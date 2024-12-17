Skip to agency navigation
    Application for Human Services Licensure

    The Application for Certificate of Compliance (HS 633) is used to apply for a license to become a provider of human services programs

    Apply for a License
    Video: Learn How to Apply

    Who Needs a Human Services License?

    Children, Youth, and Families Facilities

    • Adoption Services
    • County Children and Youth Agency
    • Day Treatment Program
    • Foster Family Care Agency Services
    • Group Day Care Home
    • Mobile Programs
    • Non-Secure Residential Services
    • Outdoor Program
    • Private Children and Youth Agency
    • Residential Child Care Facility
    • Secure Care Program
    • Secure Detention Facilities
    • Supervised Independent Living Program
    • Transitional Living Program
    • Secure Residential Services

    Mental Health Facilities

    • Assertive Community Treatment(ACT)
    • Community Residential Rehabilitation Service
    • Crisis Intervention Programs
    • Family Based Services
    • Intensive Behavioral Health Services
    • Long-Term Structured Residence
    • Partial Hospitalization
    • Peer Support
    • Private Psychiatric Hospital
    • Psychiatric Rehabilitation Facility
    • Psychiatric Unit
    • Residential Treatment Facilities Adults

     

    What Facilities Do Not Use the HS 633 Form?

    Child Care Facilities

    The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit the Early Childhood Education webpage for more information.

    • Child Care Centers
    • Group Child Care Homes
    • Family Child Care Homes

    Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services

    The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit My ODP for more information.

    • Community Homes for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (Adult Residential Services)
    • Family Living Homes
    • Adult Training Facilities
    • Vocational Facilities

    Additional Licensing Resources

    Human Services Licensing Laws

    Fire Safety Approval (Certificates of Occupancy)