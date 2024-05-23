Skip to agency navigation
    ​School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP)

    Local education agencies must first enroll as a provider in the Medical Assistance program through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) in order to participate in the School-Based ACCESS Program, also known as SBAP.

    Applying to Participate in SBAP

    Provider Type (PT) 35 — Public School is the Medicaid enrollment provider type applicable for participating in the SBAP.

    For additional information about the revalidation process, please see the Provider Type 35 Enrollment and Revalidation PowerPoint. This sample application includes some of the information that you will need to correctly complete your application.

    Learn More About DHS Provider Enrollment

    Local education agencies eligible to enroll

    • School districts
    • Charter schools
    • Intermediate units
    • Vocational-technical schools
    • Preschool early intervention programs

    SBAP components

    • Direct services and special transportation claiming
    • Medicaid Administrative Claiming (MAC)
    • Random Moment Time Studies (RMTS)
    • Annual cost reconciliation and settlement

    Allowable Health-Related Services

    • Assistive devices
    • Audiology services
    • Hearing-impaired services
    • Nursing services
    • Nurse practitioner servicess
    • Occupational therapy services
    • Orientation, mobility and vision services
    • Personal care services
    • Physical therapy services
    • Physician services
    • Psychiatric services
    • Psychological services
    • Social work and and counseling services
    • Specialized transportation services
    • Speech and language service

    Commonwealth Contractor

    DHS utilizes a third-party contractor to help administer the SBAP statewide and assist participating education agencies.

    • Sivic Solutions Group (SSG) Call the help desk at 1-877-916-3222 or send an email. (Support for cost settlement/cost reconciliation, interim rate adjustments, RMTS, MAC, and direct services/special transportation claiming)

    SBAP Training

    SBAP Module Trainings

    FY 2024-2025 Fall Training Materials

    ​Training

    Presentation

    Materials

    Session 1: General Participation and Compliance

    Session 1: General Participation and Compliance (54:05)
    Session 2: RMTS and Reimbursement

    Session 2: RMTS and Reimbursement (29:17)

    Session 3: SBAP Systems

    Session 3: SBAP Systems (1:05:45)

    ​Session 4: 2024 SBAP Handbook Updates

    Session 4: 2024 SBAP Handbook Updates (48:15)
    Session 5: Direct ServicesSession 5: Direct Services (57:46)
    Session 6: SBAP Reports and How to Use ThemSession 6: SBAP Reports and How to Use Them (1:10:02)
    Session 7: SBAP Reimbursement and Business ManagementSession 7: SBAP Reimbursement and Business Management (52:28)
    Session 8: Behavioral Health and Mental Health Services in SchoolsSession 8: Behavioral Health and Mental Health Services in Schools (49:53)

    For questions about training session content, please contact DHS at RA-PWSBAP@pa.gov or DHS' vendor at PAsupport@sivicsolutionsgroup.com.

     

    SBAP Frequently Asked Questions

    Additional Resources

    SBAP Documents

    Prescribed vs. Documented Services

    The units of service billed must be equal to or less than the units of service authorized on the Medical Practitioner Authorization Form (MPAF). The MAXCapture system does not have an edit check to ensure the units of service do not exceed the units of service authorized. Use the ”SBAP Self-Audit Record Review Document” below to ensure your LEA is taking steps to be in compliance with the MA Program.

    Forms

    Provider Logs

    SBAP Handbook

    SBAP Fact Sheets

    SBAP Memos

    SBAP Publications