Managed Care Minimum Payment Rates — State Directed Payment
On December 30, 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved a state-directed payment authorizing minimum payment rates to nursing faciliites in the Community HealthChoices managed care LTSS program. The minimum payment rates are effective with dates of services January 1, 2023 and later. The minimum payment rates consist of three parts:
- The approved State Plan rate per diem as determined in accordanance with State Plan attachment 4.19 D;
- A uniform rate per diem by provider class; and
- A facility specific rate per diem by provider class
For each nursing facility, the sum of the three amounts equals the minimum rate at which a CHC-MCO must contract with the facility
- Overview for Nonpublic Nursing Facilities
- Overview for County Nursing Facilities
- Days Used in 2024 Access to Care Estimate
- Days Used in 2023 Access to Care Estimate
- Frequently Asked Questions
Minimum Payments Rates
- Minimum Payment Rates — Effective January 1, 2025
- Minimum Payment Rates — Effective October 1, 2024
- Minimum Payment Rates — Effective July 1, 2024
- Minimum Payment Rates — Effective April 1, 2024
- Minimum Payment Rates — Effective January 1, 2024
- Minimum Payment Rates — Effective October 1, 2023
- Minimum Payment Rates — Effective July 1, 2023
- Minimum Payment Rates Effective 4/1/2023
- Minimum Payment Rates Effective 1/1/2023
Long Term Care/Case Mix Rates
On Jan. 1, 1996, the Department of Human Services (DHS) implemented 55 PA. Code Chapter 1187, the Nursing Facilities Services Case-Mix Reimbursement System. Case-mix rates for all Medical Assistance (MA) nursing facilities' were determined in accordance with the conditions and limitations specified in 55 PA. Code Chapter 1187 and the commonwealth's Title XIX State Plan. Beginning, Fiscal Year 2006-07, DHS changed the rate-setting methodology for MA county nursing facilities and reimbursed the facilities in accordance with 55 PA. Code Chapter 1189, for county nursing facilities, which was adopted June 23, 2006, and became effective July 1, 2006.
This section includes the most recent proposed case-mix rates as well as final rates beginning January 1996. Click on the appropriate link below to initiate steps to view the rate information you are interested in. This information is updated as notification of the proposed and final rates is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Rate Files
The rate files are Excel spreadsheets and Microsoft Excel is needed to access these files. Some of these pages are large and contain a great deal of information — please be aware that they may require several minutes to load.
- Proposed Rates — These are the most recent proposed case-mix rates.
- Condensed Final Rates — These are the condensed versions of final case-mix rates. These documents consist of Provider Names, MA CMI Averages, and Final Rates.
- Detailed Final Rates — These are full Excel spreadsheets for final case-mix rates. These spreadsheets consist of provider name, MA CMI averages, final rates, average per diems, peer group prices, limited prices, cost center rates, etc.
Crosswalk to Column Headings of Rate Spreadsheets
- 2021-2022 Detailed Final Rates
- 2020-2021 Detailed Final Rates
- 2019-2020 Detailed Final Rates
- 2018-2019 Detailed Final Rates
- 2017-2018 Detailed Final Rates
- 2016-2017 Detailed Final Rates
- 2015-2016 Detailed Final Rates
- 2014-2015 Detailed Final Rates
- 2013-2014 Detailed Final Rates
- 2012-2013 Detailed Final Rates
- 2011-2012 Detailed Final Rates
County Proposed Rates
Rate Year
County Proposed Rates
2024-2025
County Final Rates
Rate Year
County Detailed Rates
|2024
|View January 2024 to June 2024 County Detailed Rates
|2023
|View July 2023 to December 2023 County Detailed Rates
2023
2022
2021-2022
2020-2021
2019-2020
2018-2019
2017-2018
2016-2017
2015-2016
2014-2015
2013-2014
2012-2013
2011-2012
2010-2011
2009-2010
2008-2009
2007-2008
2006-2007
Nursing Facility Proposed Rates
|Rate Year
|Proposed Rates
|2024-2025
|October Proposed Nursing Facility Rates
|2024-2025
|View July 2024 Proposed Nursing Facility Rates
Nursing Facility Final Rates
Month/Year
Condensed Rates
Detailed Rates
Crosswalk
|April 2024
|View Condensed Rated
|View Detailed Rates
|January 2024
|View Condensed Rates
|View Detailed Rates
|October 2023
|View Condensed Rates
|View Detailed Rates
|July 2023
|View Condensed Rates
April 2023
January 2023
October 2022
July 2022
April 2022
January 2022
October 2021
July 2021
April 2021
January 2021
October 2020
July 2020
April 2020
January 2020
October 2019
July 2019
April 2019
January 2019
October 2018
July 2018
April 2018
January 2018
October 2017
July 2017
April 2017
January 2017
October 2016
July 2016
April 2016
January 2016
October 2015
July 2015
April 2015
January 2015
October 2014
July 2014
April 2014
January 2014
October 2013
July 2013
April 2013
January 2013
October 2012
July 2012
April 2012
January 2012
October 2011
July 2011
View
April 2011
January 2011
October 2010
July 2010
View
April 2010
January 2010
October 2009
July 2009
View
April 2009
January 2009
October 2008
July 2008
View
April 2008
January 2008
October 2007
July 2007
View
April 2007
January 2007
October 2006
July 2006
View
April 2006
January 2006
October 2005
July 2005
View
April 2005
January 2005
October 2004
July 2004
View
April 2004
January 2004
October 2003
July 2003
View
April 2003
January 2003
October 2002
July 2002
View
April 2002
January 2002
October 2001
July 2001
View
April 2001
January 2001
October 2000
July 2000
View
April 2000
January 2000
October 1999
July 1999
View
April 1999
January 1999
October 1998
July 1998
View
April 1998
January 1998
October 1997
July 1997
View
April 1997
January 1997
October 1996
July 1996
View
April 1996
January 1996
Special Rehab Facility Final Rates
Month/Year
Condensed Rates
Detailed Rates
April 2012
January 2012
November 2011
Additional Nursing Facility Rates Resources
2023 One-Time Enhanced Supplemental Payment