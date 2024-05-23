Skip to agency navigation
    Developmental Programs for Providers

    ODP Service Rates

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) establishes the fee schedule rates for targeted support management and select services funded through the Consolidated, Person/Family Directed Support (P/FDS), Community Living , and Adult Autism waivers base-funding, as well as the department-established fees for residential habilitation ineligible services.

    The following is information regarding fee schedule rates and cost-based rate-setting methodology for the Consolidated, Community Living, P/FDS, and Adult Autism waivers. 

    ​Current Rates

    Current Adult Autism Waiver (AAW) Rates

    Historical Rates and Assumption Logs

    (Please note that these rates and assumption logs are not current. They are made available for historical and comparison purposes.)

    Consolidated, Community Living, Person/Family Directed Support Waivers, Base-Funding and Residential Ineligible

    Fee Schedule Table: Select Community-Based Services

    Fee Schedule Table: Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, excluding benefits

    Fee Schedule Table: Agency with Choice Financial Management Services, including benefits

    Assumption Logs

    Adult Autism Waiver and Residential Ineligible

         