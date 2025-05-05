Connection and Certification Requirements for Health Information Organizations



The Pennsylvania eHealth Partnership is responsible, under Act 76 of 2016, for the creation and maintenance of Pennsylvania's secure health information exchange, known as the PA Patient & Provider Network, or P3N. How does it work? The P3N improves and coordinates patient care by helping providers to find their patients' medical records — in real time — anywhere on the P3N network. Providers connect to P3N through a certified regional network called a health information organization, or HIO.

An HIO interested in connecting to P3N must be certified with the Department of Human Services' eHealth Partnership. To qualify for certification, the HIO must enable exchange between at least two unaffiliated provider and/or payer (private or public) organizations, and enable users to satisfy health information exchange-related Meaningful Use requirements, if applicable.

An HIO seeking eHealth Partnership certification should review the P3N Application for Participation, P3N policies, P3N technical requirements, and the participation agreement (PAR) below. By signing and returning the PAR to the eHealth Partnership, your HIO is attesting compliance with the certification requirements. Upon receiving the signed PAR from your HIO, the eHealth Partnership will provide you with additional documents related to connecting to P3N.