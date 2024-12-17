Application for Human Services Licensure

Who Needs a Human Services License?
- Personal Care Homes (PCH)
- Assisted Living Residences (ALR)
Children, Youth, and Families Facilities
- Adoption Services
- County Children and Youth Agency
- Day Treatment Program
- Foster Family Care Agency Services
- Group Day Care Home
- Mobile Programs
- Non-Secure Residential Services
- Outdoor Program
- Private Children and Youth Agency
- Residential Child Care Facility
- Secure Care Program
- Secure Detention Facilities
- Supervised Independent Living Program
- Transitional Living Program
- Secure Residential Services
Mental Health Facilities
- Assertive Community Treatment(ACT)
- Community Residential Rehabilitation Service
- Crisis Intervention Programs
- Family Based Services
- Intensive Behavioral Health Services
- Long-Term Structured Residence
- Partial Hospitalization
- Peer Support
- Private Psychiatric Hospital
- Psychiatric Rehabilitation Facility
- Psychiatric Unit
- Residential Treatment Facilities Adults
What Facilities Do Not Use the HS 633 Form?
Child Care Facilities
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit the Early Childhood Education webpage for more information.
- Child Care Centers
- Group Child Care Homes
- Family Child Care Homes
Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services
The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit My ODP for more information.
- Community Homes for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (Adult Residential Services)
- Family Living Homes
- Adult Training Facilities
- Vocational Facilities
Electronic Payment of Licensing Fees
Licensing administration now accepts electronic payments through Snap-Pay
Video tutorials for electronic payment of fees:
Additional Licensing Resources
Human Services Licensing Laws
Fire Safety Approval (Certificates of Occupancy)