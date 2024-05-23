ODP Service Rates

The following is information regarding fee schedule rates and cost-based rate-setting methodology for the Consolidated, Community Living, P/FDS, and Adult Autism waivers.
Current Rates
The Department of Human Services establishes the fee schedule rates for targeted support management and select services funded through the Consolidated, Person/Family Directed Support (P/FDS), Community Living waivers, and Adult Autism Waivers, base-funding, as well as the Department-Established Fees for residential habilitation ineligible services.
- Rates for Select Community-Based Services Effective July 1, 2024
- Rates for Agency With Choice Financial Management Services, Excluding Benefits Effective October 1, 2024
- Rates for Agency With Choice Financial Management Services, Including Benefits Effective October 1, 2024
- Rates for Residential Eligible and Ineligible Services Effective July 1, 2024 and October 1, 2024
Current Adult Autism Waiver (AAW) Rates
Historical Rates and Assumption Logs
(Please note that these rates and assumption logs are not current. They are made available for historical and comparison purposes.)
Consolidated, Community Living, Person/Family Directed Support Waivers, Base-Funding and Residential Ineligible
- Rates for Residential Services Effective January 1, 2022
- Rates for Residential Services Effective January 1, 2023
- Rates for Residential Habilitation Ineligible Effective July 1, 2022
- Department-established Fees for Residential Habilitation Ineligible Effective January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2022
- Rates for Select Community-Based Services Effective January 1, 2022 - November 10, 2023
- Fee Schedule Table: Residential Habilitation and Life Sharing Effective January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2021
- Department Established Fees for Residential Habilitation Fee Effective January 1, 2019
- Department Established Ineligible Residential Habilitation Fee Effective January 1, 2018 – December 31, 2018
- Department Established Ineligible Residential Habilitation Fee Effective July 1, 2017 – December 31, 2017
- 2015-16 Department Established Ineligible Residential Habilitation Fee
Fee Schedule Table: Select Community-Based Services
- Rates for Select Community-Based Services Effective November 11, 2023
- Fee Schedule and Department-Established Fees Table: Select Community-Based Services Effective July 1, 2019 - December 31, 2021
- Fee Schedule Rates and Department-Established Fees Tables: Effective July 1, 2015
- Fee Schedule Rates for Community-Based Services Effective July 1, 2017
Fee Schedule Table: Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, excluding benefits
- Rates for Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, Excluding Benefits Effective March 1, 2022
- Fee Schedule Table: Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, Excluding Benefits Effective July 1, 2019 - February 28, 2022
- Agency With Choice Financial Management Services Fee Schedule Rate Tables: Effective July 1, 2015
- Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, Excluding Benefit Allowance Effective July 1, 2017
Fee Schedule Table: Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, including benefits
- Rates for Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, Including Benefits Effective March 1, 2022
- Fee Schedule Table: Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, Including Benefits Effective July 1, 2019 - February 28, 2022
- Agency With Choice Financial Management Services Fee Schedule Rate Tables: Effective July 1, 2015
- Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, Including Benefit Allowance** Effective July 1, 2017
Assumption Logs
- Select Community-Based Services Assumptions Log
- Participant-Directed Services Assumption Log
- Residential Assumptions Log
- Residential Habilitation Ineligible Assumptions Log
Adult Autism Waiver and Residential Ineligible
- Fee Schedule and Department-Established Fees Table: Adult Autism Waiver - Effective July 1, 2021
- AAW Provider Information Table — Effective 2/1/2024
- AAW Assumptions Log Effective Starting Fiscal Year 2021-2022
- Transportation Trip Rate Assumption Log
- Open For Public Comment: Proposed Transportation Trip Fee Schedule Rates in the Adult Autism Waiver
- Summary of Public Comments Received and ODP Responses Regarding the Transportation - Trip Proposed Public Notice for the Adult Autism Waiver
- Fee Schedule Table: Transportation-Trip in the Adult Autism Waiver