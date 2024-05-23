CHIP Enrollment

Children in CHIP Enrolled in an MCO by County
Definition: Children who are eligible for CHIP and who have been enrolled in a Managed Care Organization (MCO).
Enrollment for: October 2024
|County
|Aetna Better Health
|Capital BlueCross
|Geisinger
|Health Partners
|Highmark Choice
|Independence BlueCross
|UPMC
|United Healthcare
|Total
|Adams
|216
|318
|147
|96
|287
|0
|233
|408
|1,705
|Allegheny
|1,124
|0
|941
|672
|1,816
|0
|5,754
|1,808
|12,115
|Armstrong
|56
|0
|43
|41
|117
|0
|499
|116
|872
|Beaver
|181
|0
|186
|97
|305
|0
|918
|292
|1,979
|Bedford
|49
|0
|74
|26
|117
|0
|427
|104
|797
|Berks
|1,000
|1,451
|780
|792
|1,238
|0
|1,289
|1,214
|7,764
|Blair
|161
|0
|196
|78
|217
|0
|892
|188
|1,732
|Bradford
|0
|0
|219
|71
|201
|0
|162
|166
|819
|Bucks
|1,578
|0
|489
|1,720
|0
|2,603
|494
|1,273
|8,157
|Butler
|117
|0
|125
|71
|260
|2
|1,011
|236
|1,822
|Cambria
|115
|0
|99
|45
|195
|0
|785
|176
|1,415
|Cameron
|0
|0
|4
|7
|15
|0
|35
|0
|61
|Carbon
|0
|0
|254
|63
|239
|0
|128
|165
|849
|Centre
|126
|128
|363
|44
|110
|0
|191
|0
|962
|Chester
|1,084
|0
|387
|620
|0
|1,528
|459
|1,272
|5,350
|Clarion
|0
|0
|54
|25
|124
|0
|276
|68
|547
|Clearfield
|91
|0
|181
|55
|152
|0
|446
|0
|925
|Clinton
|0
|1
|239
|33
|107
|0
|89
|0
|469
|Columbia
|0
|111
|367
|37
|92
|0
|58
|61
|726
|Crawford
|67
|0
|84
|47
|155
|0
|538
|101
|992
|Cumberland
|561
|625
|326
|206
|728
|0
|616
|408
|3,470
|Dauphin
|622
|753
|426
|536
|693
|1
|860
|725
|4,616
|Delaware
|1,779
|0
|704
|1,210
|0
|2,570
|672
|1,297
|8,232
|Elk
|0
|0
|39
|21
|80
|0
|183
|0
|323
|Erie
|402
|0
|328
|203
|615
|0
|1,284
|528
|3,360
|Fayette
|161
|0
|147
|87
|280
|0
|823
|298
|1,796
|Forest
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|0
|17
|2
|40
|Franklin
|754
|616
|264
|137
|454
|0
|335
|308
|2,868
|Fulton
|43
|47
|10
|10
|42
|0
|35
|52
|239
|Greene
|0
|0
|33
|35
|70
|0
|157
|79
|374
|Huntingdon
|0
|0
|108
|43
|105
|0
|241
|111
|608
|Indiana
|73
|0
|69
|41
|140
|0
|498
|107
|928
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|49
|24
|124
|0
|360
|78
|635
|Juniata
|0
|68
|119
|14
|51
|0
|46
|0
|298
|Lackawanna
|350
|0
|1,085
|146
|515
|0
|335
|354
|2,785
|Lancaster
|1,093
|1,600
|997
|418
|1,876
|0
|1,835
|1,431
|9,250
|Lawrence
|65
|0
|86
|51
|164
|0
|505
|166
|1,037
|Lebanon
|507
|513
|256
|116
|504
|0
|436
|337
|2,669
|Lehigh
|899
|1,290
|798
|857
|1,075
|0
|968
|955
|6,842
|Luzerne
|680
|3
|1,826
|357
|925
|0
|649
|704
|5,144
|Lycoming
|162
|0
|585
|92
|325
|0
|287
|0
|1,451
|McKean
|0
|0
|56
|36
|120
|0
|216
|0
|428
|Mercer
|127
|0
|112
|72
|170
|0
|534
|174
|1,189
|Mifflin
|0
|124
|218
|43
|99
|0
|84
|2
|570
|Monroe
|415
|0
|765
|155
|456
|2
|307
|397
|2,497
|Montgomery
|1,622
|0
|689
|1,676
|0
|3,124
|582
|1,460
|9,153
|Montour
|0
|25
|70
|8
|29
|0
|0
|13
|145
|Northampton
|619
|954
|489
|476
|681
|0
|500
|563
|4,282
|Northumberland
|165
|284
|420
|93
|198
|0
|0
|0
|1,160
|Perry
|96
|195
|78
|20
|126
|0
|81
|78
|674
|Philadelphia
|3,955
|0
|2,305
|5,335
|0
|5,546
|2,132
|3,392
|22,665
|Pike
|0
|0
|401
|42
|191
|0
|0
|153
|787
|Potter
|0
|0
|26
|12
|36
|0
|85
|0
|159
|Schuylkill
|218
|401
|483
|206
|279
|0
|190
|204
|1,981
|Snyder
|0
|190
|240
|45
|120
|0
|67
|0
|662
|Somerset
|58
|0
|60
|25
|118
|0
|418
|130
|809
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|24
|2
|19
|0
|8
|19
|72
|Susquehanna
|1
|0
|252
|43
|128
|0
|96
|96
|616
|Tioga
|0
|0
|152
|69
|157
|0
|164
|0
|542
|Union
|0
|127
|188
|25
|64
|0
|45
|0
|449
|Venango
|0
|0
|71
|48
|122
|0
|382
|96
|719
|Warren
|0
|0
|36
|26
|55
|0
|131
|58
|306
|Washington
|237
|0
|158
|76
|332
|0
|1,205
|370
|2,378
|Wayne
|0
|0
|253
|47
|189
|0
|138
|0
|627
|Westmoreland
|372
|0
|267
|156
|593
|0
|2,213
|608
|4,209
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|200
|21
|87
|0
|36
|53
|397
|York
|1,116
|1,249
|859
|478
|1,225
|0
|1,162
|1,276
|7,365
|Total
|23,117
|11,073
|22,363
|18,488
|20,115
|15,376
|36,602
|24,730
|171,864