Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP)

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for ACAP, a person must be age 21 or older, a U.S. citizen or qualified alien, reside in the service area, and meet certain diagnostic, functional and financial eligibility criteria.

Diagnostic Criteria



Have a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) using the most recent version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) applicable at the time of the diagnosis.



Functional Eligibility

Must have substantial functional limitations in three or more of the major life activities listed below:

Self-care



Understanding and use of receptive and expressive language



Learning



Mobility



Self-direction



Capacity for independent living



Additional eligibility criteria

