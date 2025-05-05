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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    The Aggregate Advisory Board was created by a law called Act 137 in 2014. This board helps the Secretary of Environmental Protection manage funds for noncoal mining. They also advise on surface mining issues, such as new methods, cleaning up pollution, and changing plans.

    The board consists of:

    • The Secretary of DEP (who leads the board)
    • Three surface mining operators
    • Four members from the Citizens Advisory Council
    • One representative from county conservation districts
    • One representative each from the majority and minority parties in the Senate and House

    Most members serve two-year terms, but half of the initial members will serve three years. Decisions are made by majority vote, and the board meets at least four times a year. They produce an annual report detailing their activities, which is shared with the Senate and House committees on Environmental Resources and Energy.

    Contact Us

    For general inquiries, or for board members/alternates to request agenda items, please contact us at RA-EPMiningAdvisory@pa.gov.

    2026 Meetings

    Meeting Schedule for 2026

    August 19, 2026 Quarterly Meeting

    Microsoft Teams

    Join the meeting now
    Meeting ID: 256 188 151 409 78
    Passcode: yU6P6Nh6

    Dial in by phone

    +1 267-332-8737
    United States, Philadelphia
    Phone conference ID: 174 996 9#

    May 20, 2026 Quarterly Meeting

    February 18, 2026 Quarterly Meeting