Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center

Get the Skills to Succeed in In-Demand Industries



The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) prepares Pennsylvanians with disabilities for the careers they want with individualized, affordable education and training to contribute to our workforce in a meaningful way.



Our specialized staff also provides supportive services to prepare Pennsylvanians with disabilities for competitive employment.