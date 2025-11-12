Mission
The mission of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging is to promote independence, purpose and well-being in the lives of older adults through advocacy, service and protection.
PDA provides a wide array of services and programs to help older Pennsylvanians live and thrive in their homes and communities for as long as possible. These services include home-delivered and congregate meals, caregiver support, health and wellness services, personal assistance, senior community centers, Medicare enrollment counseling, transportation, job training, elder abuse prevention, PACE prescription assistance and more.
