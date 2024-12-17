Skip to agency navigation
    Managed Care Minimum Payment Rates — State Directed Payment

    On December 30, 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved a state-directed payment authorizing minimum payment rates to nursing faciliites in the Community HealthChoices managed care LTSS program. The minimum payment rates are effective with dates of services January 1, 2023 and later. The minimum payment rates consist of three parts:

    • The approved State Plan rate per diem as determined in accordanance with State Plan attachment 4.19 D;
    • A uniform rate per diem by provider class; and
    • A facility specific rate per diem by provider class

    For each nursing facility, the sum of the three amounts equals the minimum rate at which a CHC-MCO must contract with the facility

    Minimum Payments Rates

    Long Term Care/Case Mix Rates

    On Jan. 1, 1996, the Department of Human Services (DHS) implemented 55 PA. Code Chapter 1187, the Nursing Facilities Services Case-Mix Reimbursement System. Case-mix rates for all Medical Assistance (MA) nursing facilities' were determined in accordance with the conditions and limitations specified in 55 PA. Code Chapter 1187 and the commonwealth's Title XIX State Plan. Beginning, Fiscal Year 2006-07, DHS changed the rate-setting methodology for MA county nursing facilities and reimbursed the facilities in accordance with 55 PA. Code Chapter 1189, for county nursing facilities, which was adopted June 23, 2006, and became effective July 1, 2006.

    This section includes the most recent proposed case-mix rates as well as final rates beginning January 1996. Click on the appropriate link below to initiate steps to view the rate information you are interested in. This information is updated as notification of the proposed and final rates is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

    Rate Files

    The rate files are Excel spreadsheets and Microsoft Excel is needed to access these files. Some of these pages are large and contain a great deal of information — please be aware that they may require several minutes to load.

    • Proposed Rates — These are the most recent proposed case-mix rates.
    • Condensed Final Rates — These are the condensed versions of final case-mix rates. These documents consist of Provider Names, MA CMI Averages, and Final Rates.
    • Detailed Final Rates — These are full Excel spreadsheets for final case-mix rates. These spreadsheets consist of provider name, MA CMI averages, final rates, average per diems, peer group prices, limited prices, cost center rates, etc.

    Crosswalk to Column Headings of Rate Spreadsheets

    County Proposed Rates

    Rate Year

    County Proposed Rates

    2024-2025

    ​View 2024-2025 County Proposed Rates

     

    County Final Rates

    Rate Year

    County Detailed Rates

    2024View January 2024 to June 2024 County Detailed Rates
    2023View July 2023 to December 2023 County Detailed Rates

    ​2023

    View January 2023 to June 2023 County Detailed Rates

    ​2022

    View July 2022 to December 2022 County Detailed Rates

    ​2021-2022

    View 2021-2022 County Detailed Rates

    ​2020-2021

    View 2020-2021 County Detailed Rates

    ​2019-2020

    View 2019-2020 County Detailed Rates

    2018-2019

    View 2018-2019 County Detailed Rates

    2017-2018

    View 2017-2018 County Detailed Rates

    2016-2017

    View 2016-2017 County Detailed Rates

    2015-2016

    View 2015-2016 County Detailed Rates

    2014-2015

    View 2014-2015 County Detailed Rates

    2013-2014

    View 2013-2014 County Detailed Rates

    2012-2013

    View 2012-2013 County Detailed Rates

    2011-2012

    View 2011-2012 County Detailed Rates

    2010-2011

    View 2010 2011 County Detailed Rates

    2009-2010

    View 2009-2010 County Detailed Rates

    2008-2009

    View 2008-2009 County Detailed Rates

    2007-2008

    View 2007-2008 County Detailed Rates

    2006-2007

    View 2006-2007 County Detailed Rates

    Nursing Facility Proposed Rates

    Rate YearProposed Rates
    2024-2025October Proposed Nursing Facility Rates
    2024-2025View July 2024 Proposed Nursing Facility Rates

    Nursing Facility Final Rates

    Month/Year

    Condensed Rates

    Detailed Rates

    Crosswalk

    April 2024View Condensed RatedView Detailed Rates 
    ​January 2024View Condensed Rates​View Detailed Rates 
    ​October 2023View Condensed RatesView Detailed Rates 
    July 2023View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    		 

    ​April 2023

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​January 2023

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​October 2022

    ​View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​July 2022

    View Condensed Rates

    ​View Detailed Rates

    ​April 2022

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​January 2022

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​October 2021

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​July 2021

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​April 2021

    ​View Condensed Rates

    ​View Detailed Rates

    View Crosswalk

    ​January 2021

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​October 2020

    ​View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​July 2020

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​April 2020

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​January 2020

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​October 2019

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    ​July 2019

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    View Crosswalk

    April 2019

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    January 2019

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    October 2018

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    July 2018

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    View Crosswalk

    April 2018

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    January 2018

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    October 2017

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    July 2017

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    View Crosswalk

    April 2017

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    January 2017

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    October 2016

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    July 2016

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    View Crosswalk

    April 2016

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    January 2016

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    October 2015

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    July 2015

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    View Crosswalk

    April 2015

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    January 2015

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    October 2014

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    July 2014

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    View Crosswalk

    April 2014

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    January 2014

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    October 2013

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    July 2013

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

    View Crosswalk

    April 2013

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    January 2013

    View Condensed Rates

    View Detailed Rates

     

    October 2012

    View

    View

     

    July 2012

    View

    View

    View

    April 2012

    View

    View

     

    January 2012

    View

    View

     

    October 2011

    View

    View

     

    July 2011

    View

    View

    View

    April 2011

    View

    View

     

    January 2011

    View

    View

     

    October 2010

    View

    View

     

    July 2010

    View

    View

    View

    April 2010

    View

    View

     

    January 2010

    View

    View

     

    October 2009

    View

    View

     

    July 2009

    View

    View

    View

    April 2009

    View

    View

     

    January 2009

    View

    View

     

    October 2008

    View

    View

     

    July 2008

    View

    View

    View

    April 2008

    View

    View

     

    January 2008

    View

    View

     

    October 2007

    View

    View

     

    July 2007

    View

    View

    View

    April 2007

    View

    View

     

    January 2007

    View

    View

     

    October 2006

    View

    View

     

    July 2006

    View

    View

    View

    April 2006

    View

    View

     

    January 2006

    View

    View

     

    October 2005

    View

    View

     

    July 2005

    View

    View

    View

    April 2005

    View

    View

     

    January 2005

    View

    View

     

    October 2004

    View

    View

     

    July 2004

    View

    View

    View

    April 2004

    View

    View

     

    January 2004

    View

    View

     

    October 2003

    View

    View

     

    July 2003

    View

    View

    View

    April 2003

    View

    View

     

    January 2003

    View

    View

     

    October 2002

    View

    View

     

    July 2002

    View

    View

    View

    April 2002

    View

    View

     

    January 2002

    View

    View

     

    October 2001

    View

    View

     

    July 2001

    View

    View

    View

    April 2001

    View

    View

     

    January 2001

    View

    View

     

    October 2000

    View

    View

     

    July 2000

    View

    View

    View

    April 2000

    View

    View

     

    January 2000

    View

    View

     

    October 1999

    View

    View

     

    July 1999

    View

    View

    View

    April 1999

    View

    View

     

    January 1999

    View

    View

     

    October 1998

    View

    View

     

    July 1998

    View

    View

    View

    April 1998

    View

    View

     

    January 1998

    View

    View

     

    October 1997

    View

    View

     

    July 1997

    View

    View

    View

    April 1997

    View

    View

     

    January 1997

    View

    View

     

    October 1996

    View

    View

     

    July 1996

    View

    View

    View

    April 1996

    View

    View

     

    January 1996

    View

    View

     

     

    Special Rehab Facility Final Rates

    Month/Year

    Condensed Rates

    Detailed Rates

    April 2012

    View

    View

    January 2012

    View

    View

    November 2011

    View

    View

    Additional Nursing Facility Rates Resources

    2023 One-Time Enhanced Supplemental Payment