extensions:
On March 19, 2026, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell. On April 9, 2026, DEP granted a 180-day extension for each plan approval.
- Plan Approval 04-00740A Extension Request (PDF)
- Plan Approval 04-00740B Extension Request (PDF)
- Plan Approval 04-00740C Extension Request (PDF)
On September 16, 2025, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell. On October 14, 2025, DEP granted a 180-day extension for each plan approval.
- Plan Approval 04-00740A Extension Request (PDF)
- Plan Approval 04-00740B Extension Request (PDF)
- Plan Approval 04-00740C Extension Request (PDF)
On March 20, 2025, DEP approved Shell’s three (3) Air Quality Plan Approval Extension Requests for Plan Approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B and 04-00740C. The extension request letters were received March 3, 2025.
- PA-04-00740A Extension Request (PDF)
- PA-04-00740B Extension Request (PDF)
- PA-04-00740C Extension Request (PDF)
On September 13, 2024, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740A – September 13, 2024 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740B – September 13, 2024 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740C – September 13, 2024 (PDF)
On April 15, 2024, DEP approved the air quality plan approval extension requests for 180 days.
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740A – April 15, 2024 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740B – April 15, 2024 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740C – April 15, 2024 (PDF)
On March 7, 2024, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740A – March 7, 2024 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740B – March 7, 2024 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740C – March 7, 2024 (PDF)
On October 3, 2023, DEP approved the air quality plan approval extension requests for 180 days.
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740A – October 3, 2023 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740B – October 3, 2023 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740C – October 3, 2023 (PDF)
On September 14, 2023, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740A – September 14, 2023 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740B – September 6, 2023 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740C – September 6, 2023 (PDF)
On April 6, 2023, DEP approved the air quality plan approval extension requests for 180 days.
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740A – April 6, 2023 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740B – April 6, 2023 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740C – April 6, 2023 (PDF)
On March 14, 2023, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740A – March 14, 2023 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740B – March 14, 2023 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740C – March 14, 2023 (PDF)
On September 15, 2022, DEP approved the air quality plan approval extension requests for 180 days.
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740A – September 15, 2021 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740B – September 15, 2021 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension 04-00740C – September 15, 2021 (PDF)
On August 17, 2022, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740A – August 17, 2021 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740B – August 17, 2021 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Extension Request 04-00740C – August 17, 2021 (PDF)
On February 18, 2021, DEP approved plan approval modifications 04-00740B and 04-00740C.
- Air Quality Plan Approval Modification 04-00740B – February 18, 2021 (PDF)
- Comment and Response Document 04-00740B – February 18, 2021 (PDF)
- Air Quality Plan Approval Modification 04-00740C – February 18, 2021 (PDF)
- Comment and Response Document 04-00740C – February 18, 2021 (PDF)
On December 18, 2019, Shell submitted a plan approval modification application for 04-00740B. On February 14, 2020, Shell submitted a plan approval modification application for 04-00740C. Public notice of DEP’s draft plan approval was published in the October 3, 2020 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. More info (begins on page 5503). In response to comments received to date, DEP accepted written comments on draft plan approvals 04-00740B and 04-00740C until Nov. 16, 2020.
- Proposed Plan Approval 04-00740B – September 23, 2020 (PDF)
- Review Memo 04-00740B – May 19, 2020 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Application [REDACTED] – December 18, 2019 (PDF)
- Proposed Plan Approval 04-00740C – September 25, 2020 (PDF)
- Review Memo 04-00740C – September 22, 2020 (PDF)
- Summary of Revised Air Dispersion Modeling for Inhalation Risk Assessment – September 21, 2020 (PDF)
- As Built Air Quality Modeling and Inhalation Risk Evaluation – September 21, 2020 (PDF)
- Summary of Revised Air Quality Analyses for Prevention of Significant Deterioration – September 21, 2020 (PDF)
- Cover Letter for Submittal of Additional Information – September 3, 2020 (PDF)
- Attachment A-C Submittal [REDACTED] – September 3, 2020 (PDF)
- LDAR Attachment August 6 - 2019 (PDF)
- Flare Minimization Plan [REDACTED] – September 2020 (PDF)
- Cover Letter for Submittal of Additional Information – April 24, 2020 (PDF)
- Enclosure 1-5 Submittal [REDACTED] – April 24, 2020 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Application [REDACTED] – February 14, 2020 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Modification Comment and Response Document 04-00740A – December 30, 2016 (PDF)
- Air Quality Plan Approval Modification 04-00740A – December 30, 2016 (PDF)
- Proposed Plan Approval Modification 04-00740A – November 3, 2016 (PDF)
- Modification Review Memo 04-00740A – October 31, 2016 (PDF)
- Supplemental Interprecursor Trading Request – August 15, 2016 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Modification Application – April 11, 2016 (PDF)
- Air Quality Plan Approval – June 18, 2015 (PDF)
- Plan Approval Comment and Response Document – June 18, 2015 (PDF)
- Air Quality Modeling and Inhalation Risk Evaluation – March 19, 2015 (PDF)
- Air Dispersion Modeling for Inhalation Risk Assessment – March 19, 2015 (PDF)
- Air Quality Analysis for Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) – March 19, 2015 (PDF)
- Review Memo – April 1, 2015 (PDF)
- Proposed Plan Approval – March 30, 2015 (PDF)
What's New:
On January 30, 2026, the Southwest Regional Air Quality Program published a Proposed Draft Plan Approval PA-04-00740D for the Shell Polymers Monaca facility. Public notice of DEP’s draft plan approval will be published in the February 14, 2026 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
- Shell SPM Review Memo (PDF)
- Proposed Draft Plan Approval (PDF)
- Inhalation Risk Assessment Modeling Summary (PDF)
- Inhalation Risk Assessment Summary (PDF)
- Prevention of Significant Deterioration Analysis Summary (PDF)
The Department will be hosting public events related to proposed Plan Approval PA-04-00740D under the Environmental Justice Policy.
On Thursday March 19, 2026, DEP hosted a public information meeting for individuals to learn more about the proposed draft and ask questions of DEP permitting staff. The meeting took place at The Pennsylvania State University Beaver Campus at 100 University Drive Monaca, PA 15061.
On Tuesday April 7, 2026, DEP will hold a public hearing to receive testimony on Proposed Draft Plan Approval PA-04-00740D. The hearing will take place at Penn State Beaver, in the auditorium at 100 University Drive Monaca, PA 15061.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to present up to three minutes of oral testimony relevant to the draft permit.
Those wishing to register for the public hearing must contact Emily Green, Southwest Regional Environmental Justice Coordinator, by email at emgreen@pa.gov or by calling 412-442-4042 at least 24 hours before the hearing. DEP requests that organizations designate one spokesperson to present testimony on their behalf. Individuals should provide a copy of their testimony and exhibits for submission to DEP at the hearing. Submitted materials are not limited in length and must include the name, address, and phone number of the person submitting them. DEP will equally consider all comments, whether delivered orally during the hearing or submitted in writing.
Individuals wishing to attend who require an auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodations to participate should contact Emily Green. The Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service is available by calling 1-800-654-5984 (TTD users) or 1-800-654-5988 (voice users) and request that the call be relayed to Emily Green at 412-442-4042.
Contact Information
If you have questions about this application or DEP’s application review process, please contact:
Sheri Guerrieri
Environmental Engineering Manager
DEP SW Air Quality Program
shguerrier@pa.gov
412-442-4147
If you have questions about environmental justice, please contact:
Emily Green
SW Regional Coordinator
DEP Office of Environmental Justice
emgreen@pa.gov
412-442-4042
On September 13, 2024, Shell submitted a plan approval application to DEP. DEP is currently reviewing the application and has not made a final decision. In this plan approval application, Shell proposes to implement the Wastewater Treatment Plat (WWTP) Permanent Controls Project to install permanent equipment. Shell’s application proposes the Ethylene Maximum Achievable Control Technology (EMACT) Project to comply with federal regulations. Shell also proposes to reconcile specific plan approval source descriptions, potential to emit calculations, and permit conditions under this application.
On September 16, 2024, DEP responded to Shell's June 22, 2024, letter requesting that flare vent gas composition data from inline gas chromatographs to be treated as confidential business information (CBI) under Section 13.2 of the Air Pollution Control Act.
On September 30, 2024, DEP deemed the application’s air quality analysis and inhalation risk assessment portions to be administratively complete. On October 10, 2024, DEP determined the application to be administratively complete.
DEP determined the air quality analyses and inhalation risk assessment portions to be administratively complete (PDF)
On December 20, 2024, DEP provided a technical review letter to Shell related to the Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) air quality analyses and inhalation risk assessment. On December 24, 2024, DEP also sent Shell a technical deficiency letter.
On January 23, 2025, Shell submitted an initial response to DEP’s December 24, 2024 technical deficiency letter to respond to Request Nos. 6-16. DEP and Shell agreed that Shell would provide updates weekly to communicate completed responses to the additional remaining requests. On April 11, 2025, the final response to the December 24, 2024 technical deficiency letter was submitted to DEP.
On March 25, 2025, Shell responded to DEP’s December 20, 2024 technical deficiency letter. Shell’s response is to address each of the technical review comments and request for additional information for the PSD Air Quality Analysis and Inhalation Risk Assessment. On May 28, 2025, Shell responded to DEP’s technical review comments on PSD Air Quality Analyss and Inhalation Risk Assessment. This letter included a revised Appendix D to the Plan Approval Application to incorporate the updates requested in the technical review comments.
- Shell’s Response to PSD Air Quality Analyses and Inhalation Risk Assessment Response to Technical Review Comments (PDF)
- Revised Appendix D (PDF)
On July 7, 2025, DEP sent Shell additional technical review comments on PSD and Inhalation Risk Assessment (IRA) modeling analyses. On July 14, 2025, DEP sent Shell additional technical review comments on the IRA analysis.
On September 5, 2025, Shell submitted a response to DEP’s additional technical review comments.
On September 23, 2025, Shell submitted supplemental technical information related to the feasibility of flare gas recovery. On November 3, 2025, DEP sent Shell a letter that clarified what additional information the Department was seeking related to the flare gas recovery. On December 17, 2025, Shell submitted additional information in regards to the flare gas recovery.
- September 23, 2025 Flare Gas Recovery Additional Information (PDF)
- November 3, 2025 DEP clarification letter to Shell (PDF)
- December 17, 2025 Flare Gas Recovery Additional Information (PDF)
On October 14, 2025, Shell submitted updated Plan Approval Application Appendix D documents. On October 27, 2025, Shell submitted a corrected Lowest Achievable Emission Rate (LAER) analysis and potential to emit (PTE).
A Title V Operating Permit is required for the continued operation of the facility and would include all applicable air quality requirements for the facility.
On February 22, 2024, DEP sent a letter to Shell notifying the operator of the regulatory deadline to submit a Title V Operating Permit application.
- Title V Operating Permit Application Request Letter – February 22, 2024 (PDF)
On June 19, 2024, DEP received Shell’s Title V Operating Permit application. DEP conducted an administrative review and determined the application to be administratively complete on July 2, 2024.
- Title V Operating Permit Application – June 19, 2024 (PDF)
On May 27, 2025, DEP sent a Technical Deficiency Letter to Shell requesting an updated Title V operating permit application to reflect changes at the facility that are currently being reviewed under pending plan approval application PA-04-00740D.
On August 7, 2025, Shell submitted a Technical Deficiency Letter Extension Request to DEP. On August 21, 2025, DEP granted the Extension Request for an additional ninety (90) days.
On October 28, 2025, Shell requested an extension for the Title V technical deficiency update. On November 21, 2025, DEP granted the extension request for an additional sixty (60) days.
On November 15, 2023, Shell submitted an application for General Plan Approval (GP-1) for the installation and subsequent temporary operation of three gas-boilers.
On December 1, 2023, DEP authorized use of the GP-1.
NPDES Permit PA0002208, issued in accordance with the federal Clean Water Act and Pennsylvania Clean Stream’s Law, establishes limits on what can be discharged, monitoring and reporting requirements, and other provisions to ensure that wastewater discharges from Shell’s facility do not pose a threat to public health or the environment.
What’s New:
On August 29, 2025, Shell submitted a complete permit renewal application to renew Shell’s National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit PA0002208. The current permit is set to expire on February 28, 2026.
The public notice for the application was erroneously published in the September 13, 2025 issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin as a “Major Industrial Waste Treatment Facility Individual WQM Permit” under “Department of Environmental Protection: Applications, Actions and Special Notices: Section I” with a 15-day comment period (55 Pa.B. 6557). After DEP completes its technical review, the public notice for the application and a draft permit will be published correctly as an Individual NPDES Permit under “Department of Environmental Protection: Applications, Actions and Special Notices: Section II” for a 30-day comment period.
On February 5, 2025, Shell submitted a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) for Outfall 019 due to an exceedance in two consecutive monitoring periods of the Benchmark Value for Total Suspended Solids (TSS).
On January 23, 2025, DEP responded to an request to modify Shell’s NPDES permit.
On November 21, 2024, Shell submitted a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) for Outfall 016 due to an exceedance in two consecutive monitoring periods of the Benchmark Value to Total Suspended Solids (TSS).
On August 15, 2024, Shell submitted its post-construction stormwater sampling report as required under NPDES Permit PA0002208.
On October 14, 2023, Shell submitted its Impingement and Entrainment (I&E) sampling plan in accordance with its NPDES Permit. On January 10, 2024, DEP provided comments, and on February 8, 2024, Shell submitted a revised plan. On March 7, 2024 DEP approved the plan. On June 18, 2024, Shell submitted an update on the startup timeline for I&E characterization study sampling and analysis filed work.
- Impingement and Entrainment Sampling Plan (PDF)
- DEP I&E Sampling Plan Comment Letter (PDF)
- Revised Impingement and Entrainment Sampling Plan (PDF)
- DEP I&E Sampling Plan Approval Letter (PDF)
- Update on Start-up Timeline (PDF)
- Shell I&E Cahracterization Study Sampling and Analysis Plan - June 3, 2024 (PDF)
On February 24, 2021, DEP approved NPDES renewal permit PA0002208.
On September 5, 2019, Shell submitted a renewal application for NPDES permit PA0002208. Public notice of DEP’s draft permit renewal was published in the August 8, 2020 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. More info (begins on page 4045).
- NPDES Renewal Application PA0002208 (PDF)
- Outfall 005 Pollutant Group 1 and 2 Results (PDF)
- Cooling Water Intake Structure Data Submittal (PDF)
- Draft – NPDES Permit Renewal PA0002208 (PDF)
- Draft – NPDES Fact Sheet for PA0002208 (PDF)
On August 17, 2018, DEP issued the final NPDES permit PA0002208 Amendment 2 (A-2).
- Final – Cover Letter for NPDES Permit PA0002208 A-2 (PDF)
- Final – NPDES Permit PA0002208 A-2 (PDF)
- Final – Fact Sheet Addendum for PA0002208 A-2 (PDF)
On June 23, 2017, DEP issued the final NPDES permit PA0002208 Amendment 1 (A-1). This followed a public comment period and public hearing on the draft permit PA0002208 A-1 published September 3, 2016.
- Final - NPDES Permit PA0002208 A-1 (PDF)
- Final – Fact Sheet Addendum and Comment Response Document for PA0002208 A-1 (PDF)
- Shell Comment Addendum on Draft NPDES Permit A-1 – May 10, 2017 (PDF)
- EIP et al Comments on Draft NPDES Permit A-1 – December 26, 2016 (PDF)
- Louise Loncar Comments on Draft NPDES Permit A-1 – December 22, 2016 (PDF)
- Public Hearing Transcript – December 15, 2016 (PDF)
- Testimony Documents 1 – December 15, 2016 (PDF)
- Testimony Documents 2 – December 15, 2016 (PDF)
- EIP et al Comments on Draft NPDES Permit A-1 – October 18, 2016 (PDF)
- Shell Comments on Draft NPDES Permit A-1 – October 17, 2016 (PDF)
- Draft - NPDES Permit PA0002208 A-1 – September 3, 2016 (PDF)
- Draft - Public Notice for PA0002208 A-1 – September 3, 2016 (PDF)
- Draft - Cover Letter for PA0002208 A-1 – August 25, 2016 (PDF)
- Draft - Fact Sheet for PA0002208 A-1 – August 19, 2016 (PDF)
- Supplemental Application Material NPDES Amendment Application February – August 2016
- Shell NPDES Submitted and Updated Amendment Application – November 9, 2015 (PDF)
- NPDES Permit PA0002208 For Storm Water Discharge – July 1, 2015 (PDF)
What's New
On April 7, 2025, Shell submitted an application to amend the existing Water Quality Management (WQM) Permit 0417201. This amendment proposed to implement the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Permanent Controls Project to install permanent equipment that will improve the primary treatment section of the facility’s WWTP. On June 27, 2025, the amended permit was issued.
On January 4, 2024, DEP issued a Water Quality Management Permit Amendment.
- Water Quality Management Permit Amendment – January 4, 2024 (PDF)
- Water Quality Management Permit Amendment Cover Letter – January 4, 2024 (PDF)
This permit authorizes the construction and operation of industrial wastewater treatment facilities.
- Water Quality Management Amendment – January 25, 2019 (PDF)
- Water Quality Management Permit – January 25, 2019 (PDF)
- Water Quality Management Permit Cover Letter – May 15, 2018 (PDF)
- Water Quality Management Permit – May 15, 2018 (PDF)
- Confidentiality Clarification Letter – January 22, 2018 (PDF)
- Water Quality Management Application – November 9, 2017 (PDF)
This permit authorizes water discharged from the hydrostatic testing of tanks and pipelines.
This permit authorizes the construction of an obstruction or encroachment in a waterway or wetland.
As part of the construction of petrochemical complex, Shell remediated the contaminated former Horsehead Corporation zinc smelter property under the Pennsylvania’s Land Recycling (Act 2) program. Shell submitted and DEP has approved a remedial investigation report, risk assessment, cleanup plan, and final report under the Act 2 program. Pursuant to the Cleanup Plan, Shell has covered most of the site with clean fill and has installed a synthetic cap over previous disposal areas on the property to prevent contact with any contaminated soils. Shell has collected all potentially contaminated storm water during construction and treated it prior to discharge under its NPDES permit. Groundwater use at the site will be restricted under an environmental covenant following completion of Act 2.
DEP approved the final report demonstrating attainment of site-specific and statewide health standards for cleanup of historic contamination in soil and groundwater. Clean up standards were achieved through remediation of soils and groundwater with institutional and engineering controls including a groundwater use restriction and pathway elimination for direct contact of contaminated soils. A post remediation care plan and soil management plan were included and approved with the final report. An environmental covenant is required for the site to ensure compliance with achieved remediation under the site-specific standard.
For more information on the Act 2 process, visit DEP's Land Recycling Program page.
On November 17, 2023, Shell submitted a final report.
On February 6, 2024, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter.
On March 28, 2024, Shell resubmitted a final report.
On June 21, 2024, DEP approved the Shell’s final report.
- Act 2 Approval Letter – June 21, 2024 (PDF)
- Standard Attachment (PDF)
On September 4, 2024, DEP reviewed and approved the Environmental Covenant (EC) for the Shell Polymers Monaca Site.
Environmental Covenant (PDF)
Compliance/Enforcement
On May 24, 2023, DEP and Shell executed a consent order and agreement (COA) in which Shell formally acknowledged that the company exceeded total emission limitations for air contaminants, agreed to make repairs to reduce future exceedances, and agreed to pay nearly $10 million to DEP and the local community. The COA resolves air quality violations during commissioning of Shell’s petrochemical facility in Potter and Center Townships, Beaver County.
- COA (5-24-2023) (PDF)
- Press Release: Shapiro Administration Secures $10 Million Payment from Shell, Including $6.2 Million for Local Community to Resolve Air Quality Violations
Associated Documents and Reporting
The COA includes an agreement that Shell set aside $5 million to be used to fund or implement projects, which are determined in collaboration with the Department and with the participation of the Department’s Office of Environmental Justice, to benefit the environment, health and quality of life of the community near the Facility.
In accordance with Section 1, Paragraph 1(a.2) Act 57 of 2011, Potter Township may be eligible to receive a return of 25 percent of the Act 57-eligible portion of fines or civil penalties collected to be used for projects that eliminate or reduce air pollution or for parks, recreation projects, trails or open spaces.
- Act 57 of 2011
- Act 57 History And Requirements Information Sheet (PDF)
- Act 57 Clean Air Fund Disbursement Form (PDF)
- Act 57 Letter (1) to Potter Township – COA Assessed Civil Penalty (6-1-2023) (PDF)
- Act 57 Letter (2) to Potter Township – COA Assessed Civil Penalty (6-8-2023) (PDF)
- Act 57 Letter (1) to Potter Township – May 2023 Stipulated Penalty (6-28-2023) (PDF)
- Act 57 Letter (2) to Potter Township – May 2023 Stipulated Penalty (7-24-2023) (PDF)
- Act 57 Letter (1) to Potter Township – July, August, and September 2023 Stipulated Penalties (11-30-2023) (PDF)
- Act 57 Letter (2) to Potter Township – July, August, and September 2023 Stipulated Penalties (12-8-2023) (PDF)
On July 10, 2023, Shell submitted a letter verifying that it completed steam system modeling as required by the COA.
On July 21, 2023, Shell submitted a Steam Report. On February 7, 2024, Shell submitted a Steam Report Supplemental for installation of temporary boilers.
On August 20, 2023, Shell submitted a report (WWTP Report) of its engineering evaluation of the temporary controls installed at the wastewater treatment plant.
- WWTP Report (8-20-2023) (PDF)
Shell submits reports documenting the condition of the Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs).
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (9-15-2023) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (10-11-2023) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (11-08-2023) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (12-13-2023) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (1-10-2024) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (2-13-2024) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (3-13-2024) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (4-11-2024) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (5-9-2024) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (6-10-2024) (PDF)
- Totally Enclosed Ground Flares (TEGFs) Monthly Inspection Report (7-05-2024) (PDF)
On November 20, 2023, Shell submitted a Commissioning and Flare Report to DEP.
On February 7, 2022, DEP and Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC executed a consent assessment of civil penalty (CACP) to address malodor and fugitive emission violations
- CACP (2-7-2022) (PDF)
November 11, 2019, DEP and Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC executed a consent order and agreement (COA) to address violations related to the installation of and/or construction of gas insulated switchgear and gas insulated arresters without prior department approval.
- COA (11-11-2019) (PDF)
- September 26, 2017 NOV (Clean Water Program) (PDF)
- October 15, 2018 NOV (Clean Water Program) (PDF)
- September 27, 2021 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- October 15, 2021 NOV (Clean Water Program) (PDF)
- April 8, 2022 NOV (Environmental Cleanup Program—Storage Tanks Section) (PDF)
- July 21, 2022 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- August 9, 2022 NOV (Clean Water Program) (PDF)
- August 31, 2022 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- September 14, 2022 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- September 20, 2022 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- October 27, 2022 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- December 7, 2022 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- December 14, 2022 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- February 13, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- April 3, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- April 6, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- April 6, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- April 17, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- May 16, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- May 17, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- May 17, 2023 NOV (2) (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- May 17, 2023 NOV (3) (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- July 26, 2023 NOV (Clean Water Program) (PDF)
- September 11, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- December 4, 2023 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- January 3, 2024 (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- January 8, 2024 (Clean Water Program) (PDF)
- March 6, 2024 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- April 5, 2024 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- June 17, 2024 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- June 18, 2024 (Clean Water Program) (PDF)
- June 27, 2024 NOV Response (Clean Water Program) (PDF)
- August 19, 2024 (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- September 5, 2024 (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- September 18, 2024 (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- October 23, 2024 Revised NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- November 26, 2024 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- December 12, 2024 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- January 23, 2025 Revised NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- February 12, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- February 12, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- February 12, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- February 12, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- February 12, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- February 19, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- March 25, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- April 21, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- April 28, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- June 11, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- June 17, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- June 18, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- June 18, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- June 25, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- July 28, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- September 24, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- October 9, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- November 17, 2025 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- January 5, 2026 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- January 23, 2026 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- February 20, 2026 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- March 31, 2026 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- April 21, 2026 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- May 26, 2026 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
- June 22, 2026 NOV (Air Quality Program) (PDF)
Pursuant to its plan approval (PA-04-0040C Section C condition # 018), Shell is required to submit malfunction reports. The date of the malfunction incident is listed with subsequent report submissions below.
- January 1 & 4, 2022
- January 14 – 26, 2022
- February 4 – 15, 2022
- March 8, 2022
- March 19, 2022
- April 18, 2022
- May 29, 2022
- June 23, 2022
- July 4, 2022
- September 3 - 4, 2022
- September 6, 2022
- September 8, 2022
- September 8 – 10, 2022
- September 10 – 11, 2022
- September 15, 2022
- September 18, 2022
- September 21 – 22, 2022
- October 2, 2022
- October 5 – 22, 2022
- October 17, 2022
- October 22, 2022
- October 24 – 26, 2022
- October 31, 2022
- November 5, 7, 17, and 22, 2022
- November 6, 2022
- November 14, 2022
- November 15 – 16, 2022
- November 20, 2022
- November 28 – 29, 2022
- December 21 – 28, 2022
- December 24, 2022
- January 4 - 10, 2023
- January 20, 2023
- January 25, 2023 - February 16, 2023
- February 1, 2023
- February 3, 2023
- February 11 – 12, 2023
- February 13 – 18, 2023
- March 14 – 17, 2023
- March 25 – 26, 2023
- April 11 – 20, 2023
- May 24, 2023
- June 1, 2023
- June 24 – 26, 2023
- June 24 – 27, 2023
- July 3, 2023
- July 10 - 13, 2023
- July 10, 2023
- August 3, 2023
- August 8-9, 2023
- August 9, 2023
- September 1-2, 2023
- September 2 - 3, 2023
- September 9 – 14, 2023
- October 5, 2023
- October 6 - 8, 2023
- October 8 – 11, 2023
- October 11, 2023
- October 19-22, 2023
- November 27, 2023
- November 28-December 4, 2023
- December 18, 2023
- December 28, 2023
- January 20, 2024
- February 10, 2024
- February 21-22, 2024
- February 23, 2024
- March 4, 2024
- March 17 – 18, 2024
- May 8, 2024
- June 17, 2024
- June 21 - 22, 2024
- July 11, 2024
- September 16, 2024
- September 18, 2024
- September 30, 2024
- November 6, 2024
- November 8, 2024
- November 8, 2024
- December 6, 2024
- January 21, 2025
- March 13, 2025
- March 17, 2025
- March 28, 2025
- April 25, 2025
- May 12, 2025
- May 19, 2025
- June 4, 2025
- Malfunction Report (July 3, 2025) (REDACTED) (PDF)
- Emergency Response Report (June 4, 2025) (PDF)
- Inspection Report (June 5, 2025) (PDF)
- Recession of Notification for Incident #1433121 (June 17, 2025) (PDF)
- Follow-Up Report (August 28, 2025) (PDF)
- June 9, 2025
- June 26, 2025
- August 3, 2025
- August 13, 2025
- August 29, 2025
- September 29 and 30, 2025
- December 26, 2025
- June 11, 2026
Inspections of facilities associated with Shell’s authorization to discharge under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) from its industrial wastewater facilities can be found under “wastewater facility inspections” on the DEP webpage linked below.
- Wastewater Reports
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 16, 2019 (PDF)
- Compliance Evaluation Inspection - July 10, 2019 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - November 20, 2019 (PDF)
- Compliance Evaluation Inspection - September 2, 2020 (PDF)
- Compliance Evaluation Inspection - June 3, 2021 (PDF)
- Complaint Inspection - August 26, 2021 (PDF)
- Initial Permit Inspection - January 18, 2022 (PDF)
- Initial Permit Inspection (2) - January 18, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - March 16, 2022 (PDF)
- Complaint Inspection - June 30, 2022 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - July 20, 2022 (PDF)
- Compliance Evaluation Inspection – August 01, 2022 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - August 31, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - September 21, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - September 22, 2022 (PDF)
- Full Compliance Inspection - September 30, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - October 5, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - October 12, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - October 13, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - October 18, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - October 20, 2022 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - October 24, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - October 25, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - October 27, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 1, 2022 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - November 2, 2022 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - November 2, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 3, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 8, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 10, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 15, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 16, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 23, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 29, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - November 30, 2022 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - January 9, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - January 17, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - January 18, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - January 24, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - January 26, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - January 30, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 1, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 8, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 9, 2023 (PDF)
- Emergency Response Incident Report February 13, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 13, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 14, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 22, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 23, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 27, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - March 9, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - March 15, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - March 16, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - March 21, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - March 23, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - March 28, 2023 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - March 28, 2023 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - April 3, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 4, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 5, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 10, 2023 (PDF)
- Complaint Inspection - April 12, 2023 (PDF}
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 12, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 13, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 14, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 18, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 19, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 25, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - April 26, 2023 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - May 1, 2023 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - May 2, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 2, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 4, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 5, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 8, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 16, 2023 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection - May 17, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 18, 2023 (PDF)
- Follow Up Inspection – May 18, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 23, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 25, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - May 30, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 12, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 13, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 20, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 22, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 27, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – July 3, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 5, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 11, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – July 12, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – July 17, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – July 17, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – July 18, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – July 28, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – August 15, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – August 16, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – August 16, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – August 21, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – August 22, 2023 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – August 28, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – August 29, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – August 30, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – August 31, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 5, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 11, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 12, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 14, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 20, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 26, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 27, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 28, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 2, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 3, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 11, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 12, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 18, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 19, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 25, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 26, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 31, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 1, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 7, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 8, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 9, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 13, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 16, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 21, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 21, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 28, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 29, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 4, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 5, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 6, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 12, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 13, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 18, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 18, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 19, 2023 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 4, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 5, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 8, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 10, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 18, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 23, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 25, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 31, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – February 2, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – February 6, 2024 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – February 7, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – February 8, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – February 15, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – February 16, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – February 20, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – February 22, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – March 7, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – March 19, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – March 21, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – March 23, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – March 26, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – April 1, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – April 11, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – April 12, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – April 15, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – April 16, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – April 22, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – April 26, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – May 10, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – May 16, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – May 21, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – May 24, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – May 30, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – June 3, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 12, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 20, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 24, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 27, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 2, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 8, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 11, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 17, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 18, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 23, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 25, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 29, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - July 31, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - August 13, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - August 15, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - August 21, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - August 26, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - August 29, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 3, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 17, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 2, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 21, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 24, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – October 25, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 5, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 12, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 19, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – November 20, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – December 2, 2024 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 22, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – February 12, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – April 11, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – June 2, 2025 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 5, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – June 16, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – July 15, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – July 28, 2025 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – July 31, 2025 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection – September 3, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – September 11, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Inspection – November 3, 2025 (PDF)
- Quarterly Inspection Report: 40 CFR Part 61 Subpart FF – January 19, 2026
- Routine Partial Inspection – January 22, 2026 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - February 19, 2026 (PDF)
- Routine Partial Inspection - June 18, 2026 (PDF)
On December 14, 2022, DEP requested additional information from Shell in the form of a “Emission Exceedance Report and Mitigation Plan” (EERMP) technical report. On January 30, 2023, Shell responded to DEP’s December 2022 request for additional information. DEP responded to Shell on March 17, 2023. Shell responded to DEP on March 31, 2023.
- Emission Exceedance Report and Mitigation Plan Report (EERMP) Request Letter – December 14, 2022 (PDF)
- Shell EERMP Request Response Letter – January 30, 2023 (PDF)
- DEP Response to January 2023 EERMP Letter – March 17, 2023 (PDF)
- Shell Response to March 2023 DEP EERMP Letter – March 31, 2023 (PDF)
Emissions data, including 12-month rolling emissions totals for the Shell Petrochemical Complex.
- 12-month Rolling Emissions Totals – Received November 7, 2022 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received December 19, 2022 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received January 20, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received February 21, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received March 23, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received April 21, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – (March resubmittal) Received May 18, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received May 18, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received June 20, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received July 21, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received August 21, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received September 18, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received October 18, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received November 18, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received December 18, 2023 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received January 17, 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received February 19, 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received March 18, 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received April 16, 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received May 14, 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – Received June 14, 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – July 10, 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – August 13, 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – August 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – September 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – October 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – November 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – December 2024 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – January 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – February 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – March 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – April 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – May 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – June 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – July 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – August 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – September 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – October 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – November 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – December 2025 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – January 2026 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – February 2026 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – March 2026 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – April 2026 (Excel)
- 12-month Rolling Emission Totals – May 2026 (Excel)