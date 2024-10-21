Department of Human Services Announces Annual Update to SNAP Benefit Amounts, Changes to Income Limits, and Continued Reimbursement of Electronically Stolen Funds

Harrisburg, PA –Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh today announced increases to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) income and benefit limits in Pennsylvania, following a yearly adjustment from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). Secretary Arkoosh also announced that the replacement of stolen SNAP benefits – which DHS began offering in 2023 – has been extended to benefits stolen through December 20, 2024.

“Being able to feed yourself and your family is not just a health issue; it also instills a sense of self-reliance, safety, and dignity when you know you can access fresh, nutritious foods without making the difficult choice between paying for groceries and paying for other necessities,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “SNAP helps more than two million Pennsylvanians, many of whom are our friends and neighbors, keep food on their tables. I strongly encourage anyone who may need food assistance to apply for SNAP.”

In September 2024, SNAP served 2,021,263 individuals by providing $367,985,636 in federally-funded food assistance.

Because of federal SNAP rules, the benefit levels and income limits for SNAP are updated every year. These changes will benefit all SNAP recipients with an average increase of just over $5 per month. No one will experience a decrease in benefits.

Below are the SNAP income limits beginning October 1, 2024:

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,510 2 $3,408 3 $4,304 4 $5,200 5 $6,098 6 $6,994 7 $7,890 8 $8,788 9 $9,686 10 $10,584 Each additional member +$898

Factors that could contribute to a household’s higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania include household size, monthly income, and if a member of your household is 60 years of age or older or has a disability.

Additionally, below are the changes to the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan effective October 1, 2024. The Maximum Thrifty Food Plan is the maximum amount of SNAP benefits a household can receive.

Household Size Maximum Thrifty Food Plan 1 $292 2 $536 3 $768 4 $975 5 $1,158 6 $1,390 7 $1,536 8 $1,756 9 $1,976 10 $2,196 Each Additional Member $220

There is no change to the minimum monthly benefit this year; the minimum benefit remains $23.

The best way to determine if your household will qualify for SNAP and the amount of your monthly benefit is to apply. Current recipients should continue to report income and address changes to DHS and submit any semi-annual reviews or renewals they receive during this period so that they do not risk an interruption of their benefits.

Under federal guidelines, SNAP benefits do not expire as long as the recipient's EBT card remains active, which means that the household's EBT card must be used at least once every nine months. SNAP recipients can check their current EBT balance, make transaction inquiries, and request card replacements from DHS’ EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366. Recipients may also check their EBT balance, transaction history, and change their PIN at any time using the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app on both Apple and Android devices. The myCOMPASS PA app is the official safe and secure app for Pennsylvanians to access and manage their benefits.

In addition to the benefit changes, DHS has been made aware of multiple reports of EBT card skimming in recent months. Skimming is the act of applying a device to a point-of-sale (POS) machine or an ATM to read a card’s magnetic strip, gather its data, and create a cloned card. SNAP recipients are encouraged to protect their EBT cards and personal information, such as a PIN.

SNAP recipients who have their benefits electronically stolen through December 20, 2024, can make a request to have their benefits reimbursed. To request a reimbursement, SNAP recipients should fill out a Benefit Theft Claim via a PDF form or web form within 60 calendar days of the incident. DHS will then validate within 30 calendar days of the request being submitted for evaluation, and if a replacement is to be issued, it can be done within 10 calendar days of the evaluation.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to report any potential EBT skimming activity by calling the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477) or making a report through the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) website. Pennsylvanians can learn more about current scams and phishing attempts on DHS’ Scam page. Additionally, Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance.

For more information on SNAP, including how to apply, visit dhs.pa.gov.