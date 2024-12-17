Apply for Medicaid Health Insurance Premium Payment Program (HIPP)

Overview

HIPP is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Through HIPP, the state purchases cost-effective, employer-sponsored health insurance for Medicaid recipients.

Participating in HIPP gives Medicaid recipients more options when it comes to choosing a healthcare provider since some providers do not accept Medicaid payments but do accept private insurance. In addition, if a family is already paying for their benefits through their employers, enrolling in HIPP would mean that they get those benefits reimbursed to them.