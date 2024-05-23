Plans of correction (POC) are an integral part of the licensing process.
Providers are required to submit an acceptable plan of correction for every regulatory violation cited. Please utilize the following resources to in order to facilitate the creation and submission of timely and acceptable plans of correction.
- DHS Bulletin: Timeline for Issuance of Licensing Inspection Summary, Plan of Correction, and Verification
- Plan of Correction Training — Developing a Plan of Correction
- Effective Plan of Correction Guide
- Webinar: Submitting an Electronic POC in SansWrite 1/27/2021
- Webinar: Developing Effective Plans of Correction 12/12/2022