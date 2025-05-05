Get Fingerprinted
The Commonwealth contracts with IDEMIA (IdentoGo or MorphoTrust) for digital fingerprinting. You can register with IDEMIA and be fingerprinted at an IdentoGo site. The fingerprint-based background check is a multi-step process.
For questions about the DHS backbround check, contact the ChildLine Verification Unit at 717-783-6211 or 1-877-371-5422. For IDEMIA registration, processing, or billing questions, please contact IDEMIA/IdentoGo at 1-844-321-2101.
Cost
Employees & Foster/Adoptive Parents
$24.95
Volunteers
$22.95
Please note: Effective January 1, 2025, the cost to register and obtain an FBI background check for Employees, Foster/Adoptive Parents decreased from $26.20 to $24.95. The cost to register and obtain an FBI background check for the purpose of volunteering decreased from $24.20 to $22.95.
Fingerprinting Process
IDEMIA, the Commonwealth's fingerprinting vendor, requires applicants to pre-register for fingerprinting prior to visiting an IdentoGo center one of two ways:
- Online: Visit www.Identogo.com
- Telephone: Call 1-844-321-2101 and listen to the options menu.
Applicants must provide a service code when pre-registering for fingerprinting. IDEMIA uses service codes to ensure applicants are processed for the correct purpose. Applicants required to submit a fingerprint-based FBI Criminal History Background Check in accordance with the Pennsylvania Child Protective Services Law (CPSL), 23 Pa.C.S. Chapter 63 (relating to child protective services) must use a Department of Human Services (DHS) service code when pre-registering for fingerprinting:
Service Code
Applicant Type
Description
1KG6ZJ
DHS Volunteer
An individual applying for or holding an unpaid position as a volunteer with a child-care service, a school or a program, activity or service, as a person responsible for the child’s welfare or having direct volunteer contact with children.
1KG738
Child Care Services/
Program Employee or Contractor
Any employee or contractor of a child care service or program, including but not limited to a child care center or home, residential facility or center, behavioral health service, substance use service, early intervention service, or child care service offered by a school.
1KG756
Employee >=14 Years Contact w/ Children
An employee 14 years of age or older who would not fall under the child care services/program employee or contractor definition, and who has care, supervision, guidance or control of children or routine interaction with children.
1KG74S
Family Child Care Home Provider
A residence where child care is provided at any time to no less than four children and no more than six children who are not relatives of the caregiver.
1KG78K
Individual >=18 Years in Licensed Child Care Home
An individual 18 years of age or older who resides in the home of a licensed child care home for at least 30 days in a calendar year, in which child care is provided at any one time to four, five or six children unrelated to the operator.
1KG8TG
Individual >=18 Years in Family Living, Community, or Host Home
An individual 18 years of age or older who resides for at least 30 days in a calendar year in the following homes:
1KG71B
Foster Parent
An individual responsible for providing foster family care to children placed by a Family Foster Care Agency.
1KG72V
Prospective Adoptive Parent
An individual who is engaged in the process of becoming an adoptive parent by establishing a legal relationship of parent and child when not related by birth.
1KG76Q
Individual >=18 Years in Foster Home
An individual 18 years or older who resides in the home of a foster parent for at least 30 days in a calendar year.
1KG774
Individual >=18 Years in Prospective Adoptive Home
An individual 18 years of age or older who resides in the home of a prospective adoptive parent for at least 30 days in a calendar year.
An FBI Criminal History Background Check obtained through another department or entity is not portable/acceptable for DHS purposes and does not fulfill the requirements of the CPSL. To confirm which applicants are required to submit a DHS FBI Criminal History Background Check in accordance with the CPSL, please see the “Who Needs Child Abuse Clearances?” section on the Keep Kids Safe Clearances webpage. You may also find the DHS DHS Clearances webpage beneficial. If you have any further CPSL policy-related questions, you may email the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) at RA-PWCPSLQUESTIONS@pa.gov. For more information related to digital fingerprint and electronic criminal background check services for other commonwealth agencies/program offices, you may find this Digital Fingerprint and Electronic Criminal Background Check Services resource from IdentoGO beneficial.
All new applicants for healthcare practitioner licenses must obtain a fingerprint-based FBI background check for review as part of their application. They must pre-register for fingerprinting services through IdentoGO and use the Department of State (DOS) service code provided during their application process to ensure the Board receives their results. An FBI Criminal History Background Check obtained through another department or entity is not portable/acceptable for DOS purposes and does not fulfill licensing requirements. For more information and questions, please visit the PALs website at https://www.pals.pa.gov/#!/page/default, call 1-833-DOS-BPOA (1-833-367-2762) toll-free, or email the appropriate licensing board.
Please note, current and prospective employees of public and private schools, intermediate units, and area career and technical schools governed by the provisions of the Public School Code of 1949 will need to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), at RA-PDE-SchoolService@pa.gov, for a PDE service code. This includes but is not limited to:
- Teachers;
- Substitutes;
- Janitors;
- Cafeteria workers;
- Independent contractors and their employees who have direct contact with children;
- Bus drivers employed or offered employment by a school district, private school, nonpublic school, intermediate unit or area career and technical school or by an independent contractor;
- Student teachers; and
- Student teacher candidates.
Applicants may visit an IdentoGO center during its posted hours of operation and be fingerprinted as a walk-in; however, scheduling an appointment may lead to lesser/no wait times. It is strongly encouraged applicants contact the site prior to visiting to confirm hours of operation. All applicants will also need to refer to the list of acceptable identification documents provided during registration as one must be presented when visiting an IdentoGo center.
Minors Requiring FBI Digital Fingerprinting
If a minor applicant does not have acceptable identification at the time of the fingerprinting appointment they must present:
- The Pennsylvania Photo ID Waiver for Minors form; AND
- One of the listed identification documents for the minor (listed in the waiver), which includes:
- Original or certified copy of a birth certificate issued by the appropriate Bureau of Vital Statistics or equivalent agency from a U.S. state, U.S. territory, the District of Columbia, or a Canadian province. A birth record issued by a hospital is not acceptable under this category;
- Original or certified copy of a U.S Department of State Certification of Birth Abroad issued to U.S citizens born abroad (Form FS‐240, DS‐1350, or FS‐545);
- Original or certified copy of court order with name and date of birth indicating an official change of name and/or gender from a U.S. state, U.S. territory, the District of Columbia, or Canadian providence; or
- Social Security Card (actual card).
- Original or certified copy of a birth certificate issued by the appropriate Bureau of Vital Statistics or equivalent agency from a U.S. state, U.S. territory, the District of Columbia, or a Canadian province. A birth record issued by a hospital is not acceptable under this category;
Payment Process
Employees or volunteers are required to pay for fingerprinting at the time of service. If an employer is paying, an authorization code must be provided; otherwise the employee or volunteer will be required to pay out of pocket. If an employer wishes to set up a payment agreement with IDEMIA/IdentoGo/Morphotrust, please scroll down to the end of the page titled, "IDEMIA Payment Option" for more information.
If you are an organization or agency accessing this site to inquire about remaining or becoming a Commonwealth affiliate fingerprinting site, or questions surrounding equipment, please note the following important information:
If you would like your location to remain a Commonwealth-affiliated fingerprinting site or become a fingerprint site, please visit www.identogo.com/partners.
- At the bottom of that page is a link to their Partner Inquiry Form.
- Express interest by providing IDEMIA with your business' information. Your inquiry will go to their partner team for follow up. Public and private agreements are considered.
- If there is no need in your specific area, you will receive an email letting you know IDEMIA will hold onto your information until a need arises.
- IDEMIA has a process in place for approving locations and equipment. For more information, visit www.identogo.com or call 844-321-2101.
IDEMIA Payment Option — No Charge Authorization Code (NCAC)
IDEMIA offers employers the option to pay for digital fingerprinting services using an NCAC Agreement. Interested employers must go to the website at: IdentoGo.com to find, complete, and submit the Idemia NCAC Agreement. This agreement is backed by a credit card, which must be provided at time of account setup. The account must be established prior to sending applicants to the fingerprint site.
Questions
If you have additional questions, please contact IDEMIA by phone, toll free at (844) 321-2101.
Effective: January 9, 2025
Applicants who register for fingerprints through Identogo under a DHS service code will now have the unlimited opportunity to view, download and save their result for a period of 30 days. This opportunity applies to applicants who have a no record result. During the registration process a valid email must be provided, and a security question and security answer provided. Three invalid attempts signing in with your security question/answer will prevent the applicant from accessing the link. The email/link will not be sent a second time, nor can the security question/answer be reset. Applicants will continue to receive a paper copy of their result via the United States Postal Service.
Effective: October 31, 2022
DHS Identogo Applicants Receiving Electronic Results
This opportunity only applies to results with no record. During the registration process applicants will be asked for an email address and will be asked to create a security question and a security answer. It is very important that once the applicant creates the security question and answer that they retain this information. Three unsuccessful logins will prevent the applicant from retrieving their results electronically. To prevent any unauthorized release of information their security information cannot be reset.
Shortly after their fingerprints have been taken and a result can be provided, the applicant will receive an email. They will be advised to click on the link within the email and enter the security question and answer. If they lock themselves out of the security question and answer the result will be transmitted by US Mail. Current Mailing timelines take 7-10 business days to reach the intended destination.
When the applicant does access the results, it is important that they be able to download it, save it and print it for future needs. There will be no second access to this electronic result.
If any result has a record associated with it, those results will not be electronically available and can only be transmitted by US Mail. Current mailing timelines take at least 7-10 business days to reach the intended destination.
All results will still be transmitted by US Mail to all applicants.
FBI Fingerprinting Updates
- February 13, 2023 — On October 31, 2022, the Department of Human Services (DHS) began offering the ability for an applicant to receive their FBI results electronically. This opportunity is only available for applicants who are determined to be eligible and who do not have a record. Because of this process, modifications were made to the result letter. Specifically the acronym "FBI" and the reference to "fingerprint" were removed as dissemination of protected FBI information via email is prohibited. By removing these two items from the result letter it no longer contains any criminal justice information (CJI) which is protected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) security policy. It is of utmost importance that an applicant's CJI remains confidential and protected.
- Effective October 31, 2022 — DHS applicants who register under Identogo for fingerprints will now have the opportunity to receive their results electronically
- April 17, 2021 — ChildLine has changed the format of the FBI Fingerprint Clearance Result letter. The major change you will observe in the new format is the consolidation of result boxes. Instead of the four checkboxes previously used on the letter, all result letters now display only two boxes and either "ELIGIBLE" or "INELIGIBLE" will be checked. Any agency that receives these result letters and wishes to verify the validity may contact ChildLine at 1-877-371-5422. We cannot discuss the specific outcome for the applicant(s) with third parties, but can verify your receipt of the new letter template.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.