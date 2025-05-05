Stable housing is a cornerstone of good health.
People experiencing homelessness often have chronic health conditions. Secure housing can improve mental and physical health. The proposed short-term housing supports aim to provide a bridge to permanent housing leading to better health outcomes.
Potential Populations
- People experiencing homelessness who:
- Have serious mental illness or a substance use disorder
- Have a chronic health condition
- Are pregnant or in the 12-month postpartum period
- Are identified for reentry supports, including those at risk of homelessness
Housing & Tenancy Services
- Connect people to existing housing supports and services.
- Provide help during transitions with moving expenses and necessary household items like, pots and pans, furniture, and air conditioning units.
- Provide short-term help paying rent.
- Provide education and support to keep housing.
Stakeholder Engagement Series
Housing Support Services
The Department of Human Services (DHS) is hosting a series of online meetings to talk about housing support services. These services are part of the Bridges to Success: Keystones of Health for Pennsylvania Medicaid project, approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This part of the project is not currently included in the Governor’s proposed budget for 2025–2026. Still, DHS is planning ahead by holding these virtual sessions. The goal is to understand what would be needed to offer these services in the future. What we learn from these meetings will help DHS meet upcoming CMS planning requirements, even if the program doesn't begin right away.
Upcoming Sessions
Next Session: July 28, 2025
- Topic: Enrollment and Engagement
- Registration: RSVP for the 7/28/2025 session
Future monthly sessions will focus on specific aspects of implementation ranging from screening and referring consumers to the delivery of services to translating time-limited services to long-term impact.
Sessions will be held on the 4th Monday of the month (2:00-3:30 PM) through August 2025.
- June 23, 2025
- July 28, 2025 - RSVP for the 7/28/2025 session
- August 25, 2025 - Registration TBD
Past Sessions
May 14, 2025 - Kickoff Meeting
Housing Support Services Stakeholder Series Kickoff MeetingTranscript