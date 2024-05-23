Eligibility is based on a level of care asessment, a financial eligibility determination and program eligibility
To be eligible for Act 150 Services, you must:
- Be a resident of Pennsylvania
- Meet the level of care needs for a Skilled Nursing Facility
- Be between eighteen (18) and fifty-nine (59) years of age
- Be capable of a) hiring, firing, and supervising attendant care worker(s); b) managing your own financial affairs; and c) managing your own legal affairs
- Be capable of directing your own care
- Have a medically determinable physical impairment that is expected to last of a continuous period of not less than twelve (12) calendar months or that may result in death
- Proceed through the eligbility process for the Medicaid (MA) progam and be determined financially ineligible
- To take advantage of the Act 150 Program, you may be assessed a minimal co-payment. This co-payment is based on your income and will not be more than the total costs of services
Services that may be available to you include:
- Personal Assistance Services
- Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)
- Service Coordination
Learn More
Contact
For Information: Office of Long-Term Living Bureau of Participant Operations (717) 787-8091
Enrollment: PA Independent Enrollment Broker at 1-877-550-4227