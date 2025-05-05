Managed Care Information
- Physical Health HC CY 2019 Encounter and Financial Data Audit Summary Report – July 2022
- 2024 HC Agreement including Exhibits and Non-Financial Appendices
- Fraud and Abuse Information and Prevention
- HealthChoices Publications
- Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory
- Statewide Managed Care Map
Physical Health Databooks
- Physical Health HealthChoices CY 2026 Contract Year
- Physical Health HealthChoices CY 2025 Contract Year
- Physical Health HealthChoices CY 2024 Contract Year
Managed Care Enrollment Information
- January 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- January 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- January 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- January 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- January 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report