    Bridges to Success: Keystones of Health for Pennsylvania

    Reentry Supports

    The goal of reentry supports is to improve the transition from correctional facilities to community living, fostering healthier outcomes. 

    People leaving correctional facilities face a significantly higher risk of health challenges, including mental health issues and substance use disorders.

    Proposed reentry supports aim to lower these risks by providing assistance during this critical period.* By addressing the unique needs of reentering individuals, we can contribute to a healthier and more stable Pennsylvania.  

    Potential Populations

    • Beneficiaries preparing for release and following release who:
      • Have a substance use disorder
      • Have mental illness
      • Need support with daily activities like getting dressed
      • Have a chronic health condition
      • Are pregnant or in the 12-month postpartum period

    Reentry Services

    1. Help beneficiaries get on Medicaid by the time of their release by suspending coverage instead of terminating it and helping people apply prior to release.
    2. Connect beneficiaries to healthcare providers and community services through case management.
    3. Provide Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for substance use disorder prior to release.
    4. Provide 30-day supply of prescriptions on release. 
    5. Maintain coverage for at least a year after release.
    6. Help finding and keeping housing. 