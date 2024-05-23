Skip to agency navigation
    Medicaid Waivers

    ​Consolidated Waiver

    The Pennsylvania Consolidated Waiver is designed to help individuals with an intellectual disability, autism or developmental disability to live more independently in their homes and communities and to provide a variety of services that promote community living, including self-directed service models and traditional, agency-based service models.

    Waiver Information

      View the Consolidated Waiver Amendment

      Effective Date: May 1, 2024 — Note: For historical and comparison purposes, please see below for previously approved amendment information.

        Eligibility Requirements

        • The following diagnosis and age requirements apply:
          • Individuals of any age with an intellectual disability (ID) or autism.
          • Children with a developmental disability under age 9 with a high probability of resulting in an ID or autism diagnosis.
          • Children under age 22 with a developmental disability due to a medically complex condition.
        • Level of Care 
          • Medical Evaluation
          • Diagnosis of an intellectual disability, autism or developmental disability
        • Recommended for an intermediate care facility (ICF) level of care based on a medical evaluation
        • Determined eligible for Medical Assistance (MA) in Pennsylvania
        • Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office

        Services

        • Advanced Supported Employment
        • Assistive Technology
        • Behavioral Support
        • Benefits Counseling
        • Communication Specialist
        • Community Participation Support
        • Companion
        • Consultative Nutritional Services
        • Education Support
        • Family/Caregiver Training and Support
        • Family Medical Support Assistant
        • Home Accessibility Adaptations
        • Homemaker/Chore
        • Housing Transition and Tenancy Sustaining Services
        • In-Home and Community Support
        • (Licensed and Unlicensed) Life Sharing
        • Music, Art and Equine Assisted Therapy
        • (Licensed and Unlicensed) Residential Habilitation
        • Remote Supports
        • Respite
        • Shift Nursing
        • Small Group Employment
        • Specialized Supplies
        • Specialty Telehealth and Assessment Team
        • Supported Employment
        • Supported Living
        • Supports Broker
        • Supports Coordination
        • Therapy
          • Physical
          • Speech/Language
          • Occupational
          • Orientation, Mobility and Vision 
        • Transportation
        • Vehicle Accessibility Adaptations