    Bridges to Success: Keystones of Health for Pennsylvania

    DHS’ mission is to help all Pennsylvanians live healthy, enriching, and vibrant lives. As part of this work, DHS seeks to use its Medicaid program to offer targeted supports and services to certain Pennsylvanians through Bridges to Success: Keystones of Health for Pennsylvania (Keystones of Health). 

    Social determinants of health can be more influential on a person’s health and quality of life than clinical care.

    DHS hopes to use this program to make health care more accessible, improve quality of care and services, and test new strategies in health care to help people live healthier lives. This program is under development and services and populations are subject to change.

    Keystones of Health aims to address the health care needs of Pennsylvanians in four main areas: Reentry Supports, Housing Supports, Food is Medicine, and Continuous Coverage for Children Under Age Six. 

    Keystones of Health Overview:

    DHS’ goal and vision for the waiver is to address Pennsylvania’s Medicaid participants’ health-related social needs with interventions that are both lifesaving and cost saving.

    Unmet social needs such as housing instability and homelessness, food insecurity, and lack of social supports create barriers to accessing and utilizing health care services and can directly impact health and the cost of care.

    Keystones of Health is an 1115 demonstration. These allow states to develop programs in coordination with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that provide services and benefits not normally allowed in state Medicaid plans. States use these to design and evaluate new and creative ways to make health care better. DHS' goal for Keystones of Health is to improve health and quality of life for Pennsylvania's Medicaid beneficiaries by helping with health-related social needs, which can improve a person's quality of life and offset the need for more costly, intensive acute care. It will also improve access to care through improved reentry supports following release from correctional facilities and multi-year continuous coverage for children under 6 years of age.

    Health-related social needs are things that affect people's health and well-being that are not purely medical. These include different social, economic, and environmental factors such as having healthy food to eat or a safe place to live. Health-related social needs are often external to the health care system but play a crucial role in shaping an individual's health status and quality of life.

    Bridges to Success: Keystones of Health for Pennsylvania focuses on individuals who need help with their health-related social needs who also have related health conditions. For example:

    • Beneficiaries who are leaving or recently released from correctional facilities with substance use disorder and serious mental illness;
    • Beneficiaries experiencing homelessness
    • Beneficiaries with diet sensitive chronic conditions;
    • Pregnant and post-partum beneficiaries; and,
    • Provide continuous Medicaid coverage for children under six years of age.

    The application and topic overviews include more details on populations and eligibility. DHS will update the Keystones of Health application based on public comments and feedback from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This means populations and scope may change.

    Proposed Services

    Under Keystones of Health, services are proposed to be provided in the following areas: