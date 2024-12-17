Application for Human Services Licensure

What Facilities Do Not Use the HS 633 Form?

Child Care Facilities

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit the Early Childhood Education webpage for more information.



Child Care Centers

Group Child Care Homes



Family Child Care Homes

Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services

The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit My ODP for more information.

