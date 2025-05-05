Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Aging and Disability Services

    Request Aging and Disability Services through PA Link

    Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources (PA Link) helps people with disabilities and older adults in Pennsylvania find information about services and support in their community.

    Call the PA Link

    Consumers and family members can access a Home Care Directory of organizations that provide in-home services and supports. You may search for specific services such as personal care, assistance with activities of daily living, companionship, respite and habilitation. Search results can be filtered by county to find agencies within your community.​

    • Easily connect you to local services/supports through any PA Link partner agency
    • Explore existing options to ensure a secure plan for independence
    • Assist consumers with applications to determine funding eligibility
    • Help consumers remain or return to their community because of a disability, an illness or accident, or to transition from an institution back to the community

    There is no charge for information and assistance provided by any PA Link or PA Link partner agency. 

    Get Started

    Contact the PA Link by phone or email.

    By Email

    Email the PA Link to Aging and Disability Resource Center.

    carelink@pa.gov

    By Phone

    Call the PA Link to Aging and Disability Resource Center by calling the toll-free h​elpline.

    800-753-8827

    Learn More

    Explore additional content on pa.gov before you contact the Resource Center.

    Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC) are a nationwide effort to take a seamless approach in the way we assist seniors and adults with disabilities who need help with activities of daily living. The ADRC in Pennsylvania is known as PA Link.