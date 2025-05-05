Skill-Based Training Developed to Create Lifelong Possibilities
The Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center provides flexible career path education for all Pennsylvania students and adults looking to build a career in business, healthcare, and more.
Find a program tailored to your needs and receive the support needed to achieve your goals.
Select a Concentration
Culinary Arts
Work in a fine-dining restaurant. Start your own food truck, restaurant, or catering business. Lead and manage others where you already work. Whatever your goals, CTI can help get you there faster with the convenience of on-campus learning.
Essential Workplace Skills
Essential Workplace Skills training provides a foundation and preparation for the transition to employment and independence. This training is available in 8-week modules and uses a flexible model that allows students to choose skills needed for their career path.
Healthcare
CTI offers a range of healthcare programs to help you find your place in the health industry. From medical office assistant to clerical position programs, you will have the opportunity to gain the knowledge to pursue a career that can change lives.
Information Technology (IT)
For people who want to work with computers, CTI offers technology degrees. We have a curriculum that provides both basic instruction and advanced training in diagnosing and solving network problems.
Skilled Trade
CTI's skilled trade programs can help you combine your problem-solving skills and ability to work with your hands! From programs in welding to automotive technology or operations and logistics, find the best fit for your interests.
Why Choose the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (CTI at HGAC)?
CTI at HGAC offers career-focused education programs that prepare each student for success in the workplace. Our students have access to hands-on training and are supported by a dedicated staff that assists with finding the best career path.
- Hands-On Training
- Career-Focused Education
- Industry Experienced Instructors
- Strong Academic Support System
- Affordable Program Options
CTI at HGAC Virtual Tour
A Student-Focused Campus Created for Your Success
Located in Johnstown, PA and covering 12 acres under one roof, the CTI at HGAC campus is a supportive place to begin the future you want. You’ll find a campus with a community full of supportive staff, instructors, and other students as well as various events and activities to make each student’s journey as enjoyable and valuable as possible. Schedule a tour to see why the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) could be the right choice.
Contact CTI at HGAC
General Inquiries
Email: CTI.HGAC@pa.gov
Address: 727 Goucher Street, Johnstown, PA 15905
Phone: 814-255-8200 | Tours: 814-254-0582
Toll-Free: 800-762-4211
TTY: 814-255-5873