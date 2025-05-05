Civil Money Penalty Fund

View the Pennsylvania Department of Health – Comprehensive Respiratory Program for PA Skilled Nursing Facilities Final Report The projects described will directly benefit large numbers of nursing home residents and their family members across the Commonwealth of PA by enhancing comprehensive respiratory protection and infection prevention education and process improvements for SNF healthcare providers across the Commonwealth. Section one of the Respiratory Protection Program will equip healthcare personnel in PA's SNFs with evidenced-based infection prevention and control practices regarding transmission-based precautions, specific to airborne and droplet precautions and general hygiene etiquette and aid them in establishing their own facility-based program based on best practice recommendations. Section 2 (The Advanced Infection Prevention and Control Training and Sustainability Program)-will directly benefit PA state SNF residents by improving their quality of care and quality of life through protection from harm relating to potentially avoidable infections. The Advanced Infection Prevention and Control Training and Sustainability Program -will assist staff in learning basic and more advanced infection prevention and control strategies to protect the residents from communicable diseases, including COVID-19, multi drug-resistant organisms (MDROs), and other emerging viral and bacterial infections. Training of multiple staff from a single facility will create staffing redundancy and ensure the residents can be kept safe when primary staff members are on leave or suddenly depart, or when a large outbreak occurs requiring the assistance from multiple staff members