People leaving correctional facilities face a significantly higher risk of health challenges, including mental health issues and substance use disorders.
Proposed reentry supports aim to lower these risks by providing assistance during this critical period.* By addressing the unique needs of reentering individuals, we can contribute to a healthier and more stable Pennsylvania.
Potential Populations
- Beneficiaries preparing for release and following release who:
- Have a substance use disorder
- Have mental illness
- Need support with daily activities like getting dressed
- Have a chronic health condition
- Are pregnant or in the 12-month postpartum period
Reentry Services
- Help beneficiaries get on Medicaid by the time of their release by suspending coverage instead of terminating it and helping people apply prior to release.
- Connect beneficiaries to healthcare providers and community services through case management.
- Provide Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for substance use disorder prior to release.
- Provide 30-day supply of prescriptions on release.
- Maintain coverage for at least a year after release.
- Help finding and keeping housing.