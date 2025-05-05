Continuous Coverage

The early years of a child’s life are pivotal for their long-term health and development.
Research consistently shows that access to healthcare during this period significantly impacts overall well-being. The proposed continuous eligibility coverage aims to promote uninterrupted access to essential healthcare services, setting the stage for a healthier and more prosperous future
Coverage
- Children won’t lose their Medicaid coverage for failure to submit forms or a change in household circumstances.
- This starts when a child first gets Medicaid coverage. It lasts until the end of the month when they turn six.