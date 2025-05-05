How Can PA Link Help?

Consumers and family members can access a Home Care Directory of organizations that provide in-home services and supports. You may search for specific services such as personal care, assistance with activities of daily living, companionship, respite and habilitation. Search results can be filtered by county to find agencies within your community.​



Easily connect you to local services/supports through any PA Link partner agency



Explore existing options to ensure a secure plan for independence



Assist consumers with applications to determine funding eligibility



Help consumers remain or return to their community because of a disability, an illness or accident, or to transition from an institution back to the community



There is no charge for information and assistance provided by any PA Link or PA Link partner agency.