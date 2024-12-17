The Adult Community Autism Program, ACAP, is a managed care program that serves about 200 adults in in Dauphin, Lancaster, Cumberland and Chester counties. It is a fully integrated, comprehensive system of care that includes physical health, behavioral health, social, recreational, transportation, employment, therapeutic, educational, crisis, in-home support, and independent living services.
Benefits, Goals, & Features
Benefits of the ACAP model include:
- Person-Centered ISP – assessment based, outcome driven
- Behavior Support Plan (if needed)
- Crisis Intervention Plan (if needed)
- One-stop shop – continuity, flexibility, integration and coordination of services
- Team approach – with the center being the participant and the family/caregiver
- Based on the wants and needs of the participant
- Fully integrated – continuity of care
- More efficient provider communication and coordination of care.
The goals of the ACAP model are to:
- Increase a person's ability to care for themselves
- Decrease family/caregiver stress
- Increase quality of life for both the person and the family
- Provide specialized supports to adults with autism spectrum disorder based on need
- Help adults with autism spectrum disorder reach their employment goals
- Support more involvement in community activities
- Decrease crisis episodes and psychiatric hospitalizations
- Support development of peer and social networks
Some of the important features of ACAP are:
- Provides a holistic approach and integration of physical health and behavioral health, as well as home and community-based supports.
- Becomes participant's health plan
- Currently available in four counties only (Cumberland, Dauphin, Chester, and Lancaster)
- Support greater participation in community activities
- Keystone Autism Services and their network of providers (e.g., primary care physicians, dentists) provide most of the services
ACAP Documents
ACAP Agreement
- View the current Appendices to the ACAP Agreement.
Additional Documents
- Specialized Skill Development Infographic
- Career Planning Infographic
- Supported Employment Infographic
- Residential Habilitation Infographic
- 'Check out MyODP' Flyer
- 2023 External Quality Review Annual Technical Report
View the current Keystone Autism Services' Provider Directory:
Available Services
All physician services (including emergency services provided by a physician, psychiatric services, and direct access to a woman's health specialist to provide women's routine and preventive health care services). Other services are covered under Medical Assistance (fee-for-service): Inpatient facility, ambulatory surgical center, home health care, clinic-including family planning, transportation, renal dialysis center, laboratory, x-ray clinic, pharmacy.
- Audiologists' services
- Certified registered nurse practitioner services
- Chiropractors' services
- Dentists' services
- Health promotion and disease prevention services
- Hospice Services
- Intermediate Care Facility (ICF) services
- Medical supplies and Durable Medical Equipment
- Therapies: Speech/language, Occupational, Physical/mobility, Counseling
- Mental health crisis intervention services
- Non-Emergency medical transportation to services covered under the Medical Assistance Program
- Nursing facility services
- Optometrists' services
- Outpatient psychiatric clinic services
- Podiatrists' services
- Vehicle Modifications
- Visiting Nurse Services
- Prosthetic eyes and other eye appliances
- Respiratory services
- Assistive technology
- Career Planning (includes Vocational Assessment and Job Finding)
- Community Transition Services
- Day Habilitation
- Family Support
- Small Group Employment
- Specialized Skill Development (includes Behavioral Specialist Services, Systematic Skill Building, and Community Support)
- Home Modifications
- Homemaker/Chore Services
- Non-Medical Transportation
- Nutritional Consultation
- Personal Assistance Services
- Residential Habilitation Services
- Respite
- Supported Employment
- Supports Coordination
Eligibility
In order to be eligible for ACAP, a person must be age 21 or older, a U.S. citizen or qualified alien, reside in the service area, and meet certain diagnostic, functional and financial eligibility criteria.
Diagnostic Criteria
Have a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) using the most recent version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) applicable at the time of the diagnosis.
Functional Eligibility
Must have substantial functional limitations in three or more of the major life activities listed below:
- Self-care
- Understanding and use of receptive and expressive language
- Learning
- Mobility
- Self-direction
- Capacity for independent living
Additional eligibility criteria
- Be financially eligible for Medical Assistance as determined by your local County Assistance Office
- Be certified as requiring services at the level of an Intermediate Care Facility (ICF)
- Not be enrolled in a Medical Assistance Home and Community Based Waiver program at the time of enrollment
- Not be enrolled in a Medical Assistance managed care organization at the time of enrollment in the plan
- Not be enrolled in the Health Insurance Premium Payment (HIPP) Program at the time of enrollment in the Plan
Request An Application
There are two ways to request an application for Pennsylvania's adult autism programs: by phone, or online. Applications may not be requested via email or through this website.
Call 1-866-539-7689 (toll free number) and follow the prompts to select the Adult Community Autism Program. Leave a message with the following information:
- Name of person who wishes to apply
- Telephone number
- Address
- County of Residence
- If you are calling on the behalf of the person who wishes to apply also leave your name and daytime phone number.
What happens after I request an application? What are the steps and the timeline in the application process?
After the request for an application is made: Someone from the BSASP will call to ask general information questions. If an individual meets the basic eligibility requirements (autism diagnosis, age, resident county), their name will be placed on the ACAP waiting list based on the date/time of their referral. When openings are available, individuals are notified by BSASP on a first-come-first-serve basis to begin the application process.
What will the application packet include? What paperwork will I need to fill out?
- BSASP will begin the application process by calling to schedule a time to conduct the Functional Eligibility Assessment. The location of the assessment is determined jointly with you; generally, your home is preferred. If basic functional eligibility requirements have been met, the application packet, including assessments, will be given to you, some of which your physician will need to complete. Staff from BSASP are available to answer your questions and help you with the forms if you need it. Details about this process are below.
- After you receive the application packet: You have 45 days to return the application packet to BSASP. You can call and request an extension if you are having difficulty completing the packet on time. If it isn't returned on time, we will assume you are no longer interested in applying for ACAP. If you do become interested again at a later date, you will have to call BSASP and place your name back on the waiting list. If you have questions about completing the application packet, please call 1-717-425-5692 and someone from BSASP will return your call and assist you in completing the application packet.
- Financial eligibility for Medical Assistance is a requirement for ACAP. If you do not have Medical Assistance at the time of application to ACAP, you will need to apply for Medical Assistance through your local County Assistance Office. If you are not eligible for Medical Assistance, you will receive a Medical Assistance denial letter from your County Assistance Office. If you receive a denial letter from your County Assistance Office, the ACAP application process will not continue. You must meet the financial eligibility criteria for Medical Assistance to enroll in ACAP. If you are employed, you may still be eligible for Medical Assistance under the Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities (MAWD) program. Your County Assistance Office will be able to assist you in this area.
- After BSASP receives your completed information: BSASP will decide if the application process can continue based on your eligibility. Once BSASP determines your eligibility, your application will be sent to Keystone Autism Services (KAS).
- If BSASP determines that you are not eligible, you will receive a denial letter.
- After Keystone Autism Services receives your application: Keystone Autism Services will call you to set up a meeting to gather additional information and complete other assessments to be used in the development of your initial Individual Support Plan (ISP).
Keystone Autism Services will meet with you to develop and review your initial ISP. If you agree to enroll, you will start ACAP the first day of the next month. You must dis-enroll from any Medical Assistance HealthChoices program (ACAP will provide medical services) and any home and community- based waiver program that you are enrolled in, if any, at the time of enrollment in ACAP.