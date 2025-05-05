Social determinants of health can be more influential on a person’s health and quality of life than clinical care.

DHS hopes to use this program to make health care more accessible, improve quality of care and services, and test new strategies in health care to help people live healthier lives. This program is under development and services and populations are subject to change.

Keystones of Health aims to address the health care needs of Pennsylvanians in four main areas: Reentry Supports, Housing Supports, Food is Medicine, and Continuous Coverage for Children Under Age Six.