Substance Use Disorder Treatment

Individuals seeking treatment or supports for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It’s available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and staffed by trained professionals.

A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.

