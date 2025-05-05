Skip to agency navigation
    Pharmacy Services

    The Pharmacy Services program of the Department of Human Services (DHS) oversees the outpatient prescription drug benefit for all Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries in Pennsylvania and administers the pharmacy benefit for beneficiaries receiving services in the Fee-for-Service (FFS) program.

    The FFS pharmacy benefit encompasses all covered outpatient drugs as defined by the Social Security Act of 1927.

    The information below can is available to help providers and pharmacies rendering services in the FFS delivery system. Information regarding services administered in the Pennsylvania Medicaid managed care delivery system is available from the specific managed care organizations (MCOs). 

    If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the Pharmacy Services Help Desk at 1-800-537-8862. Help desk hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.