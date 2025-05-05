Skip to agency navigation
    Treatment and Support

    Substance Use Disorder Treatment

    The process of quickly finding accessible, high-quality treatment is crucial for individuals who are ready to start their recovery journey. Not sure where to start? Use one or more of the following options to help find drug and alcohol treatment services. 

    Call 1-800-662-HELP
    Helpline chat
    Get Help Now

    Individuals seeking treatment or supports for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It’s available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and staffed by trained professionals.

    A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator. 

    Find Treatment

    Treatment Atlas evaluates addiction treatment facilities’ use of evidence-based best practices, includes an assessment to understand the appropriate level of care, and offers an easy-to-use dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs. 

    You can also find the most up-to-date licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities in Pennsylvania or search facility inspection results using our  Drug and Alcohol Facility Locator. 

    Find Your County Drug and Alcohol Office

    County drug and alcohol offices, known as Single County Authorities (SCA) can help with treatment funding, assess the need for treatment or other services, and make referrals to match treatment and/or service needs for individuals or their family members experiencing substance use disorders.