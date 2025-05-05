In addition to the items listed below, please look under the "Additional Resources" for information that you may find helpful.
- PDPM vs. RUG Analysis – Refreshed Data (July 2024 and October 2024)
- Automated Notification System for Nursing Facilities
- Case Mix Interim Reporting Latest Assessment Roster Report (02/01/2010)
- Enhanced Supplemental Payments Q&A's
- Nursing Aide Training Competency
- Nursing Facility Field Operations Unit and Contact Information
- Nursing Facilities Providers: FAQ About PROMISe
- Preventable Serious Adverse Events for Nursing Facilities
- Resident Data Reporting Manual (Updated 10/01/2023)
- Revision of the MA Day of Care Definition
- RUG Counts from 2010 for Version 5.12 Group 44
Additional Resources
- Average CMI's in Pennsylvania
- Budget Adjustment Factor
- Civil Money Penalty Fund
- County Nursing Facility MDOI Payments
- County Nursing Facility Safety Net Payment
- Disproportionate Share Incentive Payments
- Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Payments
- MA 11 Cost Reports
- MA NF Bed Hold Reports
- Minimum Data Set (MDS)–CMS MDS 3.0 Information
- Nonpublic Nursing Facility MDOI Payments
- Nursing Facility Processing Rate Adjustments and Group List
- Pennsylvania PASRR Process
- Participation Review Bed Requests
- Pay for Performance (P4P) Incentive Payments
- Peer Groups and Peer Group Medians
- Pennsylvania Nursing Facility Assessment
- Rate Setting Tables
- Rates
- Supplemental Ventilator Care and Tracheostomy Care Payments