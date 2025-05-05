The Aggregate Advisory Board was created by a law called Act 137 in 2014. This board helps the Secretary of Environmental Protection manage funds for noncoal mining. They also advise on surface mining issues, such as new methods, cleaning up pollution, and changing plans.
The board consists of:
- The Secretary of DEP (who leads the board)
- Three surface mining operators
- Four members from the Citizens Advisory Council
- One representative from county conservation districts
- One representative each from the majority and minority parties in the Senate and House
Most members serve two-year terms, but half of the initial members will serve three years. Decisions are made by majority vote, and the board meets at least four times a year. They produce an annual report detailing their activities, which is shared with the Senate and House committees on Environmental Resources and Energy.
Contact Us
For general inquiries, or for board members/alternates to request agenda items, please contact us at RA-EPMiningAdvisory@pa.gov.
2026 Meetings
Meeting Schedule for 2026
August 19, 2026 Quarterly Meeting
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from May 20, 2026 (PDF)
- BMP Update (PDF)
- 20101 Noncoal SMCRA Fund Expenditure Rev FY 2014 2025 (PDF)
- Noncoal Permit Application Review Times Presentation (PDF)
Microsoft Teams
Join the meeting now
Meeting ID: 256 188 151 409 78
Passcode: yU6P6Nh6
Dial in by phone
+1 267-332-8737
United States, Philadelphia
Phone conference ID: 174 996 9#
May 20, 2026 Quarterly Meeting
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes from February 18, 2026 (PDF)
- BMP Update (PDF)
- 20101 Noncoal SMCRA Fund Expenditure Rev FY 2014 2025 (PDF)
- Environmental Justice Policy Presentation (PDF)