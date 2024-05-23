Skip to agency navigation
    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    ​ PERSONAL CARE HOME & ASSISTED LIVING RESIDENCE LICENSING

    Provider Resources

    The following forms are offered in PDF format; most forms are fill-in enabled. 
    To request conversion of a form to Microsoft Word, please email ra-pwarlheadquarters@pa.gov.

    Personal Care Home-Required Forms

    Assisted Living Residence-Required Forms

    Model Forms

    The following forms are not mandatory, but they have been designed with provider convenience and regulatory compliance in mind.

     

    Additional Resources 

     