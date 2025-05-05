The Aggregate Advisory Board was created by a law called Act 137 in 2014. This board helps the Secretary of Environmental Protection manage funds for noncoal mining. They also advise on surface mining issues, such as new methods, cleaning up pollution, and changing plans.

The board consists of:

The Secretary of DEP (who leads the board)

Three surface mining operators

Four members from the Citizens Advisory Council

One representative from county conservation districts

One representative each from the majority and minority parties in the Senate and House

Most members serve two-year terms, but half of the initial members will serve three years. Decisions are made by majority vote, and the board meets at least four times a year. They produce an annual report detailing their activities, which is shared with the Senate and House committees on Environmental Resources and Energy.