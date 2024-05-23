Applying to Participate in SBAP
Provider Type (PT) 35 — Public School is the Medicaid enrollment provider type applicable for participating in the SBAP.
For additional information about the revalidation process, please see the Provider Type 35 Enrollment and Revalidation PowerPoint. This sample application includes some of the information that you will need to correctly complete your application.
Local education agencies eligible to enroll
- School districts
- Charter schools
- Intermediate units
- Vocational-technical schools
- Preschool early intervention programs
SBAP components
- Direct services and special transportation claiming
- Medicaid Administrative Claiming (MAC)
- Random Moment Time Studies (RMTS)
- Annual cost reconciliation and settlement
Allowable Health-Related Services
- Assistive devices
- Audiology services
- Hearing-impaired services
- Nursing services
- Nurse practitioner servicess
- Occupational therapy services
- Orientation, mobility and vision services
- Personal care services
- Physical therapy services
- Physician services
- Psychiatric services
- Psychological services
- Social work and and counseling services
- Specialized transportation services
- Speech and language service
Commonwealth Contractor
DHS utilizes a third-party contractor to help administer the SBAP statewide and assist participating education agencies.
Sivic Solutions Group (SSG) Call the help desk at 1-877-916-3222 or send an email. (Support for cost settlement/cost reconciliation, interim rate adjustments, RMTS, MAC, and direct services/special transportation claiming)
SBAP Training
SBAP Module Trainings
- Impacts of the Updated Guidance & the Grant Award on PA’s School Based ACCESS Program (SBAP) — Oct. 2024
- Getting Started as a New SBAP Participant (Time: 11:10) — Aug. 8, 2023
- RMTS Jobs and Positions Training — Nov. 6, 2023
FY 2024-2025 Fall Training Materials
Training
Presentation
Materials
|Session 1: General Participation and Compliance
|Session 2: RMTS and Reimbursement
Session 3: SBAP Systems
Session 4: 2024 SBAP Handbook Updates
|Session 5: Direct Services
|Session 5: Direct Services (57:46)
|Session 6: SBAP Reports and How to Use Them
|Session 6: SBAP Reports and How to Use Them (1:10:02)
|Session 7: SBAP Reimbursement and Business Management
|Session 7: SBAP Reimbursement and Business Management (52:28)
|Session 8: Behavioral Health and Mental Health Services in Schools
|Session 8: Behavioral Health and Mental Health Services in Schools (49:53)
For questions about training session content, please contact DHS at RA-PWSBAP@pa.gov or DHS' vendor at PAsupport@sivicsolutionsgroup.com.
SBAP Frequently Asked Questions
- Electronic Verification FAQ — January 2024
- SBAP Frequently Asked Questions —November 2023
- SBAP Frequently Asked Questions —December 2022
- SBAP Frequently Asked Questions — December 2021
- SBAP Frequently Asked Questions — November 2020
- SBAP Frequently Asked Questions — October 2019
- Credentialing FAQ — March 2023
Additional Resources
- PCA Credentials Guidance — January 2024
- Medical Provider Authorization Form (MPAF) Form — December 2022
- Guidelines for Pennsylvania Schools for Administration of Medications and Emergency Care — December 2022
SBAP Documents
Prescribed vs. Documented Services
The units of service billed must be equal to or less than the units of service authorized on the Medical Practitioner Authorization Form (MPAF). The MAXCapture system does not have an edit check to ensure the units of service do not exceed the units of service authorized. Use the ”SBAP Self-Audit Record Review Document” below to ensure your LEA is taking steps to be in compliance with the MA Program.
Forms
- Contact Information Form
- SBAP Self-Audit Record Review Document — (July 2024)
- Medical Practitioner Authorization Form for SBAP Initial Evaluation Services
- Medical Practitioner Authorization Form for SBAP Services
- PA Parental Consent for Medical Assistance Billing
- PA Annual Notice of Parental Consent for Medical Assistance Billing
- Electronic Signature Verification Statement for MAXCaputure Data Entry
- MAXCapture Data Entry of Direct Health-Related Services Agreement
- Claiming for Assistive Devices
- Medical Practitioner Authorization Form (MPAF) with instructions — Effective Oct. 1, 2024
- Medical Practitioner Authorization Form (MPAF) (Form Only) — Effective Oct. 1, 2024
Provider Logs
- Audiology Service Provider Log
- Hearing-Impaired Service Provider Log
- Nursing Service Provider Log
- Occupational Therapy Service Provider Log
- Orientation, Mobility & Vision Service Provider Log
- Personal Care Service Provider Log
- Physical Therapy Service Provider Log
- Physician Service Provider Log
- Psychiatric Service Provider Log
- Psychological Service Provider Log
- Service Provider Evaluation Log
- Social Work & Counseling Service Provider Log
- Special Transportation Services Provider Log
- Speech and Language Service Provider Log
SBAP Handbook
- SBAP Handbook Update (MAB 35-24-01)
- SBAP Provider Handbook — September 2024
SBAP Fact Sheets
- Updated Guidance from CMS — Nov. 2023
- The Unwinding of PHE — Nov. 2023
- Unrestricted Indirect Cost Rate — Nov. 2023
- SLP Credentialing and Supervision — Nov. 2023
- Medical Necessity: Amount Frequency Duration — Nov. 2023
SBAP Memos
- Initial Evaluations and Personal Care Services
- Enrollment of Ordering, Referring and Prescribing Providers – Impact on the SBAP
- School-Based Access Program Update- Billing for Allowable Health-Related Purchased Services
- Medical Practitioner Authorization Requirements for School-Based Services
- Payment of medication administration in the School-Based ACCESS Program
- MA Bulletin 99-11-05: Mandatory Provider Screening of Employees, Contractors
- Joint Memo Impact of School-Based Access Program Services on Medical Assistance Services
- Unrestricted Indirect Cost Rates in the SBAP (updated Sept. 13, 2018)
- Enrollment of Ordering, Referring and Prescribing Providers – Impact on the SBAP FAQ's
- Billing for Allowable Health-Related Purchased Services
