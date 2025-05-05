Facility Information

DEP reviewed a plan approval application—that was later modified—for the construction and initial operation of the facility. DEP’s review is highly technical and complex, requiring reviews and modeling by engineers, meteorologists and other environmental professionals in DEP’s Southwest Regional Office and Harrisburg Central Office. After a thorough and complete review of the application and determination that the proposed activity can be done in a manner that complies with applicable rules and regulations—including the health-based National Ambient Air Quality Standards—DEP generates a proposed plan approval that includes specific conditions, including monitoring and reporting.

On July 8, 2025, Shell provided notification for planned performance testing for Ethane Cracking Furnace #7.

On June 30, 2025, Shell submitted a Performance Test Report for three (3) combustion turbines with duct burners as required under Plan Approvals PA-04-00740A and PA-04-00740C.

On November 14, 2023, DEP responded to an inquiry by Shell about how to treat circumstances when the ethane cracking furnaces are heated only by pilots and there is no hydrocarbon feed (“Pilots Only Operation”).

On September 11, 2023, DEP requested a control plan to address violations. The August 28, 2023 inspection report and September 11, 2023 notice of violation (NOV) contain additional information. On September 19, 2023, Shell requested an extension to the due date for the control plan.

On April 17, 2023, DEP requested a control plan to address violations. The April 3, 2023 inspection report, April 3, 2023 notice of violation, and March 27, 2023 malfunction report below contain additional information. On April 26, 2023, Shell submitted the control plan requested by DEP.

On February 17, 2023, Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), Clean Air Council, and Eyes on Shell sent a letter to DEP with enforcement requests. On February 28, 2023, DEP responded to this letter.

Section B, Condition #012 of Air Quality Plan Approval 04-00470C requires Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC (Shell) to submit a Risk Management Plan (RMP) which meets the requirements of Section 112(r) of the Clean Air Act, 40 CFR Part 68 and the Federal Chemical Safety Information, Site Security and Fuels Regulatory Relief Act when a regulated substance listed in 40 CFR §68.130 is present in a process in more than the listed threshold quantity at the facility. The RMP is required to be submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

On August 31, 2022, Shell submitted a letter notifying DEP that it submitted the RMP to EPA on April 6, 2022. Information on the RMP Rule and accessing RMP information is available on EPA’s website.

Plan Approvals and Extensions:

On March 19, 2026, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell. On April 9, 2026, DEP granted a 180-day extension for each plan approval.

On September 16, 2025, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell. On October 14, 2025, DEP granted a 180-day extension for each plan approval.

On March 20, 2025, DEP approved Shell’s three (3) Air Quality Plan Approval Extension Requests for Plan Approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B and 04-00740C. The extension request letters were received March 3, 2025.

On September 13, 2024, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.

On April 15, 2024, DEP approved the air quality plan approval extension requests for 180 days.

On March 7, 2024, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.

On October 3, 2023, DEP approved the air quality plan approval extension requests for 180 days.

On September 14, 2023, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.

On April 6, 2023, DEP approved the air quality plan approval extension requests for 180 days.



On March 14, 2023, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.

On September 15, 2022, DEP approved the air quality plan approval extension requests for 180 days.

On August 17, 2022, DEP received extension requests for air quality plan approvals 04-00740A, 04-00740B, and 04-00740C submitted by Shell.

On February 18, 2021, DEP approved plan approval modifications 04-00740B and 04-00740C.

On December 18, 2019, Shell submitted a plan approval modification application for 04-00740B. On February 14, 2020, Shell submitted a plan approval modification application for 04-00740C. Public notice of DEP’s draft plan approval was published in the October 3, 2020 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. More info (begins on page 5503). In response to comments received to date, DEP accepted written comments on draft plan approvals 04-00740B and 04-00740C until Nov. 16, 2020.