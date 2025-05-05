​Remittance Advice Alerts/PROMISe Banner Pages

Request a Duplicate Remittance Advice
SUBJECT
PROVIDER TYPE(S)
CYCLES
ALERT DATED
All (Exception 07)
13
09/29/2025
|Implementation of ADA Claim Form Version 2024
|27
|11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21
|09/12/2025 - 12/02/2025
|Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
|07, 08, 09, 24, and 31
|11, 12, 13, and 14
|09/12/2025 - 10/14/2025
|ACTION NEEDED TO CONTINUE SUBMITTING CLAIMS AND ELIGIBILITY REQUESTS ELECTRONICALLY AND RECEIVING EDI TRANSACTION RESPONSES WITH PROMISE™
|ALL
|09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16
|08/29/2025 - 10/28/2025
|Fee-for-Service (FFS) Relative Weight Adjustments
|01/010
|02, 03, and 04
|07/12/2025 - 08/05/2025
|Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
|07, 08, 09, 24, and 31
|51, 52, 53, and 01
|06/13/2025 - 07/15/2025
|ACTION NEEDED TO CONTINUE SUBMITTING CLAIMS AND ELIGIBILITY REQUESTS ELECTRONICALLY AND RECEIVING EDI TRANSACTION RESPONSES WITH PROMISE™
|ALL
|51, 52, 53, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, and 08
|06/13/2025 - 09/02/2025
|Newborn MA 112 Form Completion and Submission
|01, 02, 03, 08, 09, 10, 16, 21, 22, 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, 43, and 47
|41, 42, 43, and 43
|04/04/2025 - 05/06/2025
All (Exception 07)
41
04/07/2025
|Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
|07, 08, 09, 24, and 31
|38, 39, 40, and 41
|03/14/2025 - 04/15/2025
|Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
|07, 08, 09, 24, and 31
|25, 26, 27, and 28
|12/13/2024 - 01/14/2025
|Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
|07, 08, 09, 24, and 31
|13, 14, 15, and 16
|09/20/2024 - 10/22/2024
|Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements
11/115; 21/221 and 21/222
11, 12, 13, and 14
09/06/2024 - 10/08/2024
|Changes to Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) procedure
|All
|01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, and 08
|06/28/2024-08/27/2024
Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, and 31
01, 02, 03 and 04
06/28/2024 – 07/30/2024
All (Exception 07)
52
06/24/2024
|Fee-for-Service (FFS) Severity of Illness (SOI) Adjustments
|01/01
|43, 44, and 45
|04/20/2024-05/14/2024
|Fee-for-Service (FFS) Relative Weight Adjustments
|01/010
|43, 44, and 45
|04/20/2024-05/14/2024
|Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
|07, 08, 24, and 31
|39, 40, and 41
|03/22/2024 - 04/16/2024
|Date of Death Recovery
|All (Exception 07)
|33
|02/14/2024
|Pharmacist Enrollment in Medical Assistance Program
|01, 07, 08, 10, 24, 31
|33, 34, 35, and 36
|02/14/2024
|EVV Communication Alert for HHCS
|05/050, 05/361, 05/362
16/160, 16/161
| 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31
|12/22/2023 - 02/06/2024
|Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
|07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
|26, 27, 28, and 29
|12/22/2023 - 01/23/2024
05/050, 05/051, 05/361, 05/36216/160, 16/161
59/170, 59/171, 59/173, 59/160, 59/161
17/173, 17/171, 17/170
19/425
31/426
11/421, 11/422, 11/423, 11/424
20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26
11/10/2023 - 01/02/2024
All (exception 07)
19
11/03/2023
ALL
16
10/13/2023 - 10/24/2023
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
15, 16, and 17
10/06/2023 - 10/31/2023
ALL
15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22
10/06/2023 - 12/05/2023
Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements
11/115; 21/221 and 21/222
11, 12, 13, and 14
09/08/2023 - 10/10/2023
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 08, 24, & 31
01, 02, 03, and 04
06/30/2023 - 08/01/2023
01/010; Claim Types I and A
52, 01, 02, and 03
06/23/2023 - 07/25/2023
27
45, 46, 47, and 48
05/05/2023 - 05/30/2023
ALL
45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, and 52
04/28/2023 - 06/27/2023
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 08, 24, & 31
39, 40 ,41, and 42
03/24/2023 - 04/25/2023
All (exception 07)
36
03/06/2023
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 08, 24, & 31
26, 27, 28, and 29
12/23/2022 - 01/24/2023
ALL
13, 14, 15, and 16
09/23/2022 - 10/25/2022
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
13, 14, 15, and 16
09/23/2022 - 10/25/2022
06/060
12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22
09/16/2022 - 11/30/2022
ALL
11 and 12
09/09/2022 - 09/27/2022
Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements
11/115; 21/221 and 21/222
11, 12, 13, and 14
09/09/2022 - 10/11/2022
Corrections to Cycle 07 & 66 Credits (Accounts Receivables) recoupments
Specific Providers
10
09/02/2022 - 09/13/2022
All (exception 07)
08
08/22/2022
ALL
66
08/15/2022 - 08/18/2022
|Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24 & 31
52, 01 and 02
06/24/2022 - 07/19/2022
All (exception 07)
43 & 44
04/25/2022
New Procedure Codes added to PA Medical Assistance Program Fee Schedule
05/050
43
04/21/2022 - 05/03/2022
ALL
41, 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46
04/08/2022 - 05/24/2022
Ordering, Referring and Prescribing Provider Enrollment Requirements
ALL
40,41, 42, 43, 44 and 45
04/01/2022 - 05/17/2022
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24 & 31
39, 40 and 41
03/25/2022 - 04/19/2022
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24 & 31
26, 27 and 28
12/24/2021 - 01/11/2022
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24 & 31
13, 14, 15 and 16
09/24/2021 - 10/19/2021
All
12, 13, 14, 15 and 16
09/17/2021
Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements
11/115, 21/221 and 21/222
11, 12, 13 and 14
09/08/2021
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24 & 31
52, 01 and 02
06/24/2021
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24 & 31
39, 40 and 41
03/22/2021
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24 & 31
26, 27 and 28
12/16/2020
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24 & 31
13, 14 and 15
09/22/2020
Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements
11/115, 21/221 and 21/222
11, 12, 13 and 14
08/26/2020
Behavioral Health MCO corrections to credits setup erroneously on the cycle 06 RA dated August 10, 2020
07/072
07
08/12/2020
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
01, 02 and 03
06/26/2020
Pharmacy Fee-for-Service Claims with COVID-19 Related Outpatient Drugs/Drug Classes
24
50, 51 and 52
06/05/2020
Reprocessing of Fee-for-Service Claims with COVID19 related Diagnosis code and Copay collection
All
47
05/13/2020
01/010
40, 41, & 42
03/26/2020
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
40, 41, & 42
03/26/2020
All
39, 40
03/20/2020
01/010
39, 40, 41
03/20/2020
All (exception 07)
19
11/01/2019
07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27
11/01/2019 - 12/31/2019
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
14, 15 and 16
09/27/2019 - 10/15/2019
Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued billing Requirements
11/115, 21/221 and 21/222
12, 13, 14, 15
09/13/2019 - 10/08/2019
Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
01, 02, 03
07/ 28/2019 - 07/16/2019
Provider Type/Specialty: 01/010, 011, 013, 018, 019, 022, 183, 370, 441; 05/370; 07/072; 08/074, 076, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 110, 184, 340, 370, 558, 800, 801, 802, 803, 804, 805, 806, 807, 808, 809, 810, 811; 09/093, 103, 370, 548, 549, 558, 559; 11/076, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 123, 127, 128, 129, 131, 132, 133, 134, 184, 340, 442, 443, 444, 445, 446, 447, 448, 449, 450, 451, 452, 453, 548, 549, 558, 559, 561, 562; 16/162; 17/171, 174, 175; 19/190, 370, 548, 549, 558, 559; 21/076, 138, 212, 221, 222; 27/370; 31/315, 316, 322, 339, 345, 370, 548, 549, 558, 559; 37/370; 52/520, 523; 56/560
02, 03, 04
07/05/2019 - 07/23/2019
All (exception 07)
42
04/12/2019
Provider Specific: 102016236-0002, 102286948-0006, 001101797-0003, 001833233-0003, 100748293-0136, 102707271-0001, 100748293-0058, and 100735393-0010; Claim Types: All
42
04/12/2019
Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, 31
40, 41, 42
03/29/2019 -
04/16/2019
01/010; Claim Types I and A
39, 40, 41
03/22/2019 -
04/09/2019
Implementation of the All-Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group version 36
01/010; Claim Types I and A
35, 36, 37
02/22/2019 -
03/12/2019
All
30 through 52
01/18/2019 -
07/02/2019
Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, 31
27, 28, 29
12/26/2018 -
01/15/2019
Reprocessing of Fee-for-Service Claims for Community Health Choices (CHC) Recipients
All
19
11/02/2018
All (exception 07)
16
10/12/2018
Deadline Extension for $193,000 in Incentives for Implementing Opioid Guidelines
01/010
16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
10/12/2018 -
12/04/2018
Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, 31
14, 15, 16, 17
09/28/2018 -
10/23/2018
Reminder for Prescribers and Providers to Verify by Procedure Code Whether Prior Authorization is Required for a Service, Including a Laboratory Service
All
12, 13, 14, 15, 16
09/14/2018 -
10/16/2018
Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements
11/115; 21/221 and 21/222
12, 13, 14, 15, 16
09/14/2018 -
10/16/2018
Deadline Approaching for $193,000 in Incentives for Implementing Opioid Guidelines
01/010
September 14, 2018 through October 2, 2018
09/14/2018
Reprocessing of Fee-for-Service Claims for Community Health Choices (CHC) Recipients
All
01
06/29/18 -
07/03/18
All
03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10
07/06/18 - 09/04/18
Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, 31
52, 01, 02
06/22/18 - 07/06/18
Reminder to Providers to Update Provider Information in PROMISe™/ePEAP in Preparation for the 2019 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) Initiative
All
49, 50, 51, 52, 01,02, 03, 04, 05
06/01/18 - 07/31/18
01/010; Claim Types I, A
41, 42, 43
04/06/2018
Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
07, 08, 09, 24, 31
40, 41, 42
03/30/2018
All (exception 07)
40
03/30/2018
Specific Providers
38, 39
03/17/2018
All – except 35, 65, and 70; Provider Specialties - All; Claim Types - All
38, 39, 40, 41
03/16/2018
Implementation of the All-Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group version 35
01/010; Claim Type I
35, 36, 37
02/23/2018