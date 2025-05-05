The FFS pharmacy benefit encompasses all covered outpatient drugs as defined by the Social Security Act of 1927.
The information below can is available to help providers and pharmacies rendering services in the FFS delivery system. Information regarding services administered in the Pennsylvania Medicaid managed care delivery system is available from the specific managed care organizations (MCOs).
Statewide Preferred Drug List (PDL)
- Statewide PDL General Information
- Statewide PDL Classes and Drugs
- DHS Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee Information
Contact Us
If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the Pharmacy Services Help Desk at 1-800-537-8862. Help desk hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.