Housing Support Services

Next Session: July 28, 2025

Topic : Enrollment and Engagement

: Enrollment and Engagement Registration: RSVP for the 7/28/2025 session

Future monthly sessions will focus on specific aspects of implementation ranging from screening and referring consumers to the delivery of services to translating time-limited services to long-term impact.

Sessions will be held on the 4th Monday of the month (2:00-3:30 PM) through August 2025.