    Department of Aging

    The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) works to ensure that older adults across Pennsylvania have access to quality services and supports that help them age and live well.

    Mission

    ​The mission of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging is to promote independence, purpose and well-being in the lives of older adults through advocacy, service and protection.

    Pennsylvania is home to 3.4 million older adults, the fifth highest total in the country..
    PDA provides a wide array of services and programs to help older Pennsylvanians live and thrive in their homes and communities for as long as possible. These services include home-delivered and congregate meals, caregiver support, health and wellness services, personal assistance, senior community centers, Medicare enrollment counseling, transportation, job training, elder abuse prevention, PACE prescription assistance and more.

    Abuse reports can be made on behalf of an older adult whether the person lives in their home or in a care facility such as a nursing facility, personal care home, hospital, etc. Call the 24 Hour Helpline: 1-800-490-8505.

    PA MEDI - Medicare Counseling

    PA MEDI is a statewide service and is the trusted local resource for Medicare help.

    Pharmaceutical Assistance - PACE Program

    PACE and PACENET, offer low-cost prescription medication to qualified residents, age 65 and older.

    PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources

    PA Link helps people with disabilities and older adults find information to connect them to supports and services in their community.

    Housing Programs for Older Adults

    Housing-related programs are available through local Area Agencies on Aging.

    Health, Wellness, Fitness and Nutrition

    Health, fitness, and wellness programs aim to promote healthier lifestyles among older Pennsylvanians.

    Apply for the Caregiver Support Program

    The program aims to help lessen the stresses with caring for another, by focusing on the well-being of the caregiver.

