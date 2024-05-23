Personal Care Home (PCH) & Assisted Living Residences (ALR) Licensing Contact Information

BHSL Headquarters
The Headquarters Office oversees the regional licensing offices, encompassing all 67 counties in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- Bureau Director: Theresa Hartman
Address
Bureau of Human Services Licensing
Health & Human Services Building, Room 631
625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone Number
717-783-3670
Fax Number
717-783-5662
Regional Licensing Offices
Central Regional Office
- Regional Licensing Director: Neil Cody
- Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Alicia Chandler , Alex Shambach, Charese Robitaille
Counties Represented
Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset, York
Address
Bureau of Human Services Licensing
Central Regional Office
Health & Human Services Building, Room 631
625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone Number
717-772-4673
Toll-Free Number
1-800-882-1885
Fax Number
717-783-3956
Northeast Regional Office
- Regional Licensing Director: Michele Moskalczyk
- Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Jason Harvey, Ryan Yankowy, Corey Pica
Counties Represented
Berks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming
Address
Bureau of Human Services Licensing
Phone Number
570-963-3209
Toll-Free Number
1-800-833-5095
Fax Number
570-963-3018
Northwest Regional Office
- Regional Licensing Director: Jody Garvey
- Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Jason Williams, Suzanne Quinn, Jonathan Weaver
Counties Represented
Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Westmoreland
Address
Bureau of Human Services Licensing
Phone Number
412-565-5616
Toll-Free Number
1-888-464-6378
Fax Number
412-565-2840
Southeast Regional Office
- Regional Licensing Director: Patricia Adams
- Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Claire Mendez, Mia Johnson, Michele Swisher
Counties Represented
Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
Address
Bureau of Human Services Licensing
Phone Number
610-270-1137
Toll-Free Number
1-866-711-4115
Fax Number
610-270-1147
Southwest Regional Office
- Regional Licensing Director: Brent Sutherland
- Human Services Licensing Supervisors: Larry Mazza, Janine Wenzig DePasquale, Jon Kimberland
Counties Represented
Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington
Address
Bureau of Human Services Licensing
Phone Number
412-565-5614
Toll-Free Number
1-888-322-3664
Fax Number
412-565-5633