County Mental Health System

Payment for Mental Health Services



There are a wide variety of mental health services available to children and adults. The cost of these services will vary depending upon the type of service. Pennsylvania's Medical Assistance Program, either through a managed care organization or the traditional fee-for-service system, pays for many of these services, when rendered to eligible individuals. People who use services, but are not on Medical Assistance and are without access to other insurance, will be assessed for their ability to pay for services by the county MH/ID office.

Many Pennsylvania counties participate in Behavorial HealthChoices, the mandatory managed care program for recipients enrolled in Pennsylvania's Medical Assistance Program. If a county is part of HealthChoices, the county or managed care organization will help people access services. If a county is not part of HealthChoices, persons interested in receiving services will need to make an appointment with the county MH/ID office.