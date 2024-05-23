Skip to agency navigation
    Personal Care Home (PCH) & Assisted Living Residences (ALR) Licensing Contact Information

    Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) staff is available to assist you with issues related to regulatory compliance, the licensing process, and best practices in resident care.

    Do You Have Questions or Need Support?

    BHSL staff are available to assist you with issues related to regulatory compliance, the licensing process, and best practices in resident care. Please email or call the Operator Support Hotline.

    Email BHSL
    Call (866) 503-3926

    BHSL Headquarters

    The Headquarters Office oversees the regional licensing offices, encompassing all 67 counties in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    • Bureau Director: Theresa Hartman

    Address​

    ​Bureau of Human Services Licensing

    Health & Human Services Building, Room 631

    625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120

    ​Phone Number

    ​717-783-3670

    ​Fax Number

    ​717-783-5662

    ​Email

    ra-pwarlheadquarters@pa.gov

     

    Regional Licensing Offices

    Central Regional Office

    • Regional Licensing Director: Neil Cody
    • Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Alicia Chandler , Alex Shambach, Charese Robitaille

    ​Counties Represented

    ​Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset, York

    Address​

    ​Bureau of Human Services Licensing

    Central Regional Office

    Health & Human Services Building, Room 631

    625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120

    ​Phone Number

    ​717-772-4673

    ​Toll-Free Number

    ​1-800-882-1885

    ​Fax Number

    ​717-783-3956

    ​Email

    ​ra-pwarlcentral@pa.gov

     

    Northeast Regional Office

    • Regional Licensing Director: Michele Moskalczyk
    • Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Jason Harvey, Ryan Yankowy, Corey Pica

    ​Counties Represented

    ​Berks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming

    Address​

    Bureau of Human Services Licensing
    Northeast Regional Office
    330 Scranton State Office Building
    100 Lackawanna Avenue
    Scranton, PA, 18503-1923

    ​Phone Number

    570-963-3209

    ​Toll-Free Number

    1-800-833-5095

    ​Fax Number

    570-963-3018

    ​Email

    ra-pwarlnortheast@pa.gov

     

    Northwest Regional Office

    • Regional Licensing Director: Jody Garvey
    • Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Jason Williams, Suzanne Quinn, Jonathan Weaver

    ​Counties Represented

    ​Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Westmoreland

    Address​

    Bureau of Human Services Licensing
    Northwest Regional Office
    301 Fifth Avenue, Suite 370Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222. 

    ​Phone Number

    412-565-5616

    ​Toll-Free Number

    1-888-464-6378

    ​Fax Number

    412-565-2840

    ​Email

    ra-pwarlnorthwest@pa.gov

     

    Southeast Regional Office

    • Regional Licensing Director: Patricia Adams
    • Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Claire Mendez, Mia Johnson, Michele Swisher

    ​Counties Represented

    ​Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

    Address​

    Bureau of Human Services Licensing
    Southeast Regional Office
    Norristown State Hospital Building #2, Room 256
    1001 Sterigere StreetNorristown, PA 19401

    ​Phone Number

    610-270-1137

    ​Toll-Free Number

    1-866-711-4115

    ​Fax Number

    610-270-1147

    ​Email

    ra-pwarlsoutheast@pa.gov

     

    Southwest Regional Office

    • Regional Licensing Director: Brent Sutherland
    • Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Larry Mazza, Janine Wenzig DePasquale, Jon Kimberland

    ​Counties Represented

    Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington

    Address​

    Bureau of Human Services Licensing
    Southwest Regional Office
    301 Fifth Avenue, Suite 370
    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222. 

    ​Phone Number

    412-565-5614

    ​Toll-Free Number

    1-888-322-3664

    ​Fax Number

    412-565-5633

    ​Email

    ra-pwarlsouthwest@pa.gov

     

     

     