    Provider Enrollment Information

    Provider Enrollment Documents

    Providers may call the Office of Medical Assistance Programs' (OMAP) Department of Provider Enrollment at 1-800-537-8862 to request a paper application if the PDF version of the application is no longer posted on the DHS Provider Enrollment website. Paper applications will continue to be accepted for processing.

    *All enrollment documents are in Adobe PDF format. You must have a copy of Adobe Acrobat Reader installed on your system to view them.

    Training videos:

    Getting started with MA FFS Enrollment Training

    Provider training for getting started with Medicaid/Medical Assistance Fee For Service Enrollment.

    Transcript

    HealthChoices Physical Health Training

    Training for people who want to enroll in HealthChoices which is the name of Pennsylvania's Medicaid /Medical Assistance Program.

    Transcript

     

    PROMISEeTM Code & Provider Type

    Provider Application

    Facility Requirement Documents

    01

    Inpatient Facility:

    • Acute Care Hospital
    • Emergency Room
    • Short Procedure Unit Requirements
    • Inpatient Psychiatric
    • Inpatient Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation
    • Inpatient Medical Rehabilitation
    • JCAHO Certified RTF (Residential Treatment Facility)
    • Medicare Enrolled Entity

    Inpatient Facility Application

    Emergency Room Application

     

    02


    Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC)

    Ambulatory Surgical Center Application
    03


    Extended Care Facility

    		Extended Care Facility Application
    04

    Rehabilitation Facility

    		Rehabiliation Application
    05

    Home Health Agency

    		Home Health Application
    06

    Hospice

    		Hospice Application
    07

    Capitation

    		Capitation Application / Provider Agreement
    08

    Clinic

    • Federally Qualified Health Center
    • Rural Health Clinic
    • Non-FQHC/RHC Clinics

    *Training for FQHC

    		Clinic Application

    09

    Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP)

    		CRNP Application
    10

    Midlevel Practitioner

    * Pharmacist Training
    * PHDHP Training

    		Midlevel Practicioner Application

    11

    Mental Health/Substance Abuse Services Provider

    • Mental Health/Substance Abuse Providers
    • Social Worker
    		Mental Health/Substance Abuse Services Application
    12

    School Corporation

    		School Corporation Application
    13

    Non-Traditional Provider

    *Doulas Training 

    		Non-Traditional Provider Application

    14

    Podiatrist

    		Podiatrist Application 
    15

    Chiropractor

    		Chiropractor Application
    16

    Nurse

    		Nurse Application
    17

    Therapist

    		Therapist Application
    18

    Optometrist

    		Optometrist Application
    19

    Psychologist

    		Psycologist Application
    20

    Audiologist

    		Audiologist Application
    21

    Case Manager

    		Case Manager Application
    23

    Nutritionist

    		Nutritionist Application
    24

    Pharmacy

    		Pharmacy Application
    25

    Durable Medical Equipment/Medical Supplies

    		Durable Medical Equipment/Medical Supplies Application
    26

    Transportation Provider

    		Transportation Provider Application
    27

    Dentist

    		Dentist Application
    Dentist Training:
    28

    Laboratory

    		Labratory Application
    29

    Mobile X-ray Clinic

    		Mobile X-Ray Clinic Application
    30

    Renal Dialysis Clinic

    		Renal Dialysis Application
    31

    Physician/Physician Group

    		Physician/Group Application
    32

    Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

    		CRNA Application
    33

    Certified Nurse Midwife

    		Certified Nurse Midwife Application
    35

    Public School

    		Public School Application
    37

    Tobacco Cessation Provider

    		Tobacoo Cessation Application
    40

    Medically Fragile Foster Care Provider

    		Medically Fragile Foster Care Application
    43

    Homemaker Agency

    		Homemaker Agency Application
    47

    Birthing Center

    		Birthing Center Application
    51

    Home and Community Habilitation

    		Home and Community Habilitation Application
    52

    Community Residential Rehabilitation

    		Community Residential Rehabilitation Application
    53

    Employment Competitive

    		Employment Competitive Application
    54

    Intermediate Service Organization

    		Intermediate Service Organization Application
    55

    Vendor

    		Vendor Application
    56

    Residential Treatment Facility (RTF) —
    Non-JCAHO Certified

    		RTF/Non-JCAHO Certified Application
    58

    Communication Services

    		Communication Services Application
    59

    OLTL Programs

    		OLTL Programs Application
    66

    Funeral Director

    		Funeral Director Application

     