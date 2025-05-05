How do I obtain Pennsylvania clearances for use in another state?

Who needs Out of State Clearances?

As per the Child Protective Law (CPSL):

Any prospective foster or adoptive parent who has resided outside of Pennsylvania in the last five (5) years are required to obtain child abuse clearances, or its equivalent, from each state in which the person has been a resident.

If the state requires a request directly from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, please complete the appropriate application, including a check or money order to pay the fee, and send it in the mail to:



ChildLine Verification Unit

ATTN: Out of State Background Checks

P.O. Box 8053

Harrisburg, PA 17105

If the state requires the request come directly from the person themselves, please complete the appropriate application, including a check or money order to pay the fee, and send it directly to the address provided by that state.



Effective March 2022, prospective foster and adoptive parents required to obtain an Out-of-State Child Abuse clearance are no longer required to submit the clearance to the Clearance Verification Unit for interpretation, if the clearance shows no result (or no record). Out-of-State Child Abuse clearances with ANY result or record, are required to be submitted to ChildLine for interpretation. If you have questions regarding this update, please contact 1-877-371-5422.



If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact the ChildLine Verification Unit at:

ra-pwchildlineoos@pa.gov.



Out of State Criminal History Clearance

As per the Child Protective Law (CPSL):

Any employee or volunteer of a child day-care center, group day-care home and family child care home Who has resided outside of Pennsylvania in the last five (5) years are required to obtain child abuse clearances, or its equivalent, from each state in which the person has been a resident

If you have questions about the Pennsylvania State Police Request for Criminal Record Checks form for employment (SP4 164) or to volunteer (SP4-164A), please call: Toll-free 1-888-783-7972.