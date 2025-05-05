Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Long-Term Care for Providers

    Nursing Facilities

    This section contains information for Medical Assistance providers regarding long-term care and case mix. Most of the information in this section was previously on the Long-Term Care Bulletin Board System.

    In addition to the items listed below, please look under the "Additional Resources" for information that you may find helpful.

    Additional Resources

     