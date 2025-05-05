Skip to agency navigation
    Bridges to Success: Keystones of Health for Pennsylvania

    Housing Supports

    The goal of housing supports is to ensure stable housing as a foundation for overall health and well-being.

    Wooden toy house and wooden family.

    Stable housing is a cornerstone of good health.

    People experiencing homelessness often have chronic health conditions. Secure housing can improve mental and physical health. The proposed short-term housing supports aim to provide a bridge to permanent housing leading to better health outcomes.

    Potential Populations

    • People experiencing homelessness who:
      • Have serious mental illness or a substance use disorder
      • Have a chronic health condition
      • Are pregnant or in the 12-month postpartum period
      • Are identified for reentry supports, including those at risk of homelessness

    Housing & Tenancy Services

    1. Connect people to existing housing supports and services.
    2. Provide help during transitions with moving expenses and necessary household items like, pots and pans, furniture, and air conditioning units.
    3. Provide short-term help paying rent.
    4. Provide education and support to keep housing.

    Stakeholder Engagement Series

    Housing Support Services

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) is hosting a series of online meetings to talk about housing support services. These services are part of the Bridges to Success: Keystones of Health for Pennsylvania Medicaid project, approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This part of the project is not currently included in the Governor’s proposed budget for 2025–2026. Still, DHS is planning ahead by holding these virtual sessions. The goal is to understand what would be needed to offer these services in the future. What we learn from these meetings will help DHS meet upcoming CMS planning requirements, even if the program doesn't begin right away.

    Upcoming Sessions

    Next Session: July 28, 2025

    Future monthly sessions will focus on specific aspects of implementation ranging from screening and referring consumers to the delivery of services to translating time-limited services to long-term impact.

    Sessions will be held on the 4th Monday of the month (2:00-3:30 PM) through August 2025. 

    Download Housing Stakeholder Sessions Details

    Past Sessions

    May 14, 2025 - Kickoff Meeting

    Housing Support Services Stakeholder Series Kickoff Meeting

    Transcript
    Download 5/14/2025 Slides