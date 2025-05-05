Lack of access to proper nutrition can have profound effects on health.
Many individuals, especially those with chronic conditions, face challenges in maintaining a balanced diet. The proposed food and nutrition supports aim to address these gaps by helping individuals and families obtain the nourishment they need. By doing so, we can contribute to a community with increased opportunities for better health.
Potential Populations
Beneficiaries experiencing food insecurity or with a history of food insecurity who:
- Are pregnant or in the post-partum period (and their household)
- Have a diet-sensitive condition
Food & Nutrition Services
- Provide meals or groceries designed for specific dietary needs.
- Delivery of groceries to support healthy pregnancies.
- Provide personalized help connecting to, and applying for, other food resources like SNAP and WIC.
Stakeholder Engagement Series
Food is Medicine
We're launching a virtual stakeholder engagement series focused on Food is Medicine initiatives, which are authorized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under the Bridges to Success: Keystones of Health for Pennsylvania Medicaid demonstration waiver. Although this component of the waiver is not currently included in the Governor’s proposed budget for state fiscal year 2025–2026, these sessions will be a forward-looking series of discussions to explore what would be needed for future implementation. These sessions are designed to help shape CMS-required deliverables due in summer and fall 2025, regardless of the eventual timeline for launch.
Upcoming Sessions
Next Session: July 21, 2025
- Topic: Pregnancy Food boxes - Enrollment, Engagement, and Service Provision
- Registration: RSVP for the 7/21 session
Future monthly sessions will focus on specific aspects of implementation ranging from screening and referring consumers to the delivery of services to translating time-limited services to long-term impact.
Sessions will be held on the 3rd Monday of the month (1:00-2:00 PM) through July 2025.
- June 16, 2025
- July 21, 2025 - RSVP for the 7/21 session