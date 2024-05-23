Communications to Participants

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to open and frequent communication to educate and inform individuals about Community HealthChoices (CHC). It is very important that people are aware of any changes to their coverages and are able to make an informed decision if a plan selection is required.
CHC: Here's What You Need to Know (English)
CHC: Here's What You Need to Know (Spanish)
CHC Informational Flyer Participants in the Lehigh/Capital, Northeast, and Northwest zones received this informational flyer in July 2019 to inform them that CHC is coming to their county in January 2020.
Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Flyer
How Will CHC Affect My Medicare?
Participant Plan Selection Tool
Plan Transfer Reminder
Participant Trainings
|Training Name
|Video
|Documents
|Participants Dually Eligible for Medicare & Medicaid
|Online Course
|Plain Text Document
|Participants Residing in a Nursing Facility
|Online Course
|Plain Text Document
|Participants Receiving Services through a Waiver
|Online Course
|Plain Text Document
Participant Notices
DHS mailed notices to participants in the Lehigh/Capital, Northeast, and Northwest zones beginning in September 2019. The notices informed participants that they would be transitioning to CHC on January 1, 2020, and needed to select a health plan, also called a managed care organization (MCO). The notices also told potentially eligible participants that they were potentially eligible for the LIFE program. Copies of the notices used in the Southwest are available here.
|Nursing Facility Participant Notice (CM 583)
|English
|Arabic
|Cambodian
|Chinese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Vietnamese
|HCBS Non-Dual Participant Notice (CM 579)
|English
|Arabic
|Cambodian
|Chinese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Vietnamese
|HCBS Dual Participant Notice (CM 577)
|English
|Arabic
|Cambodian
|Chinese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Vietnamese
|Duals Notice (CM 581)
|English
|Arabic
|Cambodian
|Chinese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Vietnamese
|Life Program
|English
|Spanish
Pre-Enrollment Packets
Beginning in September 2019, pre-enrollment packets will be mailed to participants. This packet contains information about the health plans and benefits and tell participants how to enroll. There is a toll-free number and website for participants to use to make their plan selection. Participants will also receive automated calls to be made aware that packets are coming. If participants do not select a health plan, they will get a follow-up call. If a participant does not select a plan, they will be assigned to a plan. Individuals can change their plan at any time. Below are copies of the packets mailed to Southwest participants:
|Document
|Available Languages
|Enrollment Brochure
|English
|Spanish
|Plan Comparison Chart with Adult Benefit Package Only
|English
|Spanish
|PA CHC Plan Comparison Chart
|English
|Spanish
|Medical Assistance Advisory Board Meetings
|English
|Spanish
|Community Meetings Invitation
|English
|Spanish
|Medicare Versus Medicaid
|English
|N/A
|LIFE Program
|English
|Spanish
Post-Enrollment Packets
|Post-Enrollment Confirmation Letter
|English
|Spanish
|Arabic
|Chinese
|Russian
|Vietnamese
|Enrollment Assignment Letter
|English
|Spanish
|Arabic
|Chinese
|Russian
|Vietnamese
|Nondiscrimination Top 15 Languages
|English
|Spanish
|Arabic
|Chinese
|Russian
|Vietnamese
|Post-Enrollment Brochure
|English
|Spanish
|Arabic
|Chinese
|Russian
|Vietnamese
|LIFE Program
|English
|Spanish
|Arabic
|Chinese
|Russian
|Vietnamese
Community Meetings/Information Sessions
- 2023 Transportation Summit Presentations
The Transportation Summit was held on Microsoft Teams on December 12, 2023. The following information was presented during the Transportation Summit:
- Transportation Summit Agenda
- Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP) 101
- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)
- Vehicle Modifications Overview- PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)
- Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Customized Community Transportation (CCT) Program
- Public Utility Commission (PUC)
- Medical Transportation Management (MTM)
- Coordinated Transportation Solutions (CTS)
- MTM Transportation Provider Services Agreement
- Question and Answer document coming soon.
- CHC Community Meetings for Participants: Invitation - English | Spanish
Seventy-two community events were held in the Lehigh/Capital, Northeast, and Northwest zones to offer participants more information on CHC, the LIFE program and to answer participant questions.
- 2023 Listen and Learn Sessions: Invitation - Updated July 26, 2023
The OLTL Listen and Learn Sessions are an opportunity for OLTL program participants, family members, and community members to share their feedback on OLTL programs and hear from OLTL staff.
- Aging Well presentations
English | Spanish | Chinese | Korean | Russian | Vietnamese