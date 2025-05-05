Fingerprinting Process



IDEMIA, the Commonwealth's fingerprinting vendor, requires applicants to pre-register for fingerprinting prior to visiting an IdentoGo center one of two ways:

Online: Visit www.Identogo.com

Visit www.Identogo.com Telephone: Call 1-844-321-2101 and listen to the options menu.

Applicants must provide a service code when pre-registering for fingerprinting. IDEMIA uses service codes to ensure applicants are processed for the correct purpose. Applicants required to submit a fingerprint-based FBI Criminal History Background Check in accordance with the Pennsylvania Child Protective Services Law (CPSL), 23 Pa.C.S. Chapter 63 (relating to child protective services) must use a Department of Human Services (DHS) service code when pre-registering for fingerprinting:

Service Code Applicant Type Description 1KG6ZJ DHS Volunteer An individual applying for or holding an unpaid position as a volunteer with a child-care service, a school or a program, activity or service, as a person responsible for the child’s welfare or having direct volunteer contact with children. 1KG738 Child Care Services/ Program Employee or Contractor Any employee or contractor of a child care service or program, including but not limited to a child care center or home, residential facility or center, behavioral health service, substance use service, early intervention service, or child care service offered by a school. 1KG756 Employee >=14 Years Contact w/ Children An employee 14 years of age or older who would not fall under the child care services/program employee or contractor definition, and who has care, supervision, guidance or control of children or routine interaction with children. 1KG74S Family Child Care Home Provider A residence where child care is provided at any time to no less than four children and no more than six children who are not relatives of the caregiver. 1KG78K Individual >=18 Years in Licensed Child Care Home An individual 18 years of age or older who resides in the home of a licensed child care home for at least 30 days in a calendar year, in which child care is provided at any one time to four, five or six children unrelated to the operator. 1KG8TG Individual >=18 Years in Family Living, Community, or Host Home An individual 18 years of age or older who resides for at least 30 days in a calendar year in the following homes: Family living: the private home of an individual or family in which residential care is provided to one or two individuals with an intellectual disability.

Community home for individuals with an intellectual disability.

Host home for children with intellectual disabilities receiving supervised independent living services. 1KG71B Foster Parent An individual responsible for providing foster family care to children placed by a Family Foster Care Agency. 1KG72V Prospective Adoptive Parent An individual who is engaged in the process of becoming an adoptive parent by establishing a legal relationship of parent and child when not related by birth. 1KG76Q Individual >=18 Years in Foster Home An individual 18 years or older who resides in the home of a foster parent for at least 30 days in a calendar year. 1KG774 Individual >=18 Years in Prospective Adoptive Home An individual 18 years of age or older who resides in the home of a prospective adoptive parent for at least 30 days in a calendar year.

An FBI Criminal History Background Check obtained through another department or entity is not portable/acceptable for DHS purposes and does not fulfill the requirements of the CPSL. To confirm which applicants are required to submit a DHS FBI Criminal History Background Check in accordance with the CPSL, please see the “Who Needs Child Abuse Clearances?” section on the Keep Kids Safe Clearances webpage. You may also find the DHS DHS Clearances webpage beneficial. If you have any further CPSL policy-related questions, you may email the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) at RA-PWCPSLQUESTIONS@pa.gov. For more information related to digital fingerprint and electronic criminal background check services for other commonwealth agencies/program offices, you may find this Digital Fingerprint and Electronic Criminal Background Check Services resource from IdentoGO beneficial.

All new applicants for healthcare practitioner licenses must obtain a fingerprint-based FBI background check for review as part of their application. They must pre-register for fingerprinting services through IdentoGO and use the Department of State (DOS) service code provided during their application process to ensure the Board receives their results. An FBI Criminal History Background Check obtained through another department or entity is not portable/acceptable for DOS purposes and does not fulfill licensing requirements. For more information and questions, please visit the PALs website at https://www.pals.pa.gov/#!/page/default, call 1-833-DOS-BPOA (1-833-367-2762) toll-free, or email the appropriate licensing board.

Please note, current and prospective employees of public and private schools, intermediate units, and area career and technical schools governed by the provisions of the Public School Code of 1949 will need to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), at RA-PDE-SchoolService@pa.gov, for a PDE service code. This includes but is not limited to:

Teachers;

Substitutes;

Janitors;

Cafeteria workers;

Independent contractors and their employees who have direct contact with children;

Bus drivers employed or offered employment by a school district, private school, nonpublic school, intermediate unit or area career and technical school or by an independent contractor;

Student teachers; and

Student teacher candidates.

Applicants may visit an IdentoGO center during its posted hours of operation and be fingerprinted as a walk-in; however, scheduling an appointment may lead to lesser/no wait times. It is strongly encouraged applicants contact the site prior to visiting to confirm hours of operation. All applicants will also need to refer to the list of acceptable identification documents provided during registration as one must be presented when visiting an IdentoGo center.