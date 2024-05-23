Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Medicaid Waivers

    Act 150

    If you have a physical disability, the state-funded Act 150 program may be available to you to continue to live in your home and community with support and services.

    PA Independent Enrollment Broker
    How to apply for Act 150

    Eligibility is based on a level of care asessment, a financial eligibility determination and program eligibility

    To be eligible for Act 150 Services, you must: 

    • Be a resident of Pennsylvania
    • Meet the level of care needs for a Skilled Nursing Facility 
    • Be between eighteen (18) and fifty-nine (59) years of age
    • Be capable of a) hiring, firing, and supervising attendant care worker(s); b) managing your own financial affairs; and c) managing your own legal affairs
    • Be capable of directing your own care
    • Have a medically determinable physical impairment that is expected to last of a continuous period of not less than twelve (12) calendar months or that may result in death
    • Proceed through the eligbility process for the Medicaid (MA) progam and be determined financially ineligible
    • To take advantage of the Act 150 Program, you may be assessed a minimal co-payment. This co-payment is based on your income and will not be more than the total costs of services

    Services that may be available to you include: 

    • Personal Assistance Services
    • Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)
    • Service Coordination

    Learn More 

    Contact

    For Information: Office of Long-Term Living Bureau of Participant Operations (717) 787-8091
    Enrollment: PA Independent Enrollment Broker at 1-877-550-4227