Creating a Trauma Sensitive Space

The Sensitivity Suite is schedules to return to the Statewide Permanency Conference in 2025.

The Sensitivity Suite is a place where conference attendees are offered a serene environment to unwind and regain balance. This space is dedicated to highlighting the significance of self-care and tuning in to oneself within a learning environment and will be made available during session times for the conference.

Purpose:

Our goal is to foster a culture where well-being is prioritized, recognizing that taking care of ourselves enhances our ability to learn, grow, and succeed. The Sensitivity Suite was created as a haven where you can relax, re-center, and return to the conference feeling refreshed.

Features:

Comfortable Seating : Cozy armchairs invite you to sit back and relax.

: Cozy armchairs invite you to sit back and relax. Soothing Ambiance : Soft, warm lighting and calming colors create a tranquil atmosphere.

: Soft, warm lighting and calming colors create a tranquil atmosphere. Nature Elements : Potted plants and nature-themed decor bring the serenity of the outdoors inside.

: Potted plants and nature-themed decor bring the serenity of the outdoors inside. Quiet Zones : The Sensitivity Suite is a designated quiet area allowing for meditation, reflection, or a brief respite.

: The Sensitivity Suite is a designated quiet area allowing for meditation, reflection, or a brief respite. Mindfulness Resources : Access to mindfulness, grounding techniques, and other stress-relief activities. Please see the table inside for these items. We invite you to make use of this space at your discretion. Remember, self-care is important when taking in increased information and processing our learning journey. Enjoy your time in the Sensitivity Suite and return to the sessions feeling rejuvenated.

: Access to mindfulness, grounding techniques, and other stress-relief activities. Please see the table inside for these items.

The Sensitivity Suite is sponsored by the Department of Human Services, the Office of Children, Youth, and Families, and the OCYF Trauma Team.