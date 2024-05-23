Skip to agency navigation
    PROMISe

    ​Remittance Advice Alerts/PROMISe Banner Pages

    Request a Duplicate Remittance Advice

    ​SUBJECT

    ​PROVIDER TYPE(S)

    ​CYCLES

    ​ALERT DATED

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program07, 08, 09, 24, and 3125, 26, 27, and 2812/13/2024 - 01/14/2025
    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program07, 08, 09, 24, and 3113, 14, 15, and 1609/20/2024 - 10/22/2024
    Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements

    ​​11/115; 21/221 and 21/222

    ​​11, 12, 13, and 14

    ​​09/06/2024 - 10/08/2024

    Changes to Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) procedureAll01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, and 0806/28/2024-08/27/2024

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24, and 31

    01, 02, 03 and 04

    06/28/2024 – 07/30/2024

    Date of Death Recovery

    ​All (Exception 07)

    52

    06/24/2024

    ​Fee-for-Service (FFS) Severity of Illness (SOI) Adjustments 
    		​01/01
    		​43, 44, and 45
    		​04/20/2024-05/14/2024
    Fee-for-Service (FFS) Relative Weight Adjustments
    		​01/010
    		​43, 44, and 45
    		​04/20/2024-05/14/2024
    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program  
    		​07, 08, 24, and 31
    		​39, 40, and 41
    		​03/22/2024 - 04/16/2024
    Date of Death Recovery
    		​All (Exception 07)
    		​33
    		​02/14/2024
    Pharmacist Enrollment in Medical Assistance Program
    		​01, 07, 08, 10, 24, 31
    		​33, 34, 35, and 36
    		​02/14/2024
    EVV Communication Alert for HHCS
    		​05/050, 05/361, 05/362
    16/160, 16/161
    		​ 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31
    		​12/22/2023 - 02/06/2024
    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
    		​07, 08, 09, 24, & 31
    		​26, 27, 28, and 29
    		​12/22/2023 - 01/23/2024

    HHCS EVV HARD LAUNCH REMINDER

    05/050, 05/051, 05/361, 05/36216/160, 16/161

    59/170, 59/171, 59/173, 59/160, 59/161

    17/173, 17/171, 17/170

    19/425

    31/426

    11/421, 11/422, 11/423, 11/424

    ​20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26

    ​11/10/2023 - 01/02/2024

    Date of Death Recovery

    ​All (exception 07)

    ​19

    ​11/03/2023

    PROMISe Maintenance October 20th – 22nd

    ​ALL

    ​16

    ​10/13/2023 - 10/24/2023

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24, & 31

    15, 16, and 17

    10/06/2023 - 10/31/2023

    New Quick TIp for Group and Individual Providers

    ​ALL

    ​15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22

    ​10/06/2023 - 12/05/2023

    Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements

    ​​11/115; 21/221 and 21/222

    ​​11, 12, 13, and 14

    ​​09/08/2023 - 10/10/2023

    ​​Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​​​07, 08, 08, 24, & 31

    ​01, 02, 03, and 04

    ​06/30/2023 - 08/01/2023

    APR DRG v38 & 39 Update

    ​01/010; Claim Types I and A

    ​52, 01, 02, and 03

    ​06/23/2023 - 07/25/2023

    ​Implementation of ADA Claim Form - Version 2019

    ​27

    ​45, 46, 47, and 48

    ​05/05/2023 - 05/30/2023

    ​Quick Tip #263 - 180 Day Exception Electronic

    ​ALL

    ​45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, and 52

    ​04/28/2023 - 06/27/2023

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 08, 24, & 31

    ​39, 40 ,41, and 42

    ​03/24/2023 - 04/25/2023

    Date of Death Recovery

    ​All (exception 07)

    ​36

    ​03/06/2023

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 08, 24, & 31

    ​26, 27, 28, and 29

    12/23/2022 - 01/24/2023

    ​Provider Enrollment Summary Enhancements

    ​ALL

    ​13, 14, 15, and 16

    ​09/23/2022 - 10/25/2022

    ​​​Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24, & 31

    ​13, 14, 15, and 16

    ​09/23/2022 - 10/25/2022

    Delay in Hospice Rates for FY 2023

    ​06/060

    ​12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22

    ​09/16/2022 - 11/30/2022

    Provider Enrollment Summary Enhancements

    ​ALL

    ​11 and 12

    ​09/09/2022 - 09/27/2022

    Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements

    ​11/115; 21/221 and 21/222

    ​11, 12, 13, and 14

    ​09/09/2022 - 10/11/2022

    ​Corrections to Cycle 07 & 66 Credits (Accounts Receivables) recoupments

    Specific Providers

    ​10

    ​09/02/2022 - 09/13/2022

    ​Date of Death Recovery

    ​All (exception 07)

    ​08

    ​08/22/2022

    Financial Cycle 66 Continuation of Financial Cycle 07

    ​ALL

    ​66

    ​08/15/2022 - 08/18/2022

    ​​​Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24 & 31

    ​52, 01 and 02

    ​06/24/2022 - 07/19/2022

    ​Date of Death Recovery

    ​All (exception 07)

    ​43 & 44

    ​04/25/2022

    New Procedure Codes added to PA Medical Assistance Program Fee Schedule

    ​05/050

    ​43

    ​04/21/2022 - 05/03/2022

    ​Provider Electronic Solution Software or PES is Sunsetting

    ​ALL

    ​41, 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46

    ​04/08/2022 - 05/24/2022

    Ordering, Referring and Prescribing Provider Enrollment Requirements

    ​ALL

    ​40,41, 42, 43, 44 and 45

    ​04/01/2022 - 05/17/2022

    ​​Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24 & 31

    ​39, 40 and 41

    ​03/25/2022 - 04/19/2022

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24 & 31

    ​26, 27 and 28

    ​12/24/2021 - 01/11/2022

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24 & 31

    ​13, 14, 15 and 16

    ​09/24/2021 - 10/19/2021

    Provider Revalidation Reinstated June 1, 2021

    ​All

    ​12, 13, 14, 15 and 16

    ​09/17/2021

    ​Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements

    ​11/115, 21/221 and 21/222

    ​11, 12, 13 and 14

    ​09/08/2021

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24 & 31

    ​52, 01 and 02

    ​06/24/2021

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24 & 31

    ​39, 40 and 41

    ​03/22/2021

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24 & 31

    ​26, 27 and 28

    ​12/16/2020

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24 & 31

    ​13, 14 and 15

    ​09/22/2020

    Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements

    ​11/115, 21/221 and 21/222

    ​11, 12, 13 and 14

    ​08/26/2020

    Behavioral Health MCO corrections to credits setup erroneously on the cycle 06 RA dated August 10, 2020

    ​07/072

    ​07

    ​08/12/2020

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24, & 31

    01, 02 and 03

    ​06/26/2020

    Pharmacy Fee-for-Service Claims with COVID-19 Related Outpatient Drugs/Drug Classes

    ​24

    ​50, 51 and 52

    ​06/05/2020

    ​Reprocessing of Fee-for-Service Claims with COVID19 related Diagnosis code and Copay collection

    ​All

    ​47

    ​05/13/2020

    Fee-for-Service Relative Weight Adjustments

    ​01/010

    ​40, 41, & 42

    ​03/26/2020

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​07, 08, 09, 24, & 31

    ​40, 41, & 42

    ​03/26/2020

    Waiver of Prudent Pay during COVID-19 emergency

    ​All

    ​39, 40

    ​03/20/2020

    Fee-for-Service Relative Weight Adjustments

    ​01/010

    ​39, 40, 41

    ​03/20/2020

    Date of Death Recovery

    All (exception 07)

    19

    11/01/2019

    Statewide Preferred Drug List (PDL) Implementation

    ​07, 08, 09, 24, & 31

    ​19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27

    ​11/01/2019 - 12/31/2019

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    ​​07, 08, 09, 24, & 31

    ​14, 15 and 16

    ​09/27/2019 - 10/15/2019

    Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued billing Requirements

    ​11/115, 21/221 and 21/222

    ​12, 13, 14, 15

    ​09/13/2019 - 10/08/2019

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24, & 31

    01, 02, 03

    07/ 28/2019 - 07/16/2019

    Eligibility Verification System

    Provider Type/Specialty: 01/010, 011, 013, 018, 019, 022, 183, 370, 441; 05/370; 07/072; 08/074, 076, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 110, 184, 340, 370, 558, 800, 801, 802, 803, 804, 805, 806, 807, 808, 809, 810, 811; 09/093, 103, 370, 548, 549, 558, 559; 11/076, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 123, 127, 128, 129, 131, 132, 133, 134, 184, 340, 442, 443, 444, 445, 446, 447, 448, 449, 450, 451, 452, 453, 548, 549, 558, 559, 561, 562; 16/162; 17/171, 174, 175; 19/190, 370, 548, 549, 558, 559; 21/076, 138, 212, 221, 222; 27/370; 31/315, 316, 322, 339, 345, 370, 548, 549, 558, 559; 37/370; 52/520, 523; 56/560

    02, 03, 04

    07/05/2019 - 07/23/2019

    Date of Death Recovery

    All (exception 07)

    42

    04/12/2019

    ESRD Transitional Drug Adjustment from Medicare

    Provider Specific: 102016236-0002, 102286948-0006, 001101797-0003, 001833233-0003, 100748293-0136, 102707271-0001, 100748293-0058, and 100735393-0010; Claim Types: All

    42

    04/12/2019

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24, 31

    40, 41, 42

    03/29/2019 -

    04/16/2019

    Fee-for-Service Relative Weight Adjustments

    01/010; Claim Types I and A

    39, 40, 41

    03/22/2019 -

    04/09/2019

    Implementation of the All-Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group version 36

    01/010; Claim Types I and A

    35, 36, 37

    02/22/2019 -

    03/12/2019

    Service Location Enrollment Deadline

    All

    30 through 52

    01/18/2019 -

    07/02/2019

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24, 31

    27, 28, 29

    12/26/2018 -

    01/15/2019

    Reprocessing of Fee-for-Service Claims for Community Health Choices (CHC) Recipients

    All

    19

    11/02/2018

    Date of Death Recovery

    All (exception 07)

    16

    10/12/2018

    Deadline Extension for $193,000 in Incentives for Implementing Opioid Guidelines

    01/010

    16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23

    10/12/2018 -

    12/04/2018

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company List for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24, 31

    14, 15, 16, 17

    09/28/2018 -

    10/23/2018

    Reminder for Prescribers and Providers to Verify by Procedure Code Whether Prior Authorization is Required for a Service, Including a Laboratory Service

    All

    12, 13, 14, 15, 16

    09/14/2018 -

    10/16/2018

    Community Support Service Providers - Federal Financial Participation Rate Change and Continued Billing Requirements

    11/115; 21/221 and 21/222

    12, 13, 14, 15, 16

    09/14/2018 -

    10/16/2018

    Deadline Approaching for $193,000 in Incentives for Implementing Opioid Guidelines

    01/010

    September 14, 2018 through October 2, 2018

    09/14/2018

    Reprocessing of Fee-for-Service Claims for Community Health Choices (CHC) Recipients

    All

    01

    06/29/18 -

    07/03/18

    Reduction of Paper RA Mailings

    All

    03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10

    07/06/18 - 09/04/18

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24, 31

    52, 01, 02

    06/22/18 - 07/06/18

    Reminder to Providers to Update Provider Information in PROMISe™/ePEAP in Preparation for the 2019 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) Initiative

    All

    49, 50, 51, 52, 01,02, 03, 04, 05

    06/01/18 - 07/31/18

    Fee-for-Service Relative Weight Adjustments

    01/010; Claim Types I, A

    41, 42, 43

    04/06/2018

    Revisions to Participating Drug Company list for Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

    07, 08, 09, 24, 31

    40, 41, 42

    03/30/2018

    Date of Death Recovery

    All (exception 07)

    40

    03/30/2018

    Reprocessing of Claims

    Specific Providers

    38, 39

    03/17/2018

    Medical Assistance Payment Name Change

    All – except 35, 65, and 70; Provider Specialties - All; Claim Types - All

    38, 39, 40, 41

    03/16/2018

    Implementation of the All-Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group version 35

    01/010; Claim Type I

    35, 36, 37

    02/23/2018

     