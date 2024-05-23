CHIP Enrollment

Skip to agency navigation
    To find the current number of children in CHIP enrolled in an MCO in your area, find your county via the list below.

    Children in CHIP Enrolled in an MCO by County

    Definition: Children who are eligible for CHIP and who have been enrolled in a Managed Care Organization (MCO).

    Enrollment for: October 2024

    CountyAetna Better HealthCapital BlueCrossGeisingerHealth PartnersHighmark ChoiceIndependence BlueCrossUPMCUnited HealthcareTotal
    Adams2163181479628702334081,705
    Allegheny1,12409416721,81605,7541,80812,115
    Armstrong56043411170499116872
    Beaver18101869730509182921,979
    Bedford49074261170427104797
    Berks1,0001,4517807921,23801,2891,2147,764
    Blair16101967821708921881,732
    Bradford00219712010162166819
    Bucks1,57804891,72002,6034941,2738,157
    Butler11701257126021,0112361,822
    Cambria1150994519507851761,415
    Cameron004715035061
    Carbon00254632390128165849
    Centre1261283634411001910962
    Chester1,084038762001,5284591,2725,350
    Clarion005425124027668547
    Clearfield9101815515204460925
    Clinton01239331070890469
    Columbia0111367379205861726
    Crawford67084471550538101992
    Cumberland56162532620672806164083,470
    Dauphin62275342653669318607254,616
    Delaware1,77907041,21002,5706721,2978,232
    Elk0039218001830323
    Erie402032820361501,2845283,360
    Fayette16101478728008232981,796
    Forest00498017240
    Franklin75461626413745403353082,868
    Fulton434710104203552239
    Greene00333570015779374
    Huntingdon00108431050241111608
    Indiana73069411400498107928
    Jefferson004924124036078635
    Juniata06811914510460298
    Lackawanna35001,08514651503353542,785
    Lancaster1,0931,6009974181,87601,8351,4319,250
    Lawrence650865116405051661,037
    Lebanon50751325611650404363372,669
    Lehigh8991,2907988571,07509689556,842
    Luzerne68031,82635792506497045,144
    Lycoming162058592325028701,451
    McKean00563612002160428
    Mercer12701127217005341741,189
    Mifflin012421843990842570
    Monroe415076515545623073972,497
    Montgomery1,62206891,67603,1245821,4609,153
    Montour025708290013145
    Northampton61995448947668105005634,282
    Northumberland165284420931980001,160
    Perry96195782012608178674
    Philadelphia3,95502,3055,33505,5462,1323,39222,665
    Pike004014219100153787
    Potter002612360850159
    Schuylkill21840148320627901902041,981
    Snyder0190240451200670662
    Somerset58060251180418130809
    Sullivan0024219081972
    Susquehanna102524312809696616
    Tioga001526915701640542
    Union012718825640450449
    Venango007148122038296719
    Warren00362655013158306
    Washington23701587633201,2053702,378
    Wayne002534718901380627
    Westmoreland372026715659302,2136084,209
    Wyoming00200218703653397
    York1,1161,2498594781,22501,1621,2767,365
    Total23,11711,07322,36318,48820,11515,37636,60224,730171,864